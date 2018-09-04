AMC

Five True Statements is exactly what it sounds like, a discussion about the most recent episode of ‘Better Call Saul’ centered around five undisputable statements of fact. Mostly undisputable, at least. I would never lie to you on purpose. Especially not about ‘Better Call Saul.’

1. It’s fun to picture the creators of this show holding a big arrow in front of a sign that says “Jimmy” on one side and “Saul” on the other and playfully moving the arrow from one side to the other as a live crowd reacts like “Whoaaaaaaa, WHOOOAAAAA”

I do not mean this as a knock on them or the show. It really is fun. I started thinking about it this week during the cold open, which briefly rocketed us forward into the Breaking Bad timeline for a look at a full-on Saul Goodman preparing to flee into his life as Gene the Cinnabon Man. This was our first glimpse of Saul in this show and it was a little unsettling, to be honest. It was exciting, too, of course, because everything is headed in that direction like a bullet train and seeing that familiar setting — the pillars, the bag of money, the cold and calculating version of Francesca, a character whose coming transformation is almost as fascinating as the one in the title of the show — brought that into focus. But I’m not ready yet. I want more time with Jimmy.

It’s going to be so weird when the Jimmy-to-Saul thing actually happens. We’ve discussed this. We all know this doesn’t end well for him, even as the show has conditioned us to root for him, like there’s some way the future won’t happen and he and Kim will figure it out and have a successful law business and two or three little rascals. My internal conflict on this issue crystallized for me when Jimmy went into his closet at the nail salon to grab the tracksuit, in the brief moment where we saw all of his neon Saul dress shirts. Back when he hung those up, I found it thrilling. Now I see them and am filled with dread. It’s normal. Everything is fine.

2. Everything is not fine

Howard lies and so do I. Man, Howard is going through it. I guess that’s not a secret. It’s generally not a great thing to be rumpled and frazzled and sweaty and washing your face in a public bathroom. It’s wild that Jimmy saw him in that state and took away the lesson that therapy doesn’t work when the real lesson in all of this is “do not ever cross Kim Wexler.” He’ll figure that out soon enough.

Speaking of Kim, she is going on her own journey. In a way, it’s the same journey as Jimmy. They’re both looking for meaning and their true selves. He’s looking for it in hot dog stand parking lots by hawking untraceable prepaid phones to bikers and anyone with a facial piercing, she’s looking for it in criminal court by getting troubled youths back on the right track. There are risks in each path, as we saw when Jimmy got rolled by street toughs for his wad of cash and when Kim got chewed out by Paige from Mesa Verde for hanging up on the client whose checks keep the lights on. And yet, both of them are getting pulled in those directions.

You can see the problem here, yes? Kim is looking for meaning in doing something to help people and Jimmy is looking for meaning in doing something to get one over on people. It’s not a situation that will work for either of them, as a couple, and for Kim less than Jimmy. The interesting thing is that they’re both veering toward a practice in criminal law. One wonders if this is all tied into the thing Jimmy told Francesca at the beginning, “Tell ‘em Jimmy sent you.” We don’t know who “them” is. It could be Howard. Or someone we haven’t met. But it could also be Kim and a new defense firm. Can’t rule that out yet, either.