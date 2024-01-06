Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

20. Grimsburg (Hulu) Over the last two years, Jon Hamm has dazzled as investigative reporter (of some renown) Irwin M. Fletcher in Confess, Fletch (a movie that gets better with every watch), launched into outer space with Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show, and tussled with Juno Temple on Fargo. Now he’s set to launch Grimsburg, a new animated series about a master detective who returns to his mystery-filled hometown to patch things up with his family. Hamm has proven his comic sensibilities time and time again, so there’s a lot to look forward to with this foray into the exotic world of FOX animated sitcoms, a place where did his career-best work as a talking toilet on Bob’s Burgers. Watch it on Netflix 19. Rustin (Netflix) Rustin is all of the following things: — A biopic of Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin, who helped MLK organize the 1963 March on Washington but whose efforts were minimized at the time and therefore largely forgotten since because he was openly gay at a time when that was not convenient for public figures — From Higher Ground, the production company helmed by Barack and Michelle Obama — Loaded with talent like Colman Domingo and Chris Rock and Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald Learn something cool this week. Check it out. Watch it on Netflix

18. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) Nearly every actor from the original, cult-favorite Scott Pilgrim film is back for this anime-inspired Netflix series that also functions as a clever remix. Is it as good as the actual run of sequels we should have been given over the last 15 years? Noting could be, but it comes close, leaning on its all-world voice cast and the very specific charm that drove the film and Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novels. Watch it on Netflix 17. Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount Plus) Taylor Sheridan currently has 6666 in the works on the Yellowstone side, but first, he’s taking viewers back to the real Old West. David Oyelowo portrays the legendary Black U.S. Deputy Marshal. This series will harken back to the Post-Reconstruction era, in which Bass Reeves became a notorious frontier hero by capturing thousands of the most frightening criminals in the land. Oyelowo will be accompanied by Dennis Quaid, Garrett Hedlund, and Donald Sutherland. Watch it on Paramount Plus

16. Leo (Netflix) What if there was an animated movie for kids where Adam Sandler — now hear me out — voiced a talking lizard? And it was co-directed and co-written by Robert Smigel, the comedy genius behind many of the greatest SNL moments ever? And the rest of the voice cast included Jason Alexander, Cecily Strong, Bill Burr, Heidi Gardner, and Stephanie Hsu? Would you believe such a movie exists? Well, it does. It’s called Leo, and it’s on Netflix. Your kids need to be introduced to Adam Sandler eventually. Maybe start here and not, say, Uncut Gems. Save that until they’re older. Watch it on Netflix 15. Monarch: A Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV+) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Kurt Russell and Godzilla and… are you already sold? You should be. The first live-action TV show in the MonsterVerse — which also includes Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong — makes you care as much about the humans, including Kurt and his son Wyatt, as Godzilla and his “Titan” friends. In an up-and-down year for genre shows, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a highlight. Watch it on Apple TV+

14. The Curse (Paramount Plus) There are cringe comedies and then there’s Showtime’s The Curse, a limited series about a married pair of alt-HGTV home flippers gentrifying their New Mexico neighborhood via eco-friendly monstrosities and calling it philanthropy. Created by two masters of squirm – Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder – the show is a voyeuristic exercise that tests fans’ capacity for second-hand embarrassment as its main characters, the affluent Asher (Fielder) and Whitney (a shockingly unlikable Emma Stone) bulldoze the soul of their small, impoverished community with just a few reality TV cameras and a staggering amount of white privilege. It’s the best, most uncomfortable TV show you’ll watch this year. Watch it on Paramount Plus 13. Foe (Amazon Prime) Irish national treasures Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan partner for this thought-provoking sci-fi experiment that’s filled with big themes, unanswered questions, and a strangely large amount of bug shots. Mescal and Ronan play Junior and Hen, a couple stranded in their mundane life, living in a future ravaged by climate change. When one of them is offered a chance to escape with the caveat that their robotic replica will stay behind to keep the other company, hard questions about their marriage, their identities, and their purpose threaten to tear them apart. It’s a lo-fi love story with a twist ending you won’t see coming. Watch it on Netflix

12. Good Grief (Netflix) Dan Levy has kept busy in the years since Schitt’s Creek concluded, popping up in a few supporting roles (The Happiest Season, The Idol) and fronting an unscripted show (The Big Brunch), but Good Grief is the one fans have been waiting for. Written, directed, and starring Levy, the film focuses on loss, love, and friendship with friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel) joining Levy’s character on a trip to Paris after supporting him for a year following the loss of his husband. Watch it on Netflix 11. May December (Netflix) There’s been a debate online on whether May December qualifies as “camp.” We have no idea, but we do know it’s a very good movie, one of the year’s best. The Todd Haynes film stars Natalie Portman as an actress who shadows a one-time tabloid sensation played by Julianne Moore for a role. It’s best to go in without knowing more than that, although fair warning: while May December is very funny, it’s also quietly devastating. Watch it on Netflix

10. For All Mankind (Apple TV) Somehow, Joel Kinnaman has now been physically transformed to barely look like Joel Kinnaman while still starring in this alternate-history space-race series, and in the year 2003, the Earth’s nations are competing like hell to capture and mine asteroids full of precious minerals. That doesn’t sound ominous at all, and of course, there’s still plenty of beefing between nations after Happy Valley has grown in size on Mars’ surface. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 9. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney Plus) What you need to know: This is a series based on the best-selling adventure books by Rick Riordan

For those unfamiliar, Percy is “a 12-year-old modern demigod who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt”

This is probably a lot more than you had going on when you were 12 It’s a good time. Fun for the whole family. Watch it on Disney Plus

8. Maestro (Netflix) Bradley Cooper has been nominated for nine Oscars (including four times for Best Picture as a producer) with zero wins. He’s really going for the gold with Maestro. Cooper not only stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the biopic of American composer Leonard Bernstein, he also co-wrote the script, directed the thing, and produced it. Did he also provide the catering? Maybe! Give the man an Oscar for all his hard work, jeez. Watch it on Netflix 7. The Crown (Netflix) The final six episodes of Netflix’s long-running look at the British royal family are here. We know how this all ends because we know the history. There’s a car crash and sadness and some controversy over how it’s all depicted. It’s still a fascinating cultural object, just the whole creative endeavor. If you’ve come this far, it’s time to dive in for the end. So much could have gone wrong here with the recounting and dramatization of tragic events that shook the world, but Netflix does the thing here. Not an easy feat for sure. Watch it on Netflix

6. The Brothers Sun (Netflix) Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh is seemingly, you know, everywhere… all at once, and there are no complaints there, except possibly from this piano player from the awards circuit. Creators Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story) and Byron Wu (The Getaway) bring us the story of Bruce (Sam Song Li), who begins to realize that his mom, Eileen (Yeoh), hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about her past. Soon enough, it becomes obvious that a family business exists and has already been joined by older brother Charles (Justin Chien), a powerful assassin. Expect both comedy and action as roundhouse kicks collide. Watch it on Netflix 5. Rebel Moon (Netflix) What we have here is the first part of a planned epic series by Justice League and 300 director Zack Snyder, one inspired by everything from Star Wars to the works of Akira Kurosawa to whatever else caught Snyder’s fancy. There’s outer space and mysterious warriors and tyrants deserving of comeuppance and everything else you’d expect here. The reviews have, uh, not been great, but the second installment is already in the pipeline so it could still be worth diving in now to see how it starts. Watch it on Netflix

4. Fargo (Hulu) Good news and bad news… GOOD: Fargo is back, finally, for a fifth installment that features Juno Temple in Home Alone mode and Jon Hamm in a cowboy hat and a murderous little secret that ties them together. Joe Keery from Stranger Things plays a failson named Gator. There’s a lawyer named Danish Graves who has an eyepatch. There are homemade blowtorches and nipple rings and it’s all just extremely Fargo in all the ways you’ve come to expect. BAD: Hmm. There’s really not any bad news here. But we already committed to this format so… let’s go with “it shouldn’t have taken until season five for them to cast Jon Hamm in Fargo.” Watch it on Hulu 3. Leave the World Behind (Netflix) You want a psychological thriller? Cool. Check out this premise: “A family’s getaway to a luxurious rental home takes an ominous turn when a cyberattack knocks out their devices, and two strangers appear at their door.”

You want a solid creative pedigree? Cool. This movie comes from the brain of Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail (who knows a little something about psychological thrillers ), who writes and directs based on a book of the same name. You want star power? Cool. This sucker stars Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke and Julia Freaking Roberts, and features rising star Myha’la Herrold in a major role and Kevin Bacon in a smaller one. All your bases are covered here. Watch it on Netflix