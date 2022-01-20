Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie) True Story With Ed and Randall (Peacock) What if Drunk History but completely dry and rooted in the charming and sometimes inspirational stories of regular people? As told to the delightful tandem of Ed Helms and Randall Park (who know nothing about the story they’re about to hear), the show pairs its core stories with a cast of guest stars who are given room to play and mine laughs in a series of re-creations, proving the value of an astonishing tale told right. Watch it on Peacock. 10. (tie)MacGruber (Peacock) It seemed improbable that a one-note SNL sketch sending up an ’80s action TV show could be stretched into a film, but dammit they did it, creating a cult favorite action-comedy that has now spurred a Peacock TV series. Circle of life! Unfortunately, Val Kilmer couldn’t return but the specter of the film’s explosive and urine-soaked conclusion hangs over MacGruber’s life, setting him off on a trail of redemption that is a lot more fully developed than you might imagine. Sure this thing is friggin hilarious in all the ways you’d expect, but it’s also a damn good TV show with a platinum level cast with Billy Zane and Laurence Fishburne joining Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Will Forte as they reprise their roles. Watch it on Peacock.

9. The Witcher (Netflix) It’s time to go on another swashbuckling rampage through destiny as Henry Cavill’s wig returns for more monster hunting on The Continent. The show’s got a lot to live up to, given that it defied expectations during its debut, and it’s still a banger. That is to say, the Humble Bard is cranking out his angst in song, Geralt has less time to be grumpy, and Ciri is in training mode. The monsters are better, the emotions run higher, and we’ve got two new kids on the block: Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia (as Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir) and Game Of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju (in highly unflattering prosthetics, and we’ll leave it at that). Watch it on Netflix. 8. Search Party (HBO Max) The final season of the most exciting, darkly funny comedy on TV right now launches with a near-death experience, a mental asylum stay, and a pair of gay dads who label their genetically-engineered baby a “conversation starter.” Impossibly enough, things only get more bizarre – and a hell of a lot funnier – from there. With a comedically-gifted cast, some wild story arcs, cults, and a Jeff Goldblum cameo, Search Party’s swan song proves it’s the boldest show out there. Watch it on HBO Max.

7. Billions (Showtime) The degree of difficulty in what Billions is trying to do should not be understated. Not only are they changing things up following Damian Lewis’ exit with a new co-lead but they’re also trying to pull off an on-screen culture change in the way Axe Cap does business, trading brash rule-breaking for a more evolved and above board seeming process. Seeming is a key word here, because while Corey Stoll’s Michael Prince is no Bobby Axelrod, he’s still hyper-competitive and ambitious, putting him square in the sights of Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades. So, how’s it going heading into season 6? We’ll spare the spoilers, but the whole thing brings a freshness to the cat and mouse game at the show’s center and, as always, dimension and delight can be found in the often compelling and entertaining side characters that populate the show. Watch it on Showtime. 6. Cobra Kai (Netflix) The O.G. All Valley Karate Tournament confrontation took place 30 years ago, and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence can’t get over it. Likewise, their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, attempt to join forces against John Kreese’s ownership of Cobra Kai, but of course, getting along will prove to be a bumpy road. Kreese has called in reinforcements in the form of his old Vietnam War buddy and co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who returns to the franchise. Who will win the spirit of karate in the Valley, and can Hawk and Tory keep their bully spirits alive while Johnny’s messing around with a crane kick? Robby’s also all in with enemy territory, and training methods are crossing like crazy, for better or worse. Watch it on Netflix.

5. How I Met Your Father (Hulu) One of the bigger things to know about this particular franchise revival is that it includes Kim Cattrall, who opted out of another franchise revival (the Sex And The City continuation, And Just Like That). Cattrall portrays the future version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie, and of course, we’re going to hear all about how Sophie met her son’s dad, way back in 2022 when the realm of dating apps made looking-for-love even more complicated than in the IRL days. 87 Tinder dates in one year sounds like a total nightmare, so enjoy the vicarious nightmare. Watch it on Hulu. 4. Peacemaker (HBO Max) One of The Suicide Squad‘s characters who seemed least likely (well, there actually were a lot of them, including poor Boomerang) to make it out alive has his own spinoff series. That would be John Cena’s horribly patriotic bro, and it’s still hellaciously funny that this is happening because James Gunn got bored during quarantine and decided to write this TV show. Never fear, though. He Of the Butthole Jokes is still as worthy of contempt as always. There’s no telling whether we’ll see another Squad movie, so soak up as much of this end of the DCEU while it’s hot. Watch it on HBO Max.

3. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) Righteous Gemstones is back, building on its God-squaded Succession vibes with more in-fighting, corruption, and largesse. Simply put, the Gemstones are in the dynasty business, looking to upsize, let loose, and steer clear of the claw of consequences that keeps grabbing at them. As hilarious as it is compelling, the show has somehow found a way to bring the thunder yet again with its stand-out cast, adding Eric Andre, Jason Schwartzman, and a spectacular Eric Roberts to the mix beside Danny McBride, John Goodman, Walton Goggins, Edi Patterson, and company. Dream Team ’92 level comedy casting, folks. Watch it on HBO. 2. Ozark (Netflix) The bad news is that Marty Byrde and fam will only be with us for one more season. The good news is that this is a supersized season that will arrive in two halves, so let’s pretend that it’s two more seasons. Jason Bateman’s baby has been good to us all, even if it’s been bad for Marty, Wendy, and the kids, and so-so for Ruth (Julia Garner’s set to rule the world). This season, we’ll see what happened after the blood-spattered tarmac happenings in Mexico. One can bet that this new beginning won’t be any more relaxing than the Byrdes’ money-laundering U.S. life. Watch it on Netflix.