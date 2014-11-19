Kurt Sutter Turns In The Best, Most Anguishing ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Episode In Years

I know this is a backhanded compliment, but it’s also true: Last night’s episode of Sons of Anarchy would have been the perfect episode if they’d aired it six weeks ago. That was Kurt Sutter in top form, and aside from the fact that Charlie Hunnam’s accent was all over the place, we couldn’t have asked for a better episode. The truth finally came out, and it set no one free. Quite the opposite, in fact: The truth has doomed Juice, Gemma, and quite possibly Jax.
“How do I come back from this?” Jax asked Nero near the end of last night’s episode, and that’s the question that will drive the remaining two episodes in the series. Can Jax recover? It will take an unholy turn of events and some miraculous writing from Kurt Sutter for that to happen, but I wouldn’t put it past him. When Sutter is on, he is on.
In last night’s episode he was on, and no scene this season was more powerful, more intense, and more effective than Juice’s confession to Jax. Theo Rossi did a remarkable job of slowly, tearfully doling out the confession, letting us wonder if he’d tell the whole truth, whether he’d martyr himself, or whether he’d finally realized that he’d come to the end of his road. He managed — in revealing that he was a part of the lie, and a part of the coverup — to make himself more sympathetic than he’s ever been, as we found ourselves hoping that Juice could somehow slip out of the noose that’s been tied around his neck since the end of last season.
That’s probably not going to happen because in another remarkable scene, Juice refused to divulge the complete truth to Unser and Jarry, foreclosing any possibility that he’d be rescued and remaining — in a way — faithful to Jax, even as his fate had already been sealed. I honestly can’t get over Rossi’s performance, from the way he stood up tall to his rapist Tully to the quiet tears of relief as he confessed to Jax, or even his scene with Lin, when he elicited the name of the rat (Barowski? Robocop?! That was a surprise) and sheepishly grinning, “You can never trust a rat.” Juice is going to die, but he’s going to die with dignity, and he may be one of the few characters who manages that feat.
Another great performance last night was that of Jimmy Smits. Nero has been sidelined for most of the season, and it was unclear how he would fit into the end game. But he came up big, not with words, but in the way he reacted to finding out that Gemma, the woman he loved, was not who he thought she was. She’s a terrible human being, but even still, Nero’s heart is too big to either turn Gemma over to Jax or give her the justice she so rightfully deserves himself.
The truth also remarkably focused Jax’s anger and sadness. A few weeks ago, had Wendy revealed that she’d helped to hide Juice, he would’ve flown off the handle. When Nero told him that he couldn’t stop Gemma from leaving, Jax wasn’t angry. He didn’t seek revenge. He understood, as he should because no one has been more manipulated by Gemma than Jax. Jax even took Juice’s confession in stride: Juice may have f**ked up, but this was on Gemma. I hope that Jax follows through on his promise to give Juice the quick death he deserves.
Jax also manned up in a way he never has before. He took full responsibility for leading SAMCRO down the wrong path, for Bobby’s death, for the Dioso deaths, and even for Jury’s death. It is his fault for not seeing what was in front of his face, but in a way, it’s understandable. How could anyone suspect their mother of killing their wife?
Speaking of Gemma, the most reviled woman in Charming, Katey Sagal brought back some of that season two magic. She was good. It was almost impossible to know, in her scene near the end with Wendy, what was going on in Gemma’s mind. Would she quietly surrender to the inevitable? Or would she pull out a gun and blow away Wendy and Chucky in able to escape? Would she run away with Thomas? Given Gemma’s behavior this season, all of those possibilities seemed plausible, and I was actually relieved to see her escape with no more bloodshed. More importantly, she stood by Nero as he learned the truth, and she faced his disappointment.
“Everything in my life, I’ve pretty much torched,” she said. “But I was a good mother.”
No Gemma. You weren’t. You were never a good mother. You were not a good mother for having Jax’s father killed. You were not a good mother for pitting yourself against Tara. You were not a good mother for driving your grandkids around while you were intoxicated. You were not a good mother for killing your grandkids’ mom. And you were not a good mother for trying to manipulate your son for seven seasons. If it weren’t for Gemma, Jax and Tara would’ve gotten out years ago, and probably would be living sane lives in Seattle. Gemma is especially not a good grandmother for suggesting to Abel that he’d one day join SAMCRO, even after witnessing seven seasons of murder and mayhem. What is wrong with that woman?
Gemma deserves to die a slow, excruciatingly painful death, but at this point, I’d be satisfied just to see her quietly snuffed out in her sleep.
In revealing the truth, this week’s Sons of Anarchy set the stage for redemption. Juice got his in confessing to Jax. Gemma is too far gone to ever gain any modicum of it. I don’t think that Jax can save himself from death, either, and I don’t think there’s a way he can — as Nero suggested — honor the wishes of Tara and get out. But he can make things right between Charming’s Sons and the Indian Hills Chapter. He can get justice by killing Barowski, and most importantly, he can do the right thing by honoring Tara and getting Wendy and his kids as far away from Charming as possible.
Redemption may cost him his life, but it’ll be worth the price.
My final 2 episodes quick prediction: Gemma disappears, Jibbs takes a crosshairs bullet from his cop babe while protecting Jax. Indian Hills handles Jax as they should, or, it’ll be Unser that does him in., Nero and Wendy head off to the cabin to raise the kids. They are the only 2 that deserve a happy ending.
That’s where I am. I just can’t wait to hear the song selection used for thee final scene.
THeo Rossi is probably the best actor on this show lately.
I still think the dumbster picking woman who appears every now and then is Jax’s biological mom. I also think he’s going to kill himself on his dad’s bike at the same spot his dad died.
Wow dont know how my comment ended up as a response to you, but let’s roll with it. I like your point about the dad’s bike. That may be how this ends. Seems a little random to all of a sudden have TJs bike restored after having it sit around for 6 years.
I know I’m late and these have probable already been touched on, but here we go:
1) YES. Gemma has been a good mother. She’s never tried to betray Jax. Everything she’s done has been, in her warped perception of reality, to help him succeed. Even killing Tara was an effort to protect Jax, because at the time her belief was that Tara was conspiring to testify against Jax and put him away and disappear with Gem’s grandkids.
and
2) I feel stupid for not getting it before, but tonight explained the actual ending of the series. Jax’s fate will be put to a vote amongst all the members of SAMCRO (all chapters) and he will be doomed. He will be killed by the club, the one thing he’s been trying to both help and escape the entire series. It’s simplistic and poetic.
And my only complaint about the entire storytelling is that I hate when stories go about their merry way doing this and that and hiding this and hiding that….and then the only real reason the final conclusion comes about is because someone says something and then everyone suddenly starts talking. Maybe that’s the way things actually happen, but it’s frustrating as a viewer because there’s no real reason for it to happen now and no real reason for it not to have happened sooner. Other than to keep you tuning in.
You didn’t think Barowski snitched forreal? I knew when he killed his man. You must not read your comments then because I’m pretty sure I saw it here too. I liked last nights episode I’m just not sure what you expected. Could you fill me in? Because I can’t imagine what this season would have been if they made the big reveal like 3 weeks ago. I just can’t see it. I imagine it would’ve ended sooner is all..
Right, when he killed his man. None of these thugs picked up on that????
I’m gonna guess that the final scene involves a voice-over and Jax either sitting on Dad’s tombstone or up on the roof.
or getting his reaper tattoo burned off at the garage in TM
I stated before how any shortcomings this season will be validated in the moments when Jax, Nero and to a lesser degree, Wendy find out the truth. I was completely validated.. Ya can’t always put shit like this in the first episodes, Mr.Rowles. Not a lot of shows are gonna be as great as Breaking Bad, but that doesn’t make them trash if they don’t equal it’s standard. All of the chaos, mistakes, carnage n stupidness have done their parts in setting up the gravitas for this second half.
Dustin, I actually like n respect your writing style, but we have fundamentally different views many things
I will say this tho, one are where Dustin n I are in complete agreement: our sudden n intense love affair w Carrie Coon from The Leftovers
Agreed on the benefits of a tighter story, and good points on how to do it. This season I’ve noticed that I’m not amped to start an episode, but usually pretty satisfied at the end. I kinda just accepted that Sutter was smell his farts so much this season cuz of how crazy the fanfare got leading up to the premiere. #ChicksDigTheBroWalk.
With Dustin, I’ve just disagreed w a lot of points throughout. Just different perspectives, he covers a lot of shit I watch but I’m not trying to be a random internet asshole ha
I’ll defend Dustin here, but first I will acknowledge that last night’s episode was great. Dustin has pointed out the great work Sutter has done this year while also noting that Sutter spends way too much time smelling his own farts. The seasons are normally 10 episodes long, this year we have 13. Episodes are usually an hour; this year they’re all pushing 90 minutes. That is a lot of extra time that Sutter has not done a good job of filling.
Cut out the Aryans killing the cop. Trim junkie church mom by half. Keep Juice out of the story for a couple of episodes and accelerate his arc. Then you’ve got a much tighter story.
unser i think really liked tara so maybe he’ll kill gemma. one can only hope. like someone said he finally found one nutsack. too little too late.
With Sutter, it will be after he shoots her.
Hope he finally porks her before shooting her.
you guys are right on. I am so enjoying these threads. this show is so ridiculous but still I wanna see how Sutter resolves it all. I’m sure he’ll be smug and satisfied, while the rest of us will have so many unanswered questions. I was disappointed in the episode, I thought the emotion was pretty bland considering what they all just found out about gemma killing tara.
For me if the series ends with Unser finally getting a shirt that isn’t a huge, solid color t-shirt with a stretched out collar, it will be a happy ending.
Who’s that actor that got car jacked*, he looked really really familiar…..
*oof, that whole sequence was so laughable/cringeworthy from the music to the, well, everything…even for SOA standards, that was a piece of shit that was caught on fire, then someone pouring more shit on top of it to put out the shit fire, then that person giving up and trying to stomp out the shit fire that had shit thrown on top of it, then that person got caught on shit fire.
@Hawkins Ahhhh. Thx…his fight with Dan was top 3 brawls in TV history, imo.
Stuntman/actor Alan Graf…he’s in everything. Notably for me, he was the Captain in Deadwood who fought Dan in the town square
So does Jax not have Gemma’s cell phone number?
@SuchCreativity Most (if not all) modern HDs have the same power port that you would find in most cars.
Another thing…..can you run a phone charger on a motor-sicle?
These folks use so many burners that maybe he doesn’t have her number. SAMCRO seems to have bought an entire shipping container of old school flip phones……
What was Jax saying about pinning the blame of Bobby’s death on Juice? I don’t know if he was distressed or delusional, but THAT was all pretty much on him. Him and the boys blew the pastor orgy away and hid his wife and kids. That’s what August’s beef was about.
Also, they totally spoiled LIn’s death in the After Show last week. Not cool.
the pastor was an accident, but killing him wasn’t the issue. using the body as blackmail was.
It all originates from Juice/Gemma’s lie.
Jax launched an assault on Lin’s crew because Juice/Gemma lied and fingered them for Tara’s death. I don’t remember exactly how they ended up killing the pastor, but Marks was mad about their attack on Lin and them trying to blackmail him with the pastor’s body.
So if they’d never attacked the Chinese based on false information, everything would have been business as usual and Marks never would have targeted Bobby.
I don’t think Juice is getting a merciful death. The guards said that they were on “The Orient Express” now. I inferred that the Chinese play a part in the next episode or two.
Poor Hunnan couldn’t act and hold the accent at the same time. At this point, I’d be satisfied if Tig & Venus, tending the beet crop on Nero’s farm, were the last ones standing. One obscene Grand Guignol of carnage at the end, wiping Charming off the face of the map would be a good ending. That , or autistic Abel holding a snowglobe.
anybody notice chuckie’s fingers moving last night as he dabbed at his face?
@Legally Insignificant
I accept that!
You can’t forget Chuckie. No one deserves a happy ending more than that guy.
Agree wholeheartedly. Best episode in a long time. Did anyone think Gemma was going to drive into a tree? And the bike scene. Who’s bike was jax fixing?
His Fathers.
I enjoyed Unser getting punched in the face entirely too much. In his own slapdick way he’s almost as responsible as Gemma is for all of the terrible things that have happened.
I have to say, that reason for Unser being worse than Gemma is utterly ridiculous. Unser is a dumbass for not putting two and two together, but Gemma was the one who ultimately decided to kill Tara and lie about it. Not to mention Gemma’s constant reluctance to get her grandkids to safety just so she can protect her own interests and vanity. Unser is in no way responsible for any of that. If it were up to him, I’m sure Abel and Thomas would be long gone from Charming.
@miamidiesel: Gemma was always bad, self-centered, and generally disdainful of everyone around her… but Unser *chooses* to ignore all of that and trust her anyway. That makes him worse than her, in my opinion. Gemma can be reliably counted on to behave like a shitty human being. Unser is unable to see how his dipshit decisions make EVERYTHING worse for everyone around him.
Although I have no defense against your “Greensleeves” comment. That is 100% accurate.
@Horatio Cornblower the difference to me is that Gemma fucking people over results from her cold and calculated cuntiness, whereas Unser fucking people over comes from him being kind of a buffoon who doesn’t realize he’s at friend zone level 99 with Gemma. The intent is missing, but like @entropy said Unser absolutely fucking sucks.
@entropy c’mon now, Gemma is still far and away the worst person on this show (and just about any other I can think of). Bitch looks out for herself and no one else, then convinces herself that it was all justified because she was a great mom, as she’s running away from her son whose life she ruined. And then she’ll force you to listen to her rendition of “Greensleeves” just to really rub it in.
Unser has become the worst person on this show. He knows that Gemma is repeatedly at the center of damn near every horrible thing that happens to everyone in fucking Charming, and STILL he shoots his mouth off to her whenever he can, about shit he knows very little. Jax is looking for some truth, somehow regarding Gemma’s activities on the night his wife died? I better talk to her about it in depth ASAP! God he fucking sucks.
In his own slapdick way? The guy’s been as bad as Gemma the whole fucking show. Apparently he has cancer of the ability-to-keep-a-secret. How many people has he fucked over by shooting his mouth off to Gemma? A billion? Eleventy billion?
I’d agree this was the best episode in quite some time, and also that it probably should have happened 6 weeks ago. Jax’s anguished reaction to learning the truth mirrored pretty much everyone watching the show’s reaction to this season.
It isn’t hard, Sutter. When you have characters act like normal people and stop telling complex and absurd lies all the time, you can come up with a great episode.
/it was the Irish
One thing is certain…Jax has PROOF and Gemma will be facing all of the BLOWBACK
No. He doesn’t. He STILL wants to get her response, although after she ran all goddamn day he seems to have figured out she was guilty.
SAMCRO sucks atbeing criminals, they all should be dead or in jail until Sutter deus ex machina’s them out of it or just completely never mentions there fuck ups again
Gemma should be locked in a room and forced to listen to her own singing.
She’ll be begging for death within an hour.
I think that was a religious hymn of some kind and for once I wanted her to start singing because the accompanying montage would have had me on the floor laughing.
So Tully is the warden at this point right? Also, was Lin the worst crime boss in history? Even SAMCRO who had zero assets and zero friends managed to make it out of prison alive. Speaking of prison, how is it that nobody in SAMCRO has any warrants or is on parole or even probation, but Marks can’t find a lawyer good enough to get him out on bail?
I dont know if you noticed, but Marks is black.
there probably aren’t a lot of chinese guys in prison… and lin didn’t have any alliances really. maybe marks, but that guy doesn’t seem to be on top of the underworld all that much.
Is there still a character in this show that hasn’t said”Blowback” yet?
Or how about “make you whole”? That shit gets thrown around all the time and I dont think Ive ever heard the term IRL.
Abel.
It’s the same character that hasn’t said Jesus Christ.
No one owns a cell phone any more, either, since Tig and Chibbs had to run out to see Otis instead of, y’know, calling him which would have been much, much faster.
If there is, someone needs to reach out to them.
Good thing they showed all that paperwork with Nero and Alvarez, you know, to keep the show realistic
Hahaha. I looked at the BF and said ‘no way is she a notary.’
That was awesome! You can never find a good escort/porn director/notary when you need one around here.
Gemma was working for the Irish all along
Nothing will be more anguishing than Opie’s death, but the Juice/Jax scene and the Gemma/Nero scene could not have been more perfect on every creative level.
i think we’re seeing him, and everyone else, realize that they are not the good guys.
also, yeah, the accent was bad, but no worse than a lot of other actors have done before. like that anus who was in avatar and terminator 4… that dude sucks.
Is acting not a ‘creative level’? Because as Dustin even admitted, Charlie Hunnam’s inability to act and keep the right accent pulled me out of every one of his dramatic scenes. Also, the writing that keeps insisting on Jax being the good guy despite all of his glaring flaws. That takes a little bit away from both scenes.
Fuck you for even comparing anything in this episode or this season to Opies death.
I bet you could take this season and edit it into 24 one hour episodes.
Damn. Skimmed the last episode review, haven’t read this one… is the show getting good again? I might have to tune back in.
Thanks for all the feedback guys!!!
Everything considered, I think I’m gonna stay away. I equate it to being in a relationship…
You meet. You date for a while. You bang, she falls in love. She pays for dates and is cool with you getting wasted with your buddies. Gives ya beejers while you watch Justified. Then you fall in love. She knows it so she gets lazy. She stops doing all the cleaning and cooking. She nags about your drinking. Starts complaining that you’re sleeping with other girls. You break up. Weeks later she says she’s changed and is kinda okay now. Wants you to take her back. You remember the good times so you consider it. Get drunk one night and hook back up. Worst sex you ever had and now you got HPV. Your dick falls off and you die.
My courtship with SOA spanned three long wknds on Netflix, so it’s easier for me to break things off than most… still, I feel bad for those who have stuck with it since day 1. That’s true loyalty son. Of Anarchy.
@Horatio Cornblower I have a vision of you bouncing around a padded room yelling “I NEED THE PROOF” to the tune of Greensleeves while pretend riding a motorcycle. In which case, yeah, you would be perfect to pen the First Nine.
@Verbal Kunt I was getting there and I’m not ruling anything out but the last two episodes have given me some hop that the ending isn’t going to be a total clusterfuck.
Of course if the CIA shows up on 12/9 and whisks Jax away to a life of happy obscurity in the mid-west with Wendy and the boys, (“Wendy and The Boys? Is this ‘Hamlet’ or ‘Peter Pan’?), I’ll be hauled off in a straitjacket for a life-time of blithering idiocy. Which of course will make me the perfect candidate to write the First Nine prequel.
Best episode of the last two seasons, for whatever that’s worth.
Very true, though that’s small praise.
Smits and Hunnam killed it this episode.
Best episode of the last two seasons, for whatever that’s worth. Shit actually happened for once, if only because it had to, since Sutter is running out of time.
No it’s not getting good. Rowles is just being Rowles. This episode was painful to watch. Before I would have compared Sons to True Blood, terrible shows but entertaining to watch. This episode was more like The Leftovers, which Dustin also loves, in that it thinks it’s being serious, but in reality it is poorly written with zero direction.
Definitely the best episode of the season but still way too fucking long. Also too many bro hugs and the sons saying “I love you brother”.
^ Kurt Sutter loves ever. single. second. of Kurt Sutter’s Afterword. Jimmy Smits was giving him the death stare nearly the whole time he was talking.
No one is, or has ever been, thankful for even 1 minute of Anarchy Afterword.
I looked at my guide when it was starting and saw it ran 2 and 1/2 hours and almost had an aneurysm. Thankfully that last 50 minutes was afterword.
Although the hug between Jax and Nero was beautiful
Did anyone else notice that it was Barosky himself that directed the episode? It seems like every episode of the show that Peter Weller directs ends up great. Sometimes the story and dialog are a little lacking, but the pacing of his episodes are spot-on.
Agree. Robocop knows what he’s doing behind the camera.
Great Great Episode. Finally giving the fans what we’ve wanted all season. I think everyone knew Jax wouldn’t find Gemma. I highly doubt he finds her next episode. He will most likely be cleaning up Barowski, Indian Hills and dealing with August Marks getting out of jail. The season finale will resolve around Jax taking care of Gemma. With Jax working on JTs bike its too much foreshadowing for him not to die the same way his dad does. However what i got annoyed at is we have gotten multiple stories for JTs death. According to Jury he killed himself but we’ve been told all series that Gemma and Clay had something to do with it.
Finally Sutter brought the heat this episode and should be a fun ride to finish
JT died on his bike, which Clay, pushed by Gemma, had rigged. Jury said, this year, that JT must have known something was wrong with the bike because it was an extension of himself but said “fuck everything” and rode it anyway. So not as inconsistent as some other things on the show, but a relatively new reveal.
^This
I can’t see redemption because killing Jury still only is about the rat, unless Jury has a journal (like Teller which would be great irony) since he didn’t tell anybody in the charter about Gib.
I’m hoping that is brought up when he visits Indian Wells next week not just “whoops, my bad, I wasn’t sure”
Otherwise Jax just sews up the loose ends
nah, they said it comes down to a mayhem vote. jax is getting kicked out. he should join the grim bastards. he could be their token white guy.
Hasn’t Gemma also admitted to being involved or strongly implied with JT dying? Or has that been dropped and that just lands on Clay alone?
As miami said, Gemma burned the letters implicating herself in the death of JT prior to giving them to JAX. If it ever comes out, it will be Unser that tells as he is the only other one who knows besides Gemma herself.
@entropy I don’t think Jax ever saw the letters or learned the truth of what was in them. I think it was season 4 where Tara found the letters, read them, knew what Gemma and Clay had done, and then Gemma and Clay spent a ton of time threatening Tara to cover their asses before Gemma managed to finally get her hands on the letters and burn them. Then when it came time for Gemma to fuck over Clay she told Jax that Clay was the one that killed JT and conveniently left out her role in the whole thing, and for whatever reason Tara never shared that pertinent information before getting her head forked open. Would be nice to see that truth come back as well, but who knows if Sutter even remembers right now.
JT’s own letters state that Gemma was in on it, but Jax ignores everything that has to do with his mother being a godawful thundercunt.
@Kazzy I almost think she has to with the set up of Jax probably riding his dad’s bike off into the sunset, (“off into the sunset” = “into the side of a semi-truck” in this case), giving her the opportunity to revisit the accident that killed her.
Or Sutter’ll just forget about her too. I’d say 50-50.
The only thing that is getting tied together are Juice and Marilyn Manson’s hands in holy matrimony
@horatio cornblower thats who I thought she was but couldn’t remember, I hope you’re right and we see her again and it ties all her other scenes together.
The ghost girl is the mom of Rat’s old lady? Huh.
Borowski has definitely already left town, he played the SAMCRO and the Mayans like a fiddle and then left with all the money he made off them, smart guy
I think it will be revealed . . . the whole JT bike fix up has to be for something . . . I also think that the real rat hasn’t been revealed yet, I think after last night’s episode, it’s Jarry
@Hyrax I agree. I fully expect it not to be even mentioned at this point, which is a big shame I think. Although I loved when Juice was talking about Gemma. I don’t recall the exact quote, but along the lines of “She knows every answer to every question…”. It sums up her character perfectly, how she just has to know everything, or think she knows everything.
@Kazzy The Homeless Woman is actually the ghost of the woman killed in the accident and the mother of the jail bait that Rat’s been banging. She’s not being ignored; she only shows up once in a while and I’m willing to bet you’ll see her again before the end of the season.
Jax finding out about Gemma conspiring with Clay to off JT really needs to be the next big reveal. That’s arguably bigger than the Tara secret, since it spans Jax’s whole life and the entire run of the series. Having said that, I’m sure Sutter won’t even bring it up.
It was implied in earlier seasons that gemma pushed clay to do it. I think that’s being ignored as well as that homeless woman that showed up a few times that I think was the woman who was killed in the accident.
She was in on it but Jax doesn’t know that.
He’s gonna need more proof for that too.
When Jax was talking to Juice, (and I did like the scene), I was hoping that after Juice finished describing everything Jax would say “So you walked in the house and my mom was covered with blood and curled up on the floor and Tara was dead with a fork in her head, but you didn’t see my mom actually stick the knife in Tara’s head? Bro, that’s reasonable doubt; I NEED MORE PROOF!!!” and then bro-walk out of the prison, nostril’s a-flarin’.
This episode shows how much water they’d been treading this season. Honestly, there’s no reason this episode shouldn’t have happened earlier and allowed for a more nature (not rushed) fallout for Jax and SAMCRO.
And while I liked that Unser finally found his non-cancerous nutsack, it is amazing how forgetful he is regarding his role. He told Gemma that Tara was turning Jax in last season. That’s why Gemma fought and killed Tara.
Add it to the pile of things Sutter has thrown by the wayside.
@miami: Lila’s comment is exactly what I’m referring to… these women were not only her friends, but some of her talent pool, and she’s laughing off their senseless slaughter like it happened in a god damn video game. And Nero, who is supposed to represent some kind of heart in this show, makes the ghosts comment and then we’re supposed to buy his emotional breakdown at the end when he learns Gemma killed Tara (which she’s basically been alluding to all season, and he’s ignored it). gaaaah fuck this show.
@entropy what did Lila say yesterday? Something like she “would rather shoot pussy than get her pussy shot at”? And it looks like the place is almost ready for business again, with Nero and Alvarez joking about there being no ghosts. Just so ri-goddamn-diculous.
Not only have they ignored the whorehouse massacre, everyone responsible is laughing about it now. “Haha, all these whores got killed! Funny stuff!”
Just bro hug it out, bro. And wait for the proof before we get blowback.
If you flair your nostrils and say “no more blowback” its all legit
Wait, wait, wait. Are you telling me that there’s such a thing as a LEGAL whorehouse massacre?
THINGS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN INVESTIGATED
-Dead Sheriff in biker president’s house
-Pot smoking sheriff who bangs bikers who may be involved in the killing of a cop and severe wounding of another,
-Pot smoking sheriff inside ice cream shop as it’s blown up by a grenade
-Illegal whorehouse massacre
-Nazi leader shot in the head in hospital ICU, did they already dispose of his body
-What did they do with Jury’s body?
-Jury’s son and his son’s friend, what’s up there investigation wise?
Between Jury telling Jax his father might have killed himself and them fixing that bike, it looks like Jax will be repeating history in the end.
@Mancy, I’m thinking if Sutter goes with door #2, it’s going to be more like the Human Centipede. With dicks.
Jax goes to jail for the rest of his life as Tully’s new bitch.
You know it’s what Sutter wants to do.
@Mancy I thought we all decided that it all ends with a Zombie apocalypse.
Shit…
4. Jax brokers a deal with everyone and accepts his fate that he still has to die. Just before they pull the trigger, Jarry rushes in and flashes her CIA badge. She lets Jax leave with his kids to become a lumberjack.
Jax fixing the bike was one of the funniest things this season.
In all seriousness, there are a few possible endings for the show, all of them with Gemma singing of course.
1. Was just a dream. Jax wakes up next to Tara and they leave town together the next day.
2. Massive orgy between all the guys. Every will be crying either because of being raped or just because they love each other so much. Once in a while they will take a smoke break and will have to tag someone in to take their place, but instead of tagging they will hug.
3. Jax kills Gemma after telling her how much he loves her and wants to forgive her, but he just can’t. Then Jax tells everyone else how much he loves them, each getting their own hug, with Nero being last. He tells him he understands that what he has to do and Nero kills him. Nero also becomes president.
Bingo.
That’s the name of Jax’s bike; I’ve given up on theories at this point.
I WANT YOU TO STOP EATING DONUTS!
Really cool Benny Hill montage at the end
Did Jax seriously tell the dude that he stole the car from not to tell the cops? Because that’s what I heard.
Was that Jackie Gleason and Burt Reynolds on the sidelines…?
I was wondering the same thing… flight from arrest brings on its own whole new level of charges, and they’ll just ignore it. Weren’t all the guys in SAMCRO given like 3 years in prison, with two years of parole just three seasons ago? But they routinely cruise around town, armed to the teeth, wearing their cuts (another thing they were forbidden to do as part of their release, yet no one say shit about it.
And where in fuck are they getting money from these days? Their fines funeral costs, and insurance premiums would wipe out any income they have coming in….
Jax fled from police, stole a vehicle at gunpoint, refused to pull over and the chase resulted in serious injuries to officers.
In real life: Jax is looking at 10 years in prison.
In SOA: Huh? What? Who did what now? Reach out to them.
I bet they use “Dukes of Hazzard” rules in California: if you successfully flee from the police, they just waive it off. “Trial by Car Chase”, if you prefer.
The show ends with Jax in court being sentenced to death by electric chair, then he loooks at the camera, winks and goes “I GUESS THERES THE PROOF”
Reaper Logo
I guess the other cops just gave up the chase at that point, or forgot to call it in, or forgot that they have access to helicopters.
Honestly, wouldn’t Jax have just been better off being taken in for assault and cool his heels in county for a couple of days? Although what with all the murdering he’s been up to over the last couple of weeks I guess I can’t blame him for running.
The chase scene’s background music was really the only bad part of the episode. It’s been a long damn time since I could say something like that about this show.
Unser* Police*
A polica car destroyed, the cop will most likely have severe bodily damage or death, will it be investigated or so much as referenced by the cops or other characters, NOPE.
I bet the whole aspect of Under pressing assault charges on Jax will be forgotten as well by the next episode, IM CALLING IT!
That music was great. The whole scene was. It reminded me of a car chase scene from an old 70s cop movie.
The music to the car chase scene was fucking hilarious. I thought immediately of Yakkity Sax.
Is it odd they went with smooth jazz over bro rock?