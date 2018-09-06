AMC

Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, we see the beginning and end of Saul Goodman.

1. Obviously, we must start with the phenomenal teaser, a flash-forward that takes us for the first time into the Breaking Bad timeline. The teaser gives us a moment with Saul Goodman in between “Ozymandias” and “Granite State,” after Jesse Pinkman punched him in the nose (hence the band-aid) and before he relocated to Omaha. Someone spliced the “Quite a Ride” scene together with the “Granite State” scene to give viewers an idea of exactly where this scene exists on the Breaking Bad timeline. Mostly, however, I appreciate how similar Saul looks in both clips, filmed five years apart.