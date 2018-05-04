The Best TV Shows On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Netflix

There are plenty of good TV series on Netflix Instant (and you can find more with these secret codes). If you’re trying to figure out what to watch next, here’s a great place to start with a look at 60 of the best shows on Netflix right now, ranked (including some of the best Netflix original series). You can also find recent changes, including new seasons and removed shows, at the bottom of this list.

60. Atypical (1 of 1 season)

Atypical is the kind of single-camera sitcom that would feel right at home among ABC’s family sitcoms like Speechless, Black-ish, Fresh off the Boat and The Goldbergs (in fact, creator Robia Rashid previously worked as a producer on The Goldbergs). It’s a charming coming-of-age show about Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old from Connecticut with high-functioning autism. He’s arrived at an age when he’s decided that he’d like to date and have sex. The first season — a batch eight half-hour episodes — covers his awkward encounters with women, his inappropriate crush on his therapist, and his relationship with the teenage girl he eventually asks to prom. It also deals with the challenges of his parents. His father (Michael Rapaport) is trying to figure out how to truly connect with his son for the first time while his mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) aims to find her own identity apart from being the mother of an autistic child. It’s the older sister (Brigette Lundy-Paine) who is the real stand-out of Atypical. Like the big sister in the film and book series, Wonder, she aims to both support her brother while also carving out a life of her own separate from Sam. It’s not a groundbreaking series, and it has been criticized for its stereotypical depiction of autism, but it nevertheless funny, heartwarming, and very sweet.

59. The Fall (3 of 3 seasons)

With a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) on the loose in Belfast, the authorities bring in a cold, calculating detective (Gillian Anderson) to put an end to the murders. The Fall presents a compelling, frightening look at an intelligent murderer without dumbing down the authorities on his trail, unlike other serial killer-themed shows out there. While the series gets slowed down by a few subplots in its third season, the performances of Dornan and Anderson are captivating, turning the series into an intense game of cat-and-cat. Anderson has even said this is her all-time favorite role even over Dana Scully, with good reason.