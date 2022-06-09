Each week our staff of film and TV experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

10. (tie) George Carlin: American Dream (HBO Max) Director Judd Apatow weaves archival footage, diary entries, and invaluable insights from George Carlin’s daughter Kelly to create an extensive portrait of a legendary comedian and thinker whose thoughts on life and culture still resonate and routinely trend on Twitter 16 years after his death. What’s most remarkable about Carlin may not be that unheard of staying power, but how he continued to innovate and reinvent himself over a 50+ year career to get to the point where his words and memory would carry so much weight with so many people; something Apatow explores thoroughly here while exploring the drive, complexity, and artistry of the man. 10. (tie) I Love That For You (Showtime) Vanessa Bayer was one of the best things about Saturday Night Live during her seven-year run and while nothing beats her awards-worthy work in the sketch comedy’s Totino’s trilogy, this definitely comes close. Based on Bayer’s own experience with childhood cancer (and her ongoing love affair with the home shopping channel) the show follows a yet-to-fully-mature woman who lies about her cancer diagnosis to keep her dream job. Everyone from Molly Shannon to Jenifer Lewis helps out here but it’s some of the lesser known members of the cast that really shine. Watch it on Showtime.

10. (tie) The Staircase (HBO Max) The original true-crime docuseries (originally on Sundance TV) captivated enough people on Netflix that HBO Max decided to dramatize the story, and lo and behold, it works. Colin Firth plays Michael Peterson, who served prison time after the death of his wife, Kathleen (portrayed by Toni Collette) under mysterious circumstances. Sophie Turner and Parker Posey are on hand, and there’s a (SPOILER ALERT) certain theory that won’t be overlooked. This shall be an eight-part adaptation that explores the nature of fact and fiction and goes to some unexpected places. Watch it on HBO Max. 9. Physical (Apple TV Plus) Two important things are worth noting here. The first is that this show, a fun dramedy starring Rose Byrne that takes a spandex-tight look at the 1980s aerobics era and the types of people who made it a whole thing, is returning for a second season. The second thing is that this new season adds Murray Bartlett to the cast, which, as anyone who watched him devolve into an amphetamine-snorting lunatic on The White Lotus can attest, is a wonderful development. Good news all around. Watch it on Apple TV Plus.

8. That’s My Time With David Letterman (Netflix) David Letterman continues to recreate his old late-night show in pieces. First, it was the talk show portion with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and now it’s the stand-up comedy showcase side of things with his newest Netflix show, That’s My Time, where he blesses newish comics by inviting them to his stage (at Netflix’s recent comedy fest) to do their act and have a quick chat. This comes after news that Letterman was teaming with Sarah Silverman to turn his old Stupid Pet Tricks bit into a show. Think about it, get paid for one show with 5 or 6 pieces or 5 or 6 shows? The man is as good at money as he is at beard growing. Watch it on Netflix. 7. For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) What we have here is an alternate history situation, one where the space race of the 1960s didn’t end, thanks in large part to Russia beating America to a handful of important achievements. The show is now in season three, so there’s plenty for you to dive into if you want, which you probably should, in part due to a bunch of space cowboys doing cool space cowboy things, and in part because all your television-obsessed friends won’t stop talking about it. Win-win. Watch it on Apple TV Plus.

6. Peaky Blinders (Netflix) By order of the Peaky fookin’ Blinders, we demand you watch the final season of Netflix’s historical crime drama. Why? Because Cillian Murphy has never been better. Because we’re building up to a second World War. Because there are Fascists with tiny mustaches and Prohibition’s over and familial blood feuds are wreaking havoc across two continents and gypsy curses are being broken and Tom Hardy is back (doing his unintelligible mumbling thing while writing an original opera) and … well, you get it right? Watch it on Netflix. 5. Barry (HBO Max) It should not be possible to enjoy watching a sweet man like Bill Hader destroy his life and the lives of those around him, and yet, here we all are, ready for season three of Barry, one of the best shows on television. It’s a dilemma, honestly. Not as much of a dilemma as, say, being a hitman who stumbles into an acting career and has to occasionally kill more people to prevent other people from learning that he has a history of killing people, but still. There’s an embarrassment of riches at play here. Find another show that features Henry Winkler and Stephen Root and D’Arcy Carden where none of them are the funniest character, somehow, against incredible odds. This is the power of NoHo Hank. You either know what that sentence means or you desperately need to binge Barry as soon as possible. Watch it on HBO Max.

4. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus) If Obi-Wan is a name you’ve not heard in a long time (long time), you’re in luck. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Not-So-Old Ben in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, a six-episode limited series set a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Also back: Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Should you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi? Yesssssssssssss. Watch it on Disney Plus. 3. Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus) This show brings us the perfect actress, Iman Vallani, for the leading gig of portraying Kamala Khan. She takes us on a fun-filled revamp of her character’s comic character, and this show is a roaring ball of glee that will help to set up The Marvels, which will not only include Kamala and Carol but also Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Paris) from WandaVision. The MCU’s lightening up again, and we love to see it. Watch it on Disney Plus.