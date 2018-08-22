The Best Stand-Up Specials On Netflix Right Now, Ranked

Last Updated: August 22nd
The past few years have seen a rigorous expansion of stand-up comedy after years of neglect. Hence why there are hundreds of titles in Netflix’s stand-up category. Even for budding comedy fans, there’s a lot of must-see specials to choose from.
So here are the 25 best stand-up specials on Netflix right now. While they may be ranked, they’re all really good and deserving of your time and laughs.
1. Hannah Gadsby, Nanette
Run Time: 69 min, IMDb: 8.5/10
You’d have to be living under a rock not to have heard about Australian comic Hannah Gadsby and her must-watch stand-up special. The woman from Down Under is all anyone can talk about right now and for good reason. Her hour-long set is changing the way we think about comedy, chucking the ironic detachment in the trash and instead, offering up a bit of humor interlaced with moving reflections on life. Most of Gadsby’s routine chronicles the joys and hardships of being a queer woman — her childhood in Tasmania, her praise for Monica Lewinsky, her commentary on why sexuality and comedy go hand-in-hand — but she also claps back against the idols of her early life, men like Louis C.K. who’ve now become the problem. In other words, Gadsby’s not holding any punches with this one.
iliza’s new Netflix special Elder millennial is absolutely hilarious and everything that she says is so true. Yes, I agree that her other specials confirmed kills and such we’re not up to par, but she definitely hit it out of the park with Elder millennial! I haven’t laughed so hard watching stand up ever in my life. A lot of women laughed so hard they cried and almost peed themselves including me. It is a MUST WATCH.
If Uproxx rode Hannah Gadsby’s dick any harder, she might actually sprout one and then have to hate herself too
You listed John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan specials, but neither of them are their funniest ones.
Also, Tom Segura is better than at least 7 of these.
Did they take all the Bill Burr off of Netflix or does he just not do enough virtue signaling to make the list?
“So here are the 25 best stand-up specials on Netflix right now, ranked. These titles aren’t listed in any particular order, nor are they ranked according to funniest stand-up”
This is the most infuriating sequence of sentences I have seen this week.
Freedumb is two years old. Get your shit straight (even the linked article shows that Freedumb came out in 2016. Amateur hour yet again around here).
Norm Macdonald’s standup not being on here despite having a higher rating than a bunch of these on imdb is a travesty.
Also Iliza Schlesinger having a career is a travesty.
Finally Maria Bamford somehow having only a 5.9 IMDB rating is the largest travesty of them all. She’s amazing
I guess that’s fair concerning Maria Bamford, more wishful thinking that people liked her more.
And I know I’m being hard on Iliza, clearly she has an audience and I’m not her target. More power to her but wow do I not get the appeal.
Bamford is certainly not for everyone. Iliza… I really tried to get through it but can’t. The thing is, I know she is funny. I think she is funny too, but she makes that noise and it ruins it for me.
You have to admit that Maria Bamford is not for everybody. I agree — she’s great. But I love bands like Every Time I Die and I know full well that I can’t put them on at a party and expect everyone else to be on board.
This is the list i would expect from uproxx. No mention of the many great UK comedians but plenty of love for Trevor Noah and other uproxx approved celebrities.