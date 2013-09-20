Betsy Brandt — AKA Marie From ‘Breaking Bad’ — Couldn’t Bring Herself To Watch All Of ‘Ozymandias’

In my recap/discussion post on “Ozymandias,” the gripping episode of Breaking Bad that aired Sunday night that’s now inspiring LOLs all across the web, I wrote the following…
One of the things I and many others have said about Breaking Bad is that the time seems to fly by when you’re watching it — it often doesn’t feel like you’ve just watched an hour of television, commercials and all, when an episode ends. With that said, when the show broke for commercial after the knife fight scene at the house that ended with Walt taking Holly, I thought the show was over. It felt, at that point, like more than hour had passed. Looking back on it, I think that was wishful thinking on my part.
In other words, I just couldn’t take it anymore, it was all too painful, and it’s to know that I’m in good company in that regard: Betsy Brandt had trouble watching her own show that night.
GQ: How are you recovering from Sunday night?
Brandt: All through yesterday, I just felt hung over. I should tell you, it’s so touching, the response we’ve gotten from people. And I just love Hank. I mean, I know Dean Norris is fine and healthy, but it makes me sad that Hank isn’t with us anymore.
GQ: Did you watch the episode live?
Brandt: I couldn’t watch that moment. Couldn’t watch it. I had to leave the room and make noise so I didn’t hear it. And then I asked my husband if it was okay to come back in the room. I still, actually, have not seen the moment where Hank was shot in Season 3. I knew he was going to be okay after that, but I just—I cannot watch it. So I came back in the living room—we’re living in a little apartment in New York—and we’re watching, and then I see the part where he’s laying there and they drag his body. And that keeps flashing in my head. That was disturbing enough! I couldn’t handle the other. I would have missed that too, had I known when that was coming.
I feel you, Betsy/Marie. I feel you. But at the same time, Sunday night can’t get here soon enough. That probably makes no sense but if you watch Breaking Bad you know what I’m talking about.
RIP Hank…
For me, the most brutal part was how the Nazi doesn’t even wait for Hank to finish his line “Do what you’re gonna do” before shooting him. The abruptness of that moment has stuck with me more than anything from last week.
Reminded me of Beatrix Kiddo getting shot at the beginning of Kill Bill (which is probably a reference to something I’ve never seen or heard of).
Same here. I was like really?! You couldn’t even let him finish his sentence?! [insert Dave Chappelle’s Rick James “coldblooded” GIF here]
I didn’t take it as brutal, I saw it as almost merciful- Why give Hank even more time to think about what’s about to happen, that long awkward pause as you wait for the trigger to be pulled? Mid sentence, BAM it just happens. Not like Hank was saying something profound; he just wanted it over with.
She’s so much more likable in real life. Actors aren’t the same as their characters on TV!
Indeed. I’m almost positive Brian Cranston hasn’t killed anyone in real life.
He killed my apprehension towards instant coffee!
Don’t be so sure…. [www.uproxx.com]
The main thing I remember about Marie in that episode was that shot of her walking towards the car wash in those tight pants…
I will admit to noticing that Marie has a pretty nice ass.
Betsy Brandt is hot. And I don’t care how annoying Marie was in the beginning — she’s become one of my favorite characters on the show.
But also: Betsy Brandt is hot.
Kind of hard to express how I feel about Betsy Brandt without sounding creepy, but she is just pure awesome, from what I can tell.
I just realized that the episode before Ozymandias, where Hank tells Marie that he’s got
Walt in custody is (I think) the first time in the entire series where she’s not wearing purple. She’s wearing all black.
It goes a little further back, after she finds out about Walt is when the purple stopped.
Mid Season 5 finale…. she wears Yellow.
Also in S4 at the dinner at Hank and Marie’s before the ride to place the GPS on Gus’s car, Marie wears a yellow shirt. Was just watching that again last night and noticed it.
I think it is just adorable how much Betsy Brandt loves the character of Hank. Whenever she is on the Breaking Bad insider podcast she always defends Hank and goes on about how wonderful he is.
I just want to know … Who’s going to pay for the extensive therapy I need after watching Ozmandias and its lead-up ep?
I hate Marie… so … eh!