Welcome to another edition of The Walking Lulz, our episodic collection of all the best memes from the latest episode of The Walking Dead. In this case we’re talking about The Walking Dead season 8 finale, which wasn’t as blood coated as the show’s reputation (or the teases coming from those involved) had us expecting. Sure, a lot of Saviors got first hand experience on why bullet making is a precise science. And then Negan got the closest shave you can get while still living. But other than that, All Out War ended not with a bang but a whimper — the whimper of Negan as Michonne stuck her fingers into his neckhole.

Just because no one worth mentioning died doesn’t mean there weren’t a lot of meme worthy moments from this big finale. So let’s get right to it, shall we?