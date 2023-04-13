Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie) Abbott Elementary (Hulu) The first season of Abbott Elementary was a feel-good network sitcom that caught a massive wave of popularity and won a bunch of Emmys in a time when feel-good network sitcoms are kind of not supposed to do that. Credit for this goes to creator and star Quinta Brunson, who realized that an underfunded inner-city public school was exactly the right place to show us people with good hearts working inside a system that can be cold. Kind of like Parks and Recreation but in Philadelphia. The second season is underway and does not appear to be missing a beat. This is basically a miracle, all around. Watch it on Hulu 10. (tie) Rennervations (Disney Plus) Jeremy Renner has been through a lot lately, to put things mildly, due to his horrific snowplow accident that will leave him rehabbing for quite some time. He is, however, making a miraculous recovery and feels well enough to promote this four-part series that reimagines how vehicles can be custom-built to serve individual communities. It’s all about giving back, and these days, the world can’t have enough of that. Watch it on Disney+

10. (tie) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime) Yet another acclaimed show speeds toward its end. And while there are hundreds (have we hit thousands?) of options vying to fill the gap, there’s only one Midge Maisel, and in season 5 she’s inching closer to fulfilling her showbiz dreams, proclaiming that she wants “a big life” while breaking all the rules. Armed with guest stars (The Story Of Us‘ Milo Ventimiglia), an award-winning regular cast, and the show’s typical swirling patter, we’re sure we’ll enjoy the ride, but will Midge? As her father Abe cautions in the trailer, no one who’s ever accomplished anything has ever been happy, nodding to the sacrifices that come from a life of ambition and creativity. We’re eager to see Midge beat those odds, though. Watch it on Amazon Prime 9. Beef (Netflix) Beef is about a road rage incident between two strangers, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (it’s a Tuca and Bertie reunion!), that sparks a feud that unearths their darkest impulses. You will also have an impulse while watching Lee Sung Jin’s Netflix series: an impulse to binge the entire season in one day. Beef is getting a lot of Best TV Show of 2023 So Far buzz. Just don’t watch it on your phone while driving, OK? You don’t want to get into a Beef scenario in real life. Watch it on Netflix

9. Dave (Hulu) Awkwardness icon Dave Burd returns for the third season of Dave, taking Lil Dicky on the road for a star-studded cross-country adventure through the real America, spreading rhymes, sewing oats, and getting into trouble. The whole concept of the new season seems like a big swing that’s guaranteed to connect, taking Dave out of his more familiar setting while creating countless opportunities to have him go wild, free from the burdens of cutting a new album. Watch it on Hulu 7. The Night Agent (Netflix) Okay, maybe this has happened to you. You’re sitting in a basement in the White House and the phone rings and BLAMMO you are suddenly sucked into a situation loaded with dead spies and international intrigue and a young girl whose life you are now sworn to protect. If that sounds familiar, maybe you will like The Night Agent! You might enjoy it anyway, even if none of that has ever happened to you, but it’s always nice to have a frame of reference when you’re starting a show. Watch it on Netflix

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Break out your biscuits and put on your custom-bedazzled Diamond Dogs silk bomber jackets because the best mustache on TV is back, baby. This might be the last season of Ted Lasso which is a bittersweet pill to swallow but it’s best not to dwell on all of the loose ends still in need of tying. Ted wouldn’t. Instead, let’s just enjoy these characters as long as we have them. And hope something awful (but not irreversible) and humiliating (but appropriately so) and devastating (but ultimately life-changing in a positive way) happens to Nate “not so great” Shelley. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 4. The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) The nice thing about The Mandalorian is that it delivers exactly what the people need and expect. Want to see — or at least, like, hear — Pedro Pascal do various space cowboy things with his lasers and ships? Done, no problem. Want to see little Baby Yoda — apologies, Grogu — make cute little faces and occasionally use the Force to defeat an enemy? Yup, that’s there, too. Want to see a slew of recognizable faces from season to season — Timothy Olyphant, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, etc. — as well as a bunch of fun little callbacks to the Star Wars universe? Buddy, this show has you covered. There’s very little to complain about here on any major level. Sometimes that’s all you can ask for out of a big show like this. An adorable little green guy helps. Watch it on Disney+

3. Barry (HBO) Everyone’s favorite hitman-turned-actor-but-still-sometimes-hitman is back for a final season. Things get… bleak. Still funny, borderline silly in parts, but also just very, very bleak. As it probably should be given… you know… the murders that Barry has committed. A lot of them. Thank God we have NoHo Hank and Henry Winkler in there to break it all up for us. This is one of our best shows, people. Let’s enjoy it while we can. Watch it on HBO Max 2. Yellowjackets (Showtime) It’s time to go back to the wilderness, where this season doubles down on the darkness and refuses to apologize for it. The show still puts forth one of the most solid examples of dual timelines in TV history. Not only that, but all four sets of leads are firing on all cylinders this year. Sure, Juliette Lewis can pull off this type of role in her sleep, but we love to see her do it. Christina Ricci chews everything up, and Melanie Lynskey is finally getting her due. Oh, and don’t forget about those earworms. Get ready for the return of the Antler Queen, gang. Spooky. Watch it on Paramount Plus