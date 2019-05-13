Social Media Reacts To The Penultimate ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode

HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells”.

Game Of Thrones brought some long-awaited confrontations to its penultimate episode, “The Bells,” which ended with King’s Landing laid to waste by possible mad queen Daenerys with the help of — to quote Missandei — “Dracarys.”

As always, fans of the show were livetweeting their thoughts, and some of those tweets were funny. For example, people continue to demand justice for Ghost, who reportedly couldn’t get a single goodbye pat on the head from Jon Snow because the CGI wouldn’t have worked out: