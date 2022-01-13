Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie)Wolf Like Me (Peacock) Human connection can feel like a foreign concept in the best of times, never mind [gestures wildly] or when one is beset by grief or awkwardness. That’s the story Wolf Like Me is trying to tell with a decidedly un-cute meet-cute between leads Josh Gad and Isla Fischer at the scene of a car accident. Will they be able to wade through the major complications — past trauma, loss, secrets, precocious kids — to make that connection? Time will tell. Watch in on Peacock. 10. (tie) Queer Eye (Netflix) The Lone Star state is ground central (Austin, Texas, specifically) for the fearless ambassadors storming forth to give heroes some TLC. Surely, more Emmys are on the way after everyone sees the magic of this season, all while making the Land of Boots much more fabulous than usual. Pandemic be damned, there’s plenty of stylishness that takes priority, even if everyone’s dealing with masking and testing to the max. Watch it on Netflix.

10. (tie)MacGruber (Peacock) It seemed improbable that a one-note SNL sketch sending up an ’80s action TV show could be stretched into a film, but dammit they did it, creating a cult favorite action-comedy that has now spurred a Peacock TV series. Circle of life! Unfortunately, Val Kilmer couldn’t return but the specter of the film’s explosive and urine-soaked conclusion hangs over MacGruber’s life, setting him off on a trail of redemption that is a lot more fully developed than you might imagine. Sure this thing is friggin hilarious in all the ways you’d expect, but it’s also a damn good TV show with a platinum level cast with Billy Zane and Laurence Fishburne joining Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, and Will Forte as they reprise their roles. Watch it on Peacock. 9. The Witcher (Netflix) It’s time to go on another swashbuckling rampage through destiny as Henry Cavill’s wig returns for more monster hunting on The Continent. The show’s got a lot to live up to, given that it defied expectations during its debut, and it’s still a banger. That is to say, the Humble Bard is cranking out his angst in song, Geralt has less time to be grumpy, and Ciri is in training mode. The monsters are better, the emotions run higher, and we’ve got two new kids on the block: Killing Eve‘s Kim Bodnia (as Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir) and Game Of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju (in highly unflattering prosthetics, and we’ll leave it at that). Watch it on Netflix.

8. Naomi (The CW) Ava DuVernay brings us this story about Naomi McDuffie, a comic-book addict and Superman superfan. She also happens to be an ace student and a skateboarder who’s attempting to make sense of a stunt in her hometown that causes unexpected consequences. You may be tempted not to take this one seriously due to the whole CW thing, but it’s a standout on the network. Watch it on the CW. 7.. The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus) The natural evolution (or de-evolution, depending on your perspective) of pop entertainment is to constantly mine under the surface of popular things to project new stories tethered to the old, finding dollars, fan affection, and sometimes a truly interesting story. It’s still too early to know what the result will be with The Book Of Boba Fett, but it is the ultimate payoff for a fandom long clamoring for that kind of excavation of one of George Lucas’ most enduring characters. One that barely did more than look badass in his original appearance. Powered by many of the same people behind the very successful Mandalorian with a story woven into Star Wars mythos, The Book Of Boba Fett sure has all the ingredients to turn its ambition into something enduring. Even if it lacks a magical memeable muppet. Watch it on Disney Plus.

6. Search Party (HBO Max) The final season of the most exciting, darkly funny comedy on TV right now launches with a near-death experience, a mental asylum stay, and a pair of gay dads who label their genetically-engineered baby a “conversation starter.” Impossibly enough, things only get more bizarre – and a hell of a lot funnier – from there. With a comedically-gifted cast, some wild story arcs, cults, and a Jeff Goldblum cameo, Search Party’s swan song proves it’s the boldest show out there. Watch it on HBO Max. 5. Cobra Kai (Netflix) The O.G. All Valley Karate Tournament confrontation took place 30 years ago, and Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence can’t get over it. Likewise, their respective dojos, Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang, attempt to join forces against John Kreese’s ownership of Cobra Kai, but of course, getting along will prove to be a bumpy road. Kreese has called in reinforcements in the form of his old Vietnam War buddy and co-founder of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver, who returns to the franchise. Who will win the spirit of karate in the Valley, and can Hawk and Tory keep their bully spirits alive while Johnny’s messing around with a crane kick? Robby’s also all in with enemy territory, and training methods are crossing like crazy, for better or worse. Watch it on Netflix.

4. The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) Righteous Gemstones is back, building on its God-squaded Succession vibes with more in-fighting, corruption, and largesse. Simply put, the Gemstones are in the dynasty business, looking to upsize, let loose, and steer clear of the claw of consequences that keeps grabbing at them. As hilarious as it is compelling, the show has somehow found a way to bring the thunder yet again with its stand-out cast, adding Eric Andre, Jason Schwartzman, and a spectacular Eric Roberts to the mix beside Danny McBride, John Goodman, Walton Goggins, Edi Patterson, and company. Dream Team ’92 level comedy casting, folks. Watch it on HBO. 3. Peacemaker (HBO Max) One of The Suicide Squad‘s characters who seemed least likely (well, there actually were a lot of them, including poor Boomerang) to make it out alive has his own spinoff series. That would be John Cena’s horribly patriotic bro, and it’s still hellaciously funny that this is happening because James Gunn got bored during quarantine and decided to write this TV show. Never fear, though. He Of the Butthole Jokes is still as worthy of contempt as always. There’s no telling whether we’ll see another Squad movie, so soak up as much of this end of the DCEU while it’s hot. Watch it on HBO Max.