10. (tie) For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) What we have here is an alternate history situation, one where the space race of the 1960s didn’t end, thanks in large part to Russia beating America to a handful of important achievements. The show is now in season three, so there’s plenty for you to dive into if you want, which you probably should, in part due to a bunch of space cowboys doing cool space cowboy things, and in part because all your television-obsessed friends won’t stop talking about it. Win-win. Watch it on Apple TV Plus. 10. (tie) Everything’s Trash (Freeform/Hulu) Phoebe Robinson gets the showcase she’s needed and deserved for a long time with this one, a show about a brash semi-famous podcaster who gets roped into running her brother’s political campaign. Robinson knows a little something about podcasting from her run as a co-host of 2 Dope Queens, so one assumes there is gold to be mined there. This one is cool on a number of levels. Watch it on Hulu.

10. (tie) Rap Sh!t (HBO Max) Rap Sh!t is the latest show from issa Rae and, as such and as you expect, it is extremely good and extremely on-point. The story follows to estranged Miami high school students who reunite to form a rap group, and is just littered with everything you’d expect to see given that description, as well as a fair amount you probably did not expect to see. It’s a good time. Get in there. Watch it on HBO Max. 10. (tie) The Resort (Peacock) What if there was a show from the people who made Mr. Robot and Lodge 49 and it was set at a spooky tropical resort and it starred Cristin Milioti from Palm Springs and William Jackson Harper from The Good Place and the whole thing hinged on a mystery they uncovered because one of them crashed a four-wheeler in the jungle and discovered a mangled old Motorola Razr? Well, guess what: there is. Watch it on Peacock.

9. Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu) The first season of Reservation Dogs was a revelation. Just a group of foul-mouthed Native American teens living on a reservation in Oklahoma and getting into trouble and being little rascals. It was also, sometimes, sweet and, also sometimes, heavy, and sometimes there was a mystical figure who would show up and giggle a lot and kind of just screw with everyone for five minutes. It’s a hard show to describe. But it’s a heck of a ride. Watch it on Hulu. 8. Beavis and Butthead (Paramount Plus) Think of the cartoon icons that stretch across the generational divide from the sheer will of their appeal and the skill with which they are deployed: Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Homer Simpson… Beavis and Butthead. Didn’t see that coming when we were snort laughing along to these idiots as they riffed on music videos and got into idiotic horny adventures in the ’90s, but now they’re back, riffing on music videos (and TikTok videos) and getting into idiotic horny adventures. Some things never change. It’s kinda beautiful. Watch it on Paramount Plus.

7. The Sandman (Netflix) Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series finally lands on the small screen (while the successful Audible epic keeps cranking with a different cast). The story picks up with Morpheus (the King of Dreams) angry as hell at those who imprisoned him. Tom Sturridge takes on the lead role and guides us through space and time on a cosmic trip. Let’s hope this show is worth the extensively long wait (the project has the unenviable task of piecing together a tapestry of sometimes free-standing stories), but no matter how it turns out, we’re getting Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. That ain’t nothing. Watch it on Netflix. 6. Industry (HBO Max) Popularly and positively referred to as Euphoria and Succession‘s love child, Industry returns for season two, focussing again on the realm of global finance through the lens of the 20-somethings who are consumed by it and the realities of survival and success in a world post panny where satisfaction seems like a hindrance. Watch it on HBO Max.

5. Paper Girls (Amazon Prime) Extra extra, there’s some Stranger Things-like comic book content coming your way. This live-action adaptation (of the works of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang) follows four paper-delivery girls who end up (while only doing their jobs) stumbling into a war of time travelers. They end up springing from 1988 into the future and meeting their eventual selves. Ali Wong stars as one of the grown-up girls, and let’s just say that the future is not easy. These paper girls, however, are here to heal wounds and rock out to Danzig at the same time. A win-win. Watch it on Amazon Prime. 4. Harley Quinn (HBO Max) The good news here is that Harley Quinn is back, finally, after a multi-year break due to, well, everything. The delightfully profane animated series remains one of our finest television programs, between Harley and Ivy being a couple now and chaos descending upon Gotham and this show’s version of Bane continuing to be a hopeless goofball. It really is a blast, a beam of sunshine in a world filled with bleak dramas. You deserve to have fun. Watch it on HBO Max.

3. The Rehearsal (HBO Max) Nathan Fielder is back with another show that toes the line between awkward and brilliant. His first go-round was Nathan for You, the Comedy Central series where he “helped” people “fix” their businesses. Now he’s got this project, in which he “helps” people plan out conversations and various personal interactions in very, very deep detail. It’s a lot and it’s hard to explain on paper (please do imagine Nathan Fielder pitching this to a confused HBO executive), but it also sounds like a perfectly imagined Nathan Fielder show. Worth a shot. Watch it on HBO Max 2. What We Do in the Shadows (FX/Hulu) The good news here is that the vampires are back. The bad is that… well, there’s not really any bad news. How could there be? This show remains relentlessly fun and silly in a way that almost feels like they’re getting away with something, like someone in charge stopped paying attention and they’re just running wild in their own little sandbox. This is, to be clear, a compliment of the highest order. One of our best shows is back and still humming along in peak form. This is worth celebrating. Watch it on FX/Hulu.