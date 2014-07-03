To Help Power You Through The 4th Weekend, Here’s A Best-Of List Of Our Netflix TV Series Recommendations

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, here’s a best of list of previous Netflix recommendations. It’s the holiday weekend, and there’s nothing new out on Netflix TV, so this is basically a Clip Show, plus one new recommendation.
The Returned — If you have an eight-hour binge window, check out the French series, which is one of the best things going on Netflix. Though it predates it considerably, the premise is somewhat similar to the inferior ABC show Resurrection in that people who have been long dead suddenly return to life at the same age as before and attempt to re-assimilate into their old lives and families (a premise that is also similar to In the Flesh, except that these undead were never zombies) … It’s a brilliantly acted, instantly addictive series. It actually won the International Emmy for Best Drama series last year, and the series second season will air on Sundance later this year (before likely moving on to Netflix). Honestly, however, it’s a better show to binge watch than to see week-to-week because the mystery is so compelling, you’re not going to want to wait to find out the answers it has to offer.
Boss — Boss is basically the Tommy Carcetti subplot in The Wire crossed with House of Cards, only its grimmer and darker than both series. It’s essentially Kelsey Grammer’s version of All the King’s Men using the Chicago political machine as the backdrop. Grammer plays Mayor Tom Kane, who not only controls Chicago, but the entire state of Illinois through insidious compromises, political corruption, graft, and even murder. As anti-heroes go, there’s nothing heroic about Mayor Tom Kane — he’s like the blisteringly angry version of Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, but unlike that movie, there’s no sympathetic protagonist. Kane is the protagonist, and he is a f**king awful person.
The Fall — The Fall tells both sides of the investigation. On one side, we follow Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) as she attempts to find and apprehend a serial killer. On the other side, we follow Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), the serial killer who is terrorising Belfast. He has a wife and two children who are unaware of his activities, and he works (ironically) as a bereavement counsellor. His targets are all young, professional women … Despite the fact that we know who the serial killer is, there’s still plenty of suspense in knowing when he’ll be caught, and whether he’ll get away with the next disturbing murder. It’s an intense series that taps into the political tensions of Northern Ireland, and while it’s a slow burn, there are only five episodes. It’s definitely worth the investment.
Life — Life concerned Charlie Crews (Damian Lewis), a detective just released from prison after serving 12 years on a life sentence. DNA evidence, however, exonerated him, he rejoined the force with Detective Dani Reese (Sarah Shahi), and the two pursued murder investigations. However, unbeknownst to the police department, Crews was also investigating the conspiracy behind the triple murder he for which he was framed, and that’s really the most interesting part of the series, the hook that brought us back week after week … Life really was the whole package: Entertaining, engrossing, and smart. But it had one specific element that so many of these new crime-serials seems to be missing. For all the great performances, the grisly murders, the high stakes, and the complex plotlines, they’re missing what made the NBC series so great: It was fun.
Top of the Lake — The Elisabeth Moss series from Jane Campion is a slow burn, but it is an engrossing, incredibly well acted mystery thriller about a missing, pregnant 12-year-old girl and the many secrets of a small New Zealand town. It is basically a better version of The Killing crossed with Twin Peaks that will pull you in, keeping you guessing the entire series, and then gut punch you with a twist that I never saw coming. The seven episodes are better meted out over two or three nights, because the heaviness may be hard to take in one binge-watching session. Elisabeth Moss also gets nude, if that’s your bag.
The Chicago Code — There was only one 13-episode season of The Chicago Code before Fox foolishly pulled the plug on yet another Shawn Ryan series, but it was a stellar cop show. For many, it also introduced us to Jason Clarke, who is destined to be a big deal in the next few years (he’s one of the leads in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, he’ll play John Connor in the next Terminator movie, and he will star alongside Tom Hardy in the upcoming Child 44). The Chicago Code does what Shawn Ryan does best: He plays in the moral and ethical grey areas, here a Chicago police department that is riddled with corruption. Jason Clarke plays Chicago Police Detective Jarek Wysocki, who leads the special unit fighting against the corruption. He was assigned to head the special unit by his boss, the newly appointed first-female Chicago Police Superintendent and his one-time partner, Teresa Colvin, played by Jennifer Beals, who butts heads with everyone. Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights) plays a rookie cop, and Delroy Lindo — playing an alderman and a target of the corruption investigation — is an absolute force in this show. Though it was cancelled after one season, it also has a fairly tidy ending, so it won’t leave you completely hanging. It’s good, solid, engrossing television, and a must watch for any fan of Shawn Ryan and The Shield>
I tried The Fall, but for some reason found it a bit tough to get in to, and disturbing. I have a good stomach for disturbing, I think, as I loved Hannibal. Dunno, something about that one…
Top of the Lake, on the other hand, I loved. Thought that was “REAL GOOD.” PS – I’m just getting around to watching Fargo and coincidentally grew up in ‘sota.
Push thru “The Fall” It’s a great show and I’m hoping for more episodes…
I understand how The Fall could be tough to watch. Definitely gave my wife nightmares but we still think it was worth it! It’s a more realistic disturbing than Hannibal.
I’ve had The Fall in my queue for a while now but mostly because I like looking at Gillian Anderson. One of these days I’ll watch it, damnit!
You should. it’s incredble, IMO.
The description in Netflix is terrible for the show.
This motivated me to finally give it a whirl. Two episodes in and I love it, thank god for netflix.
@kazoshay I watched The Fall last year and it was on par with House of Cards in terms of quality and heads and shoulders above Luther in terms of creepiness.
For some reason I find it so random that Jason Clarke is now getting all big. Not just because he’s sorta weird looking, too. One of his first roles was in Farscape as a scarran. He also had an uncredited non-alien appearance in an Aeryn Sun flashback. How many big actors ever go their start playing a fully costumed alien like that?
I wouldn’t have normally thought twice about him but The Chicago Code made me a fan. Of both him and Jennifer Beals. He was also excellent in Zero Dark Thirty.
He was really good in Brotherhood.
He was fantastic in ZDT and horribly underrated in Lawless.
@El Cunado … yeah … but Lawless has LeBeef in it, so it automatically kinda gets voted down to absolute obscurity.
@EverybodyGetsPie … I want to say Hardy + Clarke > LeBeef, but I sadly cannot say that is a given…
By which I mean their cumulative awesomeness outweighs his suck, but I’m not sure it does…
@El Cunado maybe let’s do this: Hardy + Clarke + Chastain + Oldman + Pearce > LaBeef … but I don’t know if that matters, either.
Shit. Shy-ya should’ve just died after making “Holes” … and the world would be a much better place.
I mostly like all of these suggestions (Couldn’t get into The Returned, too strong of a language barrier) But good lord did I dislike “Top of the Lake”. I love me a slow burn but that shit was dull
The twist at the end if Top of the Lake was cheap and ruined the entire series for me. Unless I missed hints there wasn’t enough hints in the series proper to make the viewer able to guess that result until it was all but an inevitable conclusion.
I tried Top of the Lake and could barely make it through the first episode and Moss’s terrible Aussie accent.
Isn’t it New Zealand?
Yeah, I haven’t seen it, but my experience is that what people often complain is a bad Australian accent is actually a rather good Kiwi accent (I’ve seen complaints about born and raised New Zealanders having horrible “fake Aussie” accents).
Wyosocki has the biggest dick in Chicago
Jason Clarke was also in the criminally-underappreciated “Brotherhood,” which ran on Showtime from ’06 to ’08. If you can get your hands on a copy or stream it, I highly recommend it. Great show about crime and politics set in Rhode Island. It also had Jason Isaacs, of “Awake” and “Harry Potter” fame.
I wonder if Akta Manniskor (Real Humans) is ever going to make it to Netflix. That is an unbelievably awesome character driven Sci-Fi TV series.
I liked and watched every Chicago Code episode very excited with what they were doing, however the bad guy was a joke and it didn’t make all that much sense at times. Also the personal lives of the officers, especially Jason Clarke’s were farcical at best. I was hoping it could pull something out of it, but it seemed like it was going to have to get very silly indeed to keep upping the ante.
I’m kind of bummed that “Studio 60” hasn’t surfaced anywhere in these discussions. That was a great single season show.
“Life” still punches me in the gut. I was so in love with that show & they took it away!!
Also, I’m amazed Rowles didn’t include that one of our faves, Donal Logue, plays the department captain.
Seriously, I wouldn’t recommend Life just because of the way it was yanked off the air. We LOVED that show and were so upset when they took it off.
Is Firefly not availble on Netflix? ’cause if it is, you people are going to burn in a very special level of hell.
It is, but I thought everybody already knew that Firefly was the bomb.
Yeah, this article is for “underappreciated” shows, and I think Firefly is pretty universally loved, isn’t it?
Sure, sure. But when previous lists included other well known or popular shows like Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, etc…
Boss Season 1 is definitely worth the watch. Season 2 just went off the rails w/Kane’s sickness.