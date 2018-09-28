AMC

Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, Kim wants to do it again.

1. Jim McKay directed this week’s episode, ‘Coushatta’ — his first episode in this universe since directing an episode in the first season of Breaking Bad — and if you’re wondering if they actually took a bus to Coushatta, Louisiana in the teaser sequence, they did not. The teaser was shot mostly on a bus with a cast of locals, and much of what is seen out of the windows was added in with visual effects. In fact, the final shot of the teaser — with Jimmy in front of the Coushatta post office/bait shop — was actually a church in Albuquerque and all of the changes were made with visual effects, and it’s so remarkably done that not even Vince Gilligan realized it.

AMC

2. Saul’s music supervisor Thomas Golubic was on the Insider podcast this week, and it’s well worth a listen for viewers into the geekier aspects of the music. It’s fascinating how much goes into song choice in each episode, from the choice of music for the montages to the diegetic music that can be heard throughout the episode (for instance, the snippets of songs that can be heard — and must be paid for — in the strip club), and the challenges in licensing all of that music within a limited budget. In fact, during this week’s episode, Golubic had very little money left to license the song that Kim Wexler listened to on her headphones, so they couldn’t afford any of their initial choices. In a way, however, it required that he put even more thought into what Kim might listen to, and ultimately, they chose a Stereolab song not just because it was the only thing they could afford, but because they thought it was perfect for the character.

Golubic also noted what a gift Saul — and, in particular, the musical montages — are to musicians, who are able to gain a wider audience, and have their songs played in their entirety. Golubic also stressed that the series does not like to use any songs that have known associations and might evoke scenes from other television shows or movies, which Gilligan suggested was a form of cheating. (The song used in this week’s montage, by the way, was Les McCann’s “Burnin’ Coal.”)