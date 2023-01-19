Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. Doom Patrol (HBO Max) Brendan Fraser’s back as the eternally frustrated disembodied brain inside of a robotic body. It is his finest performance (yes yes, we know there’s Oscar chatter elsewhere), and he’s backed up by Diane Guerrero as many iterations of Crazy Jane, along with Matt Bomer as Negative Man, April Bowlby as Elasi-Girl, and Jovian Wade as Cyborg. DC’s misfit superheroes are facing what might be certain doom, but at least some of them other than Fraser’s Cliff got to have a collective orgasm already. Watch it on HBO Max 9. Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus) The animated series that focuses on a crew of mutated clone troopers doing missions after the events of the Clone Wars returns for a second season. If you need your Star Wars fix before The Mandolorian returns or just want to see a cartoon about mercenaries, this might be just the thing for you. Watch it on Disney+

8. Copenhagen Cowboy (Netflix) Nicolas Winding Refn, the director who brought Drive and Too Old to Die Young to audiences around the world, is back once again, this time on Netflix, with a Danish-language series about a renegade seeking vengeance against her nemesis in a semi-fictional and partially supernatural version of Copenhagen. That… might sound like a lot. But the John Wick franchise started with a dude’s dog dying and that dude is still on a worldwide revenge tour three movies later. Dip your toe in and see how it feels. Vengeance is a universal language. Watch it on Netflix 7. Paul T. Goldman (Peacock) So we have a weirdo new show that is kind of like The Rehearsal, sort of, from Jason Woliner, who was one of the brains behind the Borat movie and the Human Giant sketch show. It’s all very hard to explain. Here is a pretty decent crack at doing so anyway. If you’re in the mood for a potentially awkward and experimental comedy that might melt your brain a little bit, here you go. Watch it on Peacock

6. Abbott Elementary (Hulu) The first season of Abbott Elementary was a feel-good network sitcom that caught a massive wave of popularity and won a bunch of Emmys in a time when feel-good network sitcoms are kind of not supposed to do that. Credit for this goes to creator and star Quinta Brunson, who realized that an underfunded inner-city public school was exactly the right place to show us people with good hearts working inside a system that can be cold. Kind of like Parks and Recreation but in Philadelphia. The second season is underway and does not appear to be missing a beat. This is basically a miracle, all around. Watch it on Hulu 5. Servant (Apple TV Plus) M. Night Shyamalan’s movies might be hit-and-miss, but this series has stayed consistent in delivering upon well-laid arcs full of suspense and mysteries that don’t (at least not yet) carry too much in the “gotcha” realm. Those punches are why a lot of people gave up on Shyamalan’s films sometime around The Village and haven’t looked back, but shows an altogether different creature. Perhaps he should have been showrunning all along? The painstakingly crafted storytelling of this series (which began with a Philly couple attempting to overcome the loss of their infant) takes us miles away from the quick wrap-ups of his usual fare, and the fourth season will soon show if the writing can truly overcome the Shyamalan-ending curveball curse. Fingers crossed. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

4. Kaleidoscope (Netflix) Well, it’s a heist show starring Giancarlo Esposito, which is already a pretty good start. And it’s got a different structure, where you can — in theory — watch every episode other than the finale in any order you want, which could change your interpretation of the things you’re watching and give you a different experience from someone else who watches it in a different order. That’s kind of interesting. Does it all work? Maybe? Kind of? Your mileage will probably vary. But it’s worth checking out just for the novelty of it all. Watch it on Netflix 3. Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount Plus) Jeremy Renner’s had a tough time of things in real life, but he’s still part of the Taylor Sheridan universe. The Yellowstone king co-created this show with Hugh Dillon, and the story follows Dillon’s observations from his formative years near Ontario’s Kingston Penitentiary. Renner is the figurative “mayor” of the title, meaning that he’s the sales dude who negotiates deals between inmates and law enforcement. Renner truly hits a higher gear crime drama mode. Watch it on Paramount Plus