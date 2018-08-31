Sony

If love isn’t in the air, it’s sure to be on Netflix. The streaming giant has a host of swoon-worthy titles guaranteed to sweep you off your feet. There are high school rom-coms, ’60s coming-of-age stories, period drama, World War II romances, and plenty of forbidden love affairs to keep things juicy. (Be still our beating hearts.) Of course, because there are so many romantic films to choose from, we’ve chosen the cream of the crop. Grab some tissues and get ready to melt over the best romances on Netflix right now.

Focus Features

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Run Time: 108 min | IMDb: 8.3/10

This critically-acclaimed sci-fi romance centers on two ex-lovers who have their memories of one another erased after a bad breakup, only to meet again and question their decision to forget the past. Jim Carrey plays Joel, a shy, awkward-type hopelessly in love with Clementine (Kate Winslet), an eccentric, free-spirited woman whom he meets in Montauk. The pair strike up a two-year romance, only for things to end rather terribly with Clementine choosing to wipe her memories of Joel using a procedure devised by a company called Lacuna, Inc. Joel follows suit and most of the film plays in reverse, chronicling their time together from end to beginning before Joel and Clementine meet again, this time strangers. It’s a poignant, heartbreaking love story that’s still full of laughs.