hbo

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 “The Last of the Starks”.

Game Of Thrones followed up last week’s cathartic but low on major character deaths “Long night” with an episode that killed off some characters people were actually surprised to see die this week. And while last week’s episode was the most tweeted-about television episode ever, this week’s installment prompted a deluge of tweets as well. We already highlighted Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister hooking up and the characters we lost, but there’s far more where that came from.

People continued to be surprised with how quickly the Battle of Winterfell ended: