Reading Too Much Into ‘Better Call Saul’: Details You May Have Missed From ‘Quite A Ride’

#Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
Entertainment Features
09.06.18

AMC

Welcome back to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. While Brian Grubb provides his always excellent coverage of the series (here’s his write-up of the most recent episode), here we will look at some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Breaking Bad, references to other shows or movies, and theories on the direction the series is heading. We scour Reddit threads, Twitter, listen each week to the phenomenal Better Call Saul Insider Podcast, and attempt to curate the best intel about each episode.

In this week’s episode, we see the beginning and end of Saul Goodman.

1. Obviously, we must start with the phenomenal teaser, a flash-forward that takes us for the first time into the Breaking Bad timeline. The teaser gives us a moment with Saul Goodman in between “Ozymandias” and “Granite State,” after Jesse Pinkman punched him in the nose (hence the band-aid) and before he relocated to Omaha. Someone spliced the “Quite a Ride” scene together with the “Granite State” scene to give viewers an idea of exactly where this scene exists on the Breaking Bad timeline. Mostly, however, I appreciate how similar Saul looks in both clips, filmed five years apart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Better Call Saul#Breaking Bad
TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BAD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 6 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP