The Best Shows On Hulu Right Now, Ranked

12. Justified 6 seasons, 78 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 The fifth season might have been the one minor letdown in its run, but Justified came back strong in its sixth and final season, making it one of television's best all-time complete series. Justified boasts not only the two most charismatic characters around in trigger-happy Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) and its sly villain, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), but also the quickest 42 minutes on television. No hour-long drama flies by faster than Justified, which also makes it a great series to binge watch. Moreover, Justified not only boasts smart, economic Elmore Leonard-inspired writing and crackling dialogue (under the direction of showrunner Graham Yost), but the stories are as engrossing as Leonard's were page-turning. It's not a perfect series, but even its flaws are endearing. (Bonus: Justified also features nearly every major actor from Deadwood at some point in the series.) 13. The X-Files 11 seasons, 218 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 Many sci-fi shows have come into the geeky pantheon of television, but The X-Files remains a benchmark. While the revival series wasn't quite what fans were hoping for, seeing the unbeatable team of Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) back in action was a treat. Still, going back to the beginning is the only way to go with the show. Whether you get caught up in the monster of the week storylines or like digging into the overarching mythology, The X-Files will stick with you for years to come. 14. Killing Eve 2 seasons, 16 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer go head-to-head in a gripping, globe-trotting game of cat-and-mouse in this spy-thriller from BBC. Oh (who earned a history-making Emmy for this role) plays the titular Eve (Polastri), a British Intelligence operative obsessed with catching an elusive assassin named Villanelle (Comer). Villanelle is a psychopath, one with a dark past and a love for the work she does — she's damn good at it too — and the two capable women soon find their lives entwined in ways neither of them expected. 15. Archer 10 seasons, 110 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 While it started as a hilarious James Bond spoof, Archer has really evolved into a show that can stand on its own. As super spies Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) are out doing the cool derring-do for ISIS (not that ISIS), the rest of the desk jockeys are left to deal with their mess and a lack of unionization. Archer quickly banishes the idea that cartoons are just for children (seriously, this show is not for children) with enough sex, drugs, and terrible behavior that Bond himself would blush. 16. Rick and Morty 3 seasons, 31 episodes | IMDb: 9.3/10 Many wondered how Dan Harmon would follow up the perfection that was Community at its peak, and he certainly delivered with Rick and Morty. Like a demented version of Back to the Future, Rick and Morty follows a super scientist and his less-than-genius grandson on a variety of adventures. It's part cartoon, part "cosmic horror." Who knew that following a vomiting scientist and his dimwitted grandson could be so brilliant? Rick and Morty is a demented work of escapism for adults that's not to be missed. It's also a still relatively underground show that's waiting to burst forth into a broader audience. Get in on the goodness now. 17. Lost 6 seasons, 118 episodes | IMDb: 8.4/10 Damon Lindelof's hit TV series about the survivors of a horrific plane crash, who try to find a way off the island they've been stranded on, is much more than the sum of its parts. Sure, a polar bear makes a strange cameo, smoke monsters haunt the group, and the finale left much to be desired, but at its core, Lost was always a show that tackled the big themes: Life, death, science vs. faith. It treated us to brilliant performances by an ensemble cast and broadened the imagined horizons of the TV landscape. Without Lost, some of the most epic series we enjoy today wouldn't be possible. Show some respect and give it another watch on Hulu.

18. Veronica Mars 4 seasons, 72 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 This cult teen drama has enjoyed a handful of revivals over the years — most notably a Kickstarter movie and a Hulu-produced fourth season — but to truly enjoy this noir, Nancy Drew-like adventure, you've got to go back to the beginning. We meet Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) as a fresh-faced teenager who's become a social pariah following the murder of her best friend. As she investigates a death that rocked the sea-side town, graduates to college sleuthing, and juggles romantic interests, Veronica takes down bad guys and stays a step ahead of the adults around her. And she keeps kicking a** into adulthood. Come for the witty banter and thrilling games of cat-and-mouse, stay for Bell, who's never been better. 19. The Shield 7 seasons, 89 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 Michael Chiklis stars in this Golden Globe-winning police drama about a corrupt PD unit and the officers who operate within it. Chiklis plays Detective Vic Mackey, a thuggish anti-hero with a brutal methodology when it comes to police work. He leads a team of cops who aren't afraid to get their hands dirty to take down criminals in L.A.'s notoriously crime-ridden district known as The Farm. It's a gritty, violent look at police work that feels a bit more honest than others of its ilk and loves to paint its leads in shades of grey. 20. Legion 2 seasons, 20 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 Noah Hawley might've proven he could shatter expectations with his Fargo reboot but what he's done on FX's comic series Legion is truly mind-blowing. The show, which exists in both the Marvel universe and the X-Men series, follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man with incredible powers, a murky past, and a demon parasite leeching his abilities while slowly making him go insane. The series begins in an insane asylum before traveling to secret government facilities, astral planes, and the future so good luck keeping track of the action. Better to just strap yourself in, enjoy the wild ride, and not worry whether what you're seeing is real, or just all in David's head. 21. South Park 21 seasons, 287 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10 Any show that has lasted as long as South Park is bound to have its ups and downs. The irreverent antics by some forever-grade-school kids isn't for everyone, but it's impossible to discount its cultural impact. On top of repeatedly killing Kenny, South Park has time and time again taken on the absurd parts of modern life and turned a warped microscope on them. No one gets out unscathed, from Kanye West to internet commenters, but to be skewered by the brilliant minds of Trey Parker and Matt Stone is an honor in itself. Spending 19 seasons in South Park, Colo., may seem like a daunting task, but it is an ultimately rewarding one. For the most ambitious of television binge watchers, South Park is their comedy Everest. 22. Misfits 5 seasons, 37 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 There is a rough-around-the-edges quality that makes Misfits irresistible. A rotating team of adolescents gains supernatural powers while they're fulfilling their criminal community service requirements, but the X-Men they are not. It's not easy to categorize them as "the good guys" considering all of the people they accidentally kill, but they certainly mean well. Fans of Game of Thrones and Preacher will see some familiar faces, but the whole cast is aces. There are rumblings of an American remake, but hopefully, that will never come to fruition. There is something so decidedly British about Misfits, but not in the stuffy way that people assume. It's gritty, it's crass, and to water that down for stateside sensibilities would be a crime.

23. Spaced 2 seasons, 14 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 Fans of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz need to return to the show that birthed the miraculous creative team of Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost. Spaced captures the Gen X experience in a totally unique way. Like a hopelessly nerdy Reality Bites, the trials of Tim (Pegg) and Daisy (Jessica Hynes) will feel painfully real for those of us who have had dead-end jobs, dead-end relationships, and a seemingly dead-end life. It's not all so bad, though. Despite the sometimes dire circumstances, the show maintains a pleasant optimism. Even if The Phantom Menace let you down, at least you can rewatch the original Star Wars trilogy as many times as you want. While the show is decidedly more low key than Wright's future film endeavors, you can see the trademark style coming through in every single frame. 24. Sons of Anarchy 7 seasons, 92 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10 While the show may have lost a little steam in the middle of its run, when Sons of Anarchy was good, it was electric. As Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) struggled to find his place as the leader of his father's old motorcycle gang, he is often made to wonder if the violence and stress on his family is worth the adrenaline and power. Kurt Sutter is a divisive figure in Hollywood, but he caught lightning in a bottle with SoA. With an endless parade of shocking moments and killer characters, few shows will keep you on the edge of your seat in the same way. You'll be awfully glad you aren't a part of SAMCRO, but you won't be able to look away all the same. Just don't go out and buy a motorcycle on a whim. You probably can't pull off the leather. A television binge is the safer way to go. 25. The Office U.K. 2 seasons, 14 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10 What can we say about this genre-defining workplace comedy that hasn't been said before? Ricky Gervais' mockumentary has influenced some of the greatest works on television, and despite its many predecessors, it remains the best example of what a good, mundane comedy series can do. Gervais as clueless boss David Brent, whose desperate attempts at connecting with his underlings are a painful exercise in futility. Martin Freeman is also a stand-out, playing a role that John Krasinski inhabited in the American remake, but it's the British sarcasm that really elevates this series and makes it worthy of a watch.

26. Brooklyn Nine-Nine 6 seasons, 127 episodes | IMDb: 8.3/10 The antics of this New York police precinct are endlessly hilarious, with every character getting their moment to shine. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has one of the most wonderful casts currently on television, and it hasn't slowed down a bit from its banner freshman season. While it is technically Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) show, it's one of the few true ensemble shows on television right now. It's not that Samberg isn't good, he is, but the same could also be said of Stephanie Beatriz's Rosa or Terry Crews' Terry or almost every other character. A workplace comedy at its core, Brooklyn Nine-Nine proves that showrunner Mike Schur is on a hot streak that shows no sign of slowing down. 27. You're the Worst 5 seasons, 62 episodes | IMDb: 8.2/10 If you're looking for a show that will kick you in the balls and then pass you a mimosa, You're the Worst is that show. It might have you crying tears of laughter in one scene, then leave you wondering "this is a COMEDY, right?!" in the next. It's that dichotomy that makes it so vital to the modern television landscape. You owe it to yourself to be introduced to the familiar toxicity of Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Geere) before the FX comedy returns. There are few comedies that so aptly mock modern mores of adulthood while still treating its characters with compassion, even if they don't deserve it. Plus, there are few shows that perfectly express how it feels to be clinically depressed. Come for the trash juice, stay for the insight.