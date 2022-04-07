We are less than two weeks away from the return of Better Call Saul, which means we are a mere four months away from the final episode of Better Call Saul (the season is being split into two parts). That sounds like a lot of time, but before you know it, it’ll be August 15, the date of the series finale, and we’ll either be celebrating or chucking our televisions off the balcony, depending on the fate of one Kim Wexler.

Ahead of the premiere, AMC released a new teaser for season six, featuring a long line of clients outside of Saul’s nail salon office, Kim’s tight-as-ever ponytail, Mike’s bald-as-ever head, Saul yelling about violence, and Nacho on the phone asking, “What happens now?” No one, especially Nacho, is doing great. Except for us, the viewers.

Here’s what else to expect in the final season:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, Season 6 tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

You can watch the teaser below:

Get some bang for your buck. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/q20CknSsyq — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) April 7, 2022

Better Call Saul returns on April 18 for the first and second of six episodes, followed by the midseason finale on May 23. It picks up again July 11, with the finale on August 15.