Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

20. Primo (Amazon FreeVee) Primo has three big things going for it. One, it is loosely based on the life of bestselling author Shea Serrano, who is cool and funny. Two, it comes from Michael Schur, creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, who is also cool and funny in addition to being good at making shows. Three, it’s, well, free, as it’s airing on Amazon’s FreeVee channel instead of on Prime. Tough to beat all of that on paper, you know? Watch it on Amazon Prime 19. American Born Chinese (Disney Plus) The is a lot going on here. Let’s start at the top: American Born Chinese is a coming-of-age story based on a popular graphic novel about a teenager named Jin who attempts to navigate high school while keeping a big secret about superpowers under wraps. Spider-man vibes abound, with crushes on biology partners and angry demons and magical amulets aplenty, which is by no means a complaint. Nor is the thing where the show reunites a big chunk of the cast from Everything Everywhere All At Once. More shows should have Michelle Yeoh in them. Most of them, really. This is not an unreasonable request. Watch it on Disney+

18. Flamin’ Hot (Hulu) Finally, an inventor biopic we actually care about. No offense to the Steve Jobs origin stories and World War dramas about geniuses who saved the world. You keep the Michael Fassbenders and Benedict Cumberbatches of the world employed and for that, we thank you. But it’s about damn time we learn of the genesis of the crunchy, spicy snack that saved America’s tastebuds. Eva Longoria directs this dramedy that follows a Frito-Lay janitor who claimed he created Flaming Hot Cheetos. Sure, it’s a movie about the mouthwatering alchemy of enriched corn meal, cayenne pepper, and red food dye, but it’s also an underdog story that just so happens to align with a capitalist turning point in our country. And yes, it burns … good. Watch it on Hulu 17. And Just Like That… (Max) The first season of And Just Like That… did the hard work of defining the Sex And The City crew in a new era (for the city, the main characters, and TV comedy), with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating grief, big revelations, new friends, complacency, and change in all its forms. And while season 2 promises to continue that evolution, it seems clear that some fun is on the horizon, with the teased return of John Corbett’s Aidan and a brief cameo by Kim Cattrall’s much-missed Samantha. Can this show ever be what it once was with Sam still (mostly) on the sidelines? Absolutely not, but we’re down to see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis keep trying. Watch it on Max

16. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX/Hulu) It’s the 16th season of It’s Always Sunny and if you’re not already endlessly in love with this gang of moronic miscreants and their low-rent misadventures I don’t know that you can be saved. For those who have fallen off a little over the years, though, please allow us to reassure you that the show is as good, chaotic, vile, silly, and subtly smart as ever, trading international hijinks in Ireland during part of last season for a back to basics approach. In just the first two episodes we’ve seen Mac, Charlie, Dee, Dennis, and Frank giving us a cliffs notes understanding of inflation and crypto (as only Always Sunny can), revelations about Charlie and Frank’s cramped apartment, a crazy family road trip, and a whole lot of casual gunplay. And that’s just the first two episodes. We can’t wait to see the rest. Watch it on Hulu 15. Platonic (Apple TV Plus) From the outside, you may think that you know where this series is going, but the show promises to be even more chaotic than you expect. Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen play old friends who reunite after people grow apart (as they do), and it soon grows apparent that he shakes up her little world. Fortunately, she does appear to be happily married, and her husband approves of (and, in fact, encourages) this rekindled friendship — at least, until the horse tranquilizers come into play. It happens. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

14. Reality (MAX) Reality gives us Euphoria breakout Sydney Sweeney in an entirely different kind of role. She plays real-life military intelligence specialist Reality Winner, the woman who leaked classified intelligence about Russian interference in the 2016 United States election to the press and was questioned by the FBI and sentenced to a prison term under the Espionage Act. The movie focuses on her interrogation, with Sweeney and the agents circling each other like cobras as the… well, as the reality of Reality’s situation sinks in. It’s a heavy watch, but an important one, both to shine a light on a notable situation from real-life and to remind everyone that Sydney Sweeney has some serious acting chops. Watch it on Max 13. The Crowded Room (Apple TV Plus) Back in 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly set to star in a much earlier (and different) version of this story in which he would have played a defendant who invoked a legal defense that had never been successfully used before. The crimes in question (tied to a real-life case) included a 1970s robbery and more. Apple TV+ has now adapted this story as a fictionalized, inspired-by-real-life series, and Tom Holland now portrays “Danny Sullivan,” who is arrested in connection with a late 1970s shooting. It certainly takes Holland out of the Marvel mindset. Watch it on Apple TV Plus

12. Based on a True Story (Peacock) Kaley Cuoco has already proven that audiences and critics underestimated her sheer level of talent, and not only that, but she’s been working her butt off ever since the Big Bang Theory wrapped up. Cuoco has now turned to the true crime-esque realm to portray a woman who’s obsessed with the genre to such a degree that she is excited about a serial killer on the loose. This series arrives from producers of The Boys and Ozark, if that tells you anything about how darkly comedic things will soon get for this show, and it’s not as fun as The Flight Attendant, but it’s fizzy enough to be a hit. Watch it on Peacock 11. I Think You Should Leave (Netflix) The internet’s favorite sick and deranged sketch series is back for a third season. Expect to see your various social media feeds flooded with screencaps and GIFs in the coming weeks, most of them featuring creator and star Tim Robinson with a pained expression on his face. Maybe double back and watch the first two seasons again, too. There’s probably something in there you missed or forgot anyway. And hey, it’s never a bad weekend to yell at strangers about how they have no good car ideas. Maybe they get mad, sure. But maybe you’re right. And maybe they look at you and reply “I’m doing the best at this” and you make a friend for life. Watch it on Netflix

10. Silo (Apple TV Plus) Dystopian sci-fi has never been done quite like this before. In Apple TV+’s newest drama, a ruined and toxic future that forces humanity to dwell in underground silos hundreds of stories deep isn’t the antagonist of the story, it’s merely the setting. The real problem lies in a murderous cover-up whose unraveling threads reveal a bigger conspiracy when a scrappy mechanic (Rebecca Ferguson) and a disillusioned sheriff (David Oyelowo) start tugging in earnest. What is truth and who decides it are the questions this show is asking but even if the answers don’t come readily, the insane worldbuilding and thrilling action will leave you happy to keep guessing. Watch it on Apple TV Plus 9. I’m A Virgo (Amazon Prime) The last time we checked in with Boots Riley, he was taking us on a deeply wild ride with Sorry to Bother You. Well, he’s back, and deeply wild again, this time with a new series about a 13-foot-tall man named Cootie who has a bunch of interesting experiences out in the world, delving into everything from love to friendship to… actually, you should just watch this one to find out. Our words can’t do it justice. Especially not for the thing where Walton Goggins shows up as a character named The Hero. This is a weird one, to be sure but it’s a weird one in the best way possible. Watch it on Amazon Prime

8. The Full Monty (Hulu) The Full Monty was a 1997 movie about a group of steelworkers who faced a troubling economic future and chose to address it by becoming strippers. It was a whole thing. People still use “the full Monty” as code for male nudity, which is kind of wild. And now it’s back, 25 years later. Again, kind of. It’s a television series now and it follows the same characters but this time they keep their clothes on, choosing new and somehow weirder ways to alleviate their financial struggles. There’s a lot going on here. Curiosity might be enough to reel you in. Watch it on Hulu 7. The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC Plus) All hail the never-ending franchise’s new spinoffs, which begin with Manhattan-bound misadventure to reinforce what a bad idea it is to head into cities with zombies afoot. Fortunately, this is a thrilling throwback, in which Maggie pretty much forces Negan to help her rescue Hershel Rhees, son of Glenn and Maggie, obviously. Hey, Negan owes her one, so let the walker variants roll Watch it on AMC Plus

6. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount Plus) What we have here is a spinoff of one show (Star Trek: Discovery) that was itself a prequel to another show (the original Star Trek), now in its second season. We are deep into the lore here. But that’s okay. It’s a fun little ride, good for both diehard fans of the franchise and newbies trying to dip their toes in a little. You could use a little galactic escape sometimes. We all can. Watch it on Paramount Plus 5. Extraction 2 (Netflix) Here’s what we know about Extraction 2: It sees Chris Hemsworth returning to action as the left-for-dead mercenary-turned-hero Tyler Rake (still a terrific name) who’s tasked with saving more people in peril. Here’s what we don’t know about Extraction 2: How the hell this movie got made. The stunt list alone should’ve had insurance companies running for the hills. There’s talk that Hemsworth is lit on fire at one point. There are dizzying car chases filmed on a continuous loop. Just 20-minute-long car chases, people! Helicopters are out here landing on moving trains. Who let these men do this? Watch it on Netflix

4. Secret Invasion (Disney Plus) Nick Fury is having a not-so-great time with the “one last job” trope as he heads back into MCU hijinks for what might be his “one last fight.” We do live in unusual Hollywood times, and with Captain Marvel, the Skrulls somehow became the good guys, so we’ll see how Talos fares in this standalone series. Not only are Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn onboard, but Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman also formally enter the MCU with this show, and we will apparently see some Rhodey on this “crossover event series,” too. Only enough, there’s some eye-patch-less Fury in the mix, so I hope we get some more Goose to add even more context. Watch it on Disney+ 3. Black Mirror (Netflix) Can the bleak freaky award-winning anthology series and buzz machine from a few years ago still scare the piss out of audiences now that the world has been brought closer to some of its popular themes about metaverses, AI everywhere, neural implants, evaporating privacy protections, and the malignancy of loneliness and hollowness of digital interactions? We’re about to find out with five new star-studded episodes that beg for our attention while it’s still ours to control. Watch it on Netflix