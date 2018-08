March was an insane month for news bloopers. From a morning show showing a penis on the air to a news anchor’s priceless earthquake reaction to a tutu-wearing unicorn videobombing a live report, there was a lot to take in. Luckily, someone managed to keep track of it all, and they compiled the comprehensive compilation above for our viewing enjoyment.

