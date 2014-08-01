The ‘Big Bang Theory’ Negotiations Now Have A Deadline, And There’s No Way A Deal Will Get Done In Time

The battle between The Big Bang Theory‘s stars and studio continues to rage on. Talks will reportedly continue through the weekend, with both sides intent on getting a deal in place by Sunday night. Which seems like a good thing (everyone is working together for a common goal!). But is it? Let’s see what Variety‘s Cynthia Littleton says:
The talks between the studio and reps for the thesps — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar — have been stepped up in the past few days. But sources close to the situation say the process has been slowed by the fact that the actors’ reps are negotiating separately and most are focused on achieving pay parity — which means that each is holding out to hear what the latest offer is for the others before committing to a three-season deal.
So things — unlike the show’s formulaic jokes and gross misrepresentation of nerd culture — remain complicated. Are there any big, round, eye-popping numbers we can grasp onto to make this easier to understand? Yep!
The money on the table for the actors is considerable — around $1 million an episode for Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco, plus a larger sliver of the backend — but so are the profits that “Big Bang” is generating in syndication.
Considering Parsons has much more leverage than the rest of the cast, it’s pretty cool of the three-time Emmy winner to demand the same deal as his fellow headliners. Can you imagine how much more complicated things would be if he held out for– oh wait:
Sources said Parsons’ team has been aggressive in pushing for a higher salary given his high profile in pop culture and track record as a three-time Emmy winner who is up for a fourth trophy at the Aug. 25 Emmy ceremony.
So there you have it. Both sides want to get a deal done by the end of the weekend, but there are still plenty of moving parts.
As it stands, The Big Bang Theory has already missed five production days due to the cast’s holdout, likely costing CBS at least one episode of the show’s eighth season. Sources told Littleton, however, that those production days can be made up down the road to avoid a shorter season.
If there is a season at all!
I like the sound of this….
So if the deal doesn’t get done we’ll just assume Sheldon died in a horrific train crash, Amy killed herself and the rest of the group celebrated finally being free of the sociopath that had invaded their lives.
This makes me so happy. #sevenseasonsandacancellation
Best hashtag ever. Almost makes me want to join twitter.
It’s nice of them to fuck over the crew (and less famous members of the cast) because they want more of that sweet, sweet bazinga money
As someone who sort of likes this show but also sort of hates it, I say give the cast all the money. What is Chuck Lorre going to do? Pay writers?
You can see her nipples in that picture.
Also, thanks to @Da Bunk #sevenseasonsandacancellation
I remember many a nights as a young teenager, furiously masturbating to nipples that were slightly visible in sitcoms. Also, music videos and scrambled porn channels.
Damn spoiled kids these days can watch a Japanese midget bukkake at the push of a button if they so desire.
@George Maharis I used to record every episode of Married With Children when Kelly cut her hair and started wearing flimsy tops and no bra every week.
God that was an awesome season or two.
That’s also why I started watching Friends. And started watching wrestling again when I stumbled upon Sunny on a random Sunday morning.
This really is the most important takeaway from the whole issue.
@TFBuckFutter everything that you said
Ah yes, Friends nips. Where Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox not only had the coolest apartment in America, they also had the coldest.
Tune in Tokyo!
Yep. BBT sucks, but if Cuoco dressed like that all the time, I might watch the show once in a while.
@George Maharis Child of the 80s here. I remember vigorously masturbating to a few Married with Children episodes. Also to a single boob that got ripped out of a gas station Hustler as we ran away from the clerk after he discovered us ripping open the polybags and reading them in-store. Kids are indeed spoiled these days. On the plus side, maybe it will result in a lower population rate as all these young ass wannabe porn stars are fucking like actors and not real people and not knocking each other up…..I doubt it though.
Quick, add this to whatever shithole message board the other BBT post went to! That thread is seriously the most entertaining thing ever. It’s the text version of those videos of kittens failing to make long jumps. They come in, all confident that they’re making clever, we’ll reasoned arguments, then just fail spectacularly. Otto was just cleaning up.
You mean Snotto?
I feel like that really brought us all together.
@lowcalcalzonezone It was a good bonding experience. It’s amazing what a massive influx of idiots can do.
Damn, @Troll-So-Hard University, forgot about Snotto.
Can we trace IPs? Not to do any attacks or anything, just to make sure they weren’t all from the same IP. I’m not unconvinced that they weren’t actually real people, you know? They might be an attempt to test out a new slightly conversational, antagonist Spam Bot. All of their posts certainly read like they were, anyway.
Perhaps you would you like to talk about your problems with conversational Spam Bots?
The full name was “Snotto Girl,” I believe. Show some respect for their craftsmanship!
Otto clubbed them like so many harp seals, and it might have been Koogler’s finest hour.
Otto and Koogler did yeoman’s work on that thread. By the time the rest of us got there it was a matter of sweeping up body parts and getting them beers.
That thread was a work of art
Just read through the hilarity that ensued in the comment section following the last BBT thread. I just wanted to say bravo, Uproxx commenters. Bravo.
I’m going to share this post on as many BBT fan pages as I can to get round 2 started.
They should just recast everyone. I bet people would still watch it and they’d save some money.
Zimbabwe!
Coy and Vance think that’s a great idea! [underscoopfire.com]
Bazoinks!
If this gets cancelled, I’m sure all of the fans will riot… or get distracted by something shiny. Probably the second thing.
If this show gets cancelled…I’ll just prepare for the eventual conversation with my mom that will happen in about 3 years when says she never sees that one show anymore. She doesn’t remember the name of the show, but she vaguely recalls that it had this weird guy that read comic books that lived next to this girl and it had Blossom in it…because for some reason she can remember Blossom.
I challenge everyone to post links to screenshots with her nipples clearly visible. And GO!!
Is body paint safe for work?
*body paint only*
[media-cache-ec0.pinimg.com]
@Derpeche Mode wins!
I’m going to go ahead and say that’s fake :(
Shhh! Don’t tell that to my penis!
DAMN YOU INTERNETS!
NOW I CAN’T TRUST ANYBODY!!!1!
Willie hears ya Mancy, and Willie don’t care
1 million stacks for Cuoco? I don’t even know what t…. SHE HAS NO TALENT! Her only contribution to the show is those enhanced boobs she got sometime ago.
But why do shows like Mad Men and Game of Thrones press on without any actor money issues?
Probably because the casts of those shows are talented people who know they’ll get another acting job afterwards, most of the BBT guys will be living off their residuals for the rest of their lives….
The money is for being on a show that deadens your soul.
Possibly because networks give their talent shittier deals than cable?
Because the cast of those shows are not whoring themselves out.
Whoring oneself out is not cheap, son.
No one on GoT has the job security to demand a raise. GRRM will just do a quick rewrite and their character will die a gruesome death the next week.
I like @Jean-Claude Van Shazam’s theory. It’s like the theory of evolution, i.e., fact.
BBT theory draws 20 million viewers while Mad Men draws 4 and GOT get’s 7. Not expressing an opinion on these shows, but do the math.
But you can feel better about yourself for watching smaller shows versus network schlock and blah blah typical tv hipster nonsense.
Excellent point, @DR – I heard they paid Charles Dance entirely in ham sandwiches, and he was grateful to have them! Still, you make sacrifices for being on a show with a measly seven-figure audience, I guess.
Now let me engage in a different conversation: would you agree that Trent Dilfer was a better quarterback than Dan Marino, using the RPY metric?
DR stands for dumb retard, right? It’s okay to reply slowly.
math…logic…facts. slow enough for you?
@DR Your math logic only works if BBT and those shows are on an even keel as far as viewer potential. If Game of Thrones or Mad Men could retain the same quality of show (budget, violence, nudity, language, ect.) and moved to a major network, I guarantee they’d have higher ratings than any current major network show.
How about 2 mil an episode and it’s just her dancing in a bikini for 22 minutes. Fuck the rest of the cast.
I might actually consider watching it if that happened.
Twenty minutes longer than I’d need.
@fancrshr agnizab
I just ignored it, but when the BBT zombies came rushing here and complaining that Uproxx “fired the first shots” by, you know, daring to publish their own opinion on their own blog, that moved the show squarely into the Die In A Fire category.
Gazorpazorp.
That’s what she said.
I have never seen an episode of this damn show.
It’s sad funny that we’re in the minority.
I tried to watch it once. My sister kept telling me it was funny. She’s a UC Berkeley grad, so I thought she was smart. Now I’m sad because I think she might be getting dementia.
Stayed at my Uncle’s house last summer for a few days. My Aunt said this show was hilarious. Ended up either watching 3 episodes or 12, but can’t remember exactly. They all meshed into a concoction of crap.
I didn’t hear my Aunt laugh once.
Typical Uproxx comment. adds nothing, but you get to comment on how cool you are for not watching BBT to all the other people here who also don’t watch BBT. How edgy of you.
As for being in the minority, a quick google search says that BBT pulls 20 million viewers max. Hardly a majority
“Hardly a majority”.
Thank you for verifying that idiots watch BBT.
I gave BBT an honest try on multiple occasions. My friends all told me it sucked, but a few people at work said it was really funny. After about 3 full episodes, I was sad and my gf at the time made fun of me.
oh yeah? number 1 show on teeve so it not good? WHATVEVR. me and my friends think it da best. shellder so funny, haha. scyence jokes are so smart youre just HATIN. get real
/just sad he missed out on initial threadsanity
,, , grittiesyt nurd show on tv.
@Derpeche Mode u fergot to say ‘IMO’. Its ok tho, ppl forget that.
Danger Guerrero <3
Tits! Pay her already!
Woozle wuzzle
I’m all for whatever speeds up the process of Kaley Cuoco turning to porn as a career.
My thumb wasn’t the only thing that rose up to 2nd your remark.
After probably 12 articles related to this subject over the past 2 weeks or whatever, this is the first time I decided to see what you guys had to say.
Everyone was right. I really was missing out on a lot of laughter.
I’m not talking about the show.
If they kill the show because of this the we will all have a happy Christmas again.
Woozle Wuzzle? That’s what passes for entertainment these days?
Warner Bros. is the studio for Big Bang Theory NOT 20th Century. BBT is a Chuck Lorre show and Lorre has been with WBTV since 2000. During his time there, Lorre has created several successful shows including BBT, Two And A Half Men, 2 Broke Girls, Mike & Molly, Mom.
Sidenote: Warner Bros. was also the studio for the TV show Friends, so they know a thing or two about high pressure / high profile contract negotiations.
Well, those shows are financially successful, at any rate.
Chuck is no Peter.
[www.youtube.com]
“BBT, Two And A Half Men, 2 Broke Girls, Mike & Molly, Mom”
Other than your Mom this is a list of things I never want to see again.
@TVGrrrrl PPL forget that.
Well then this changed EVERYTHING!
Big Bang Theory is produced by Warner Brothers, not 20th Century Fox.
NFL Meme’s reports that Big Bang Theory is produced by WB, not 20th Century Fox
Wait I thought the WB became CW?
@Duchess The WB was a network that did merge with UPN to become The CW. This is Warner Brothers Television which is the studio that produces content for networks including The CW (basically all of its good shows. CBS, the “C” in The CW only has two shows airing on it, Reign and Beauty and the Beast.) Here is the Wiki article:
[en.wikipedia.org]
I honestly think the show has run its course, and they’re just spinning their wheels now. It’s become “Friends” with geeks instead of hipsters. Let it end.
Burn it down! BURN IT DOWN!!
I watched the show for a while until I saw some of the points raised in the past on this site as well as that video without the laugh track. It ruined the show for me and I may be a better person for it.
Even if you enjoyed the show, that’s fine. We all have stupid shows we watch (TLC is a very popular channel). I think commentators here take offense to those genuinely believe it’s a great show that they will defend to the death, despite the fact that the only argument they use is how many viewers it has, as if quantity and quality were interchangeable.
wubalubadubdub