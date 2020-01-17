‘Better Call Saul’ Has Been Renewed For A Sixth And Final Season

Bob Odenkirk’s transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman is officially coming full circle on AMC in 2021. The Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul will, indeed, get a sixth season, and according to reports it will be its last.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Odenkirk-led AMC drama will be renewed for its last season, with episodes slated to appear in 2021. This comes as showrunner Peter Gould spoke during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

“From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story … and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end,” showrunner Peter Gould revealed Thursday during the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “We’re going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes.”

As THR notes, this official word comes after Giancarlo Esposito a.k.a Gus Fring had previously told reporters that the show would end after six seasons. But Thursday’s official word of a sixth season, and a 13-episode run, officially sets up the endgame that will bring viewers to the time when Breaking Bad‘s original run took place.

“Green-lighting a prequel to one of the most iconic series in television history is one of the boldest swings that AMC has ever taken. But, thanks to the creative genius of [co-creators] Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, it has also been one of the most rewarding,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with the extraordinarily talented team on Better Call Saul, which — five seasons in — continues to deliver some of the best storytelling and most beautifully nuanced performances on television today. We congratulate Vince, Peter, our producers, writers and cast on a remarkable run and look forward to sharing this final chapter with fans.”

Better Call Saul will finish out with 63 episodes, one more than Breaking Bad‘s run of five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Season 5 of Better Call Saul will air on AMC starting on Feb. 23.