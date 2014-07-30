The ‘Big Bang Theory’ Contract Negotiations Have Now Delayed The Start Of Season 8

Well, it appears the Big Bang Theory contract negotiations have officially gotten serious.
“Due to ongoing contract negotiations, production on The Big Bang Theory — which was originally scheduled to begin today — has been postponed,” Warner Bros. TV, which produces The Big Bang Theory, said in a statement. [E!]
Now, for fans of this show, when I say “serious,” please don’t misinterpret that as “concerning.” As Variety notes, the only thing that’s been shut down so far is one (1) table read, which can easily be made-up or done without . The deal is still almost definitely getting done in plenty of time for the show to premiere on schedule. To quote CBS near-top banana Nina Tassler, “We’re feeling very confident that everything will work out, These deals manage to get done miraculously somehow year after year.”
So there’s that. But if, somehow, against the odds, the contract negotiations do drag on into the fall and delay the first few episodes, allow me to offer a suggestion to fans of The Big Bang Theory: Watch Parks & Rec on Netflix a lot. It’s a much better show. I promise.
Daw, bazinga.
Parks & Rec has no laugh track, which is confusing to the average BBT watcher
BAZINGA!
How will I know when there was a joke??!?!?!
I wonder if they use laugh tracks during the table read?
Bazinga. Bazinga, bazinga.
If they don’t those table reads must be really quick.
There are no jokes on Parks & Rec, just sad people trying really really hard
It’s not a laugh track, it’s a live audience. There’s a difference.
Parks and Recreation has no humour which is confusing to people.
There’s no u in humor which is confusing to people.
Well, people who understand humor. Big Bang Theory fans aren’t confused.
Sieg hiel grammar Nazi!
P.S Humour is the proper English spelling of the word humor. Google it.
@UncleSlappy Yes, the live audience always laughs like that on the 5th take.
It also has no laughs to it.
@Penny Roll Tide!
BBT started as a fairly intelligent show. Things stated going downhill from the 4th season.
this is great news!
Oh no! What will nerds do without the show that blatantly panders to them?
Bazinga?
It panders to people who think that is what nerds are actually like.
^^^^^^^^^^
Bazinga.
I know some actual nerds who love this show.
Sad Bazinga.
I love this show and I am NOT a nerd. Just saying.
“I love this show and I am NOT a nerd. Just saying.”
Of course — it’s a show about smart people made for dumb people. Thank you for confirming that.
They’ll have to do what all nerds have to do without the show that blatantly panders to them. Patiently wait until Yahoo finally starts airing those new episodes of Community.
Community, isn’t that from the same people who created P and R ?
No, Arrow is still on track.
Watch Parks and Rec, the show that appeals to the pompous comedy fans that have convinced themselves the show is funny?
Watch Big Bang Theory, the show that appeals to the booger-eating comedy fans that have convinced themselves the show is funny?
I’m Ron Burgundy?
Thanks for the sad news. My day is officially ruined
No tiger blood freakout, no runaway twitter phenomenon? Are these kids even trying?
Cbs should reconsider airing new shows on hulk plus. Could use the extra ad revenue now for the show.
I’d prefer Hulk Plus over whats mostly on HULU. Besides the Shield, Community and a few other shows and NXT its a wasteland.
Hulk Plus programming includes Green Acres and Anger Management.
I hear Hulk+ is full of smash… hits.
For the last time, TBBT does not use a laugh track, it’s filmed in front of a live audience ala Friends.
I don’t think they had to gas the Friend’s audience, though.
Shows that film before live audiences can still use laugh tracks. It covers up that the live audience wasn’t actually laughing.
It’s filmed in front of a live audience, but they definitely add in extra laughs in post.
If they gassed TBBT’s audience we wouldn’t have this problem anymore.
Very true. I went to a taping and it was funny as hell. No need for a laugh track.
Here’s what Big Bang Theory sounds like without the laugh track.
[www.youtube.com]
Wow. Hilarious. Just hilarious.
And another:
[www.youtube.com]
Man, do the laughs ever start?
@Otto Man, holy shit, the lack of laughter is the only amusing thing about that show :/
I could watch 8 seasons of those @Otto. As unsettling as 70’s Czech animation.
This only proves that television execs are capable of funding enough idiots on the streets of LA to fill a studio audience. Bazinga!
So they use laugh tracks to cover up the times when the audience doesn’t laugh when that big sign comes on to cue people to laugh.
I really hope this doesn’t impact the release of the Big Bang Theory porn parody.
Not The Big Bang Theory Porn Parody 2: Deep Negotiations
Rich people arguing about money is disgusting. I would love to see the producers and stars get by like the vast majority of Americans.
Danger – if you’re going to write about the BBT show, I suggest you don’t diss it my stating that Parks and Rec is better!!! It is not better!!!
Interesting point, although I feel like you may be biased on this one, commenter named “BBT FAN.”
Jesus. You’re in the wrong place, friend.
Yeah, listen to 907. You should get over to Yahoo! or wherever before your feelings get hurt.
@BBT FAN:
Thanks for telling me what TV shows to like.
Could you instruct me on my favorite color, food, and song next? Or am I allowed to pick those on my own?
I like that this is their only activity on this profile… Poor CBS interns.
fancrshr, thanks for the open hole so I can score the TD. How is their parents being cousins worse than your parents who are brother and sister? BOOM!
Gloryous.
@BBT FAN Nobody said you couldn’t like it…..we just said it’s about as funny as dental surgery. You can like whatever you want, this is goddamn America.
@fancrshr game. set. match.
@Otto Man The fact that I left this thread after this comment, and one below it, is now one of the greatest regrets of my life. Thank you for holding it down for us, you Sir were doing the Lord’s work.
Thats Bs I LOVE Big Bang THEORY that’s stupid that they are suggesting we watch something else and that it’s better.
But it is, though.
Wow it’s ALMOST like people might HAVE different opinions ABOUT television shows.
But on this point, you’re wrong. Big Bang Theory is a heaping pile of shit.
Sorry, let me put that in language you’ll understand:
“Bazinga!”
I liked you a lot better when you were simply telling us what your whore mother did for a few hours a week and for all that money.
Well, if a semi-literate person like you likes the show, it *must* be amazing.
So many accounts created just to defend BBT. How did they all find this article? And why would you defend such obvious shit?
Well, if you are bored and want something to watch, not that I’m saying it’s better, try Scrubs~! It’s funny and relaxing with just the right little pinch of drama~! I wish the actors would stop fighting over money, I’ll never look at them the same way after this. I’ll stil watch the show but that hurt/regret will always be there.
Parks and Rec is also on its way out.
Yes, but it’s ending with dignity.
it’s time for it to go. i’m just hoping p&r doesn’t stay around too long like the office.
Sure they don’t care about all the people they will put out of work, while they are demanding their million dollar pay check! Why don’t they insist on a raise for the crew!
When you get a raise, Barbara, do you insist that those who are not as high on the corporate chain also get a raise? Cause if not . . . pot, meet kettle. :)
Wow, it’s a shame you couldn’t write about the show without slamming it at the end. Can you spell unprofessional . . . and maybe just a tad jealous their show isn’t as popular as BBT?
Did your BBT Yahoo! Group send out a blast email alerting you to the existence of this post?
Seriously, of all the things we could say to make the case that this show appeals only to the conformity of the lowest common denominator, the fact that all of these humorless fans came rushing here en masse to defend it is by far the most condemning.
It’s like you’re so wedded to groupthink that you can’t enjoy the thing you allegedly enjoy if you’re aware that someone, somewhere out there in the anonymous reaches of the internet, does not enjoy it.
Like what you like, we’ll like what we like. And in case you haven’t guessed it, we like making fun of people who watch mouthbreathing pieces of shit like “The Big Bang Theory.”
Yours in Bazinga,
The Uproxx Community
He slammed a TV show? On the internet?!?!
QUICK! ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Roll Tide!
I am sorry but Parks & Recs is not better… I love Big Bang Theory…Nothing like coming home from a long day and watching Sheldon! lol
That sounds like a horrible way to end your day.
Do you work in an abattoir? Or a hospice? Because those are the only professions for which coming home to BBT would remotely be considered an improvement on your day.
just fix it we want more episodes best comedy on TV!
Do you realize the people who make the show don’t run this website?
Post your request over at thingsdumbpeoplelike.com
Seriously Parks and rec is a better show????? I DON’T THINK SO!!!!!!! That show is horrible!
Wow, I’ve been enjoying the show for years now, but seeing how much punctuation you used in that comment, I guess I’m wrong. And the capital letters! Whatever was I thinking.
On behalf of everyone here, I’d just like to apologize for having an opinion different from the Big Bang Theory faithful, who all apparently believe that there is only The One True Sitcom and the fans of all other programs are dirty heathen.
Is there some kind of re-education camp you all run for poor, unenlightened folks like us?
Gee genius from what I’m reading in the comments it’s you morons that fired th.e first shots! P.S. we get it your a grammar Nazi. Sieg Hiel!
Sorry, this site “fired the first shots”? What the fuck does that even mean? They didn’t cut off Sheldon’s head and leave it in your bed, they made a passing comment about how “Parks and Rec” was a better show in their opinion. Period.
And yet all of you fucking retards came racing here to defend the show’s honor, like Uproxx had just pistol whipped a poor old widow and you brave champions needed to save it. (And honestly, the fact that you all came out here in droves and created new accounts just to say that your show could beat up our show is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.)
Why do you care? How goddamn fragile is your ego that you can’t stand it when someone dares hold a different opinion about a fucking sitcom? A SITCOM. Is your life so fucking empty and meaningless that you take it personally when strangers on the Internet say they don’t like it?
Even your handle is so stupid I can hear you mouth breathing. “Penny’s hot.” Maybe in whatever backwater you live in, but if she’s the reason you’re watching, that just makes the obsession you have with this half-wit, second-rate piece of shit show all the sadder.
And no, I’m not a grammar Nazi. I’m just someone who knows how to speak English. (You meant to say “you’re a grammar Nazi” and “Seig Heil” by the way. Next time, ask a grown up to help you when you make a comment here. Maybe they can recommend a TV show that’s not aimed at people with a third grade education.)
I’m sure you have some erotic fan fiction to write, and then a busy night policing the Internet to be sure that no one dare besmirch the name of your dear sweet Precious.
GO! YOUR BELOVED AT THE BIG BANG THEORY NEED YOU! GO!
@Otto Man You said it better than I ever could have – thank you.
@Otto Man, you are doing the lord’s work, young man. Thank you :)
@Otto Man
Seriously though, Penny is hot.
@Otto Man needed to be said my friend. this is my first encounter with bbt fans and they seriously seem insane. I sincerely hope bbt gets canceled so it stops tarnishing all the other good shows on tv with its awfulness.
@Otto Man you are the hero Uproxx needs.
R U Lame-os telling me they don’t deserve MORE or THE SAME SALARY as the nerds on FRIENDS?! Come on..who are the bigger stars? Just give them what they want…cuz we all know THEY are worth it!
Seriously? I only have this comment to base my opinion on but I’m pretty sure I hate you.
Yeah, who’s a bigger star? Jennifer Anniston or the guy who plays the Jewish stereotype from an old Nazi propaganda film?
@fancrshr I didn’t put that much effort in but it’s nice to know that my gut reaction was dead on.
Language!
I blame Johnny Galecki. He has shifty greaseball written all over him
From what I’ve heard from my friends in the know (people who go to various related conventions or work on stage and set maintenance) he’s a major shithead who honestly thinks he’s a major star.
I tried watching Parks & Rec. I didn’t “get” it. TBBT is the best! I don’t blame them for wanting a raise. There’s a reason it’s the #1 comedy on tv. The cast! With all the reruns, the top dogs are making plenty of money so why not share the love? If it wasn’t for the wonderful cast, the show would be like 2 1/2 Men is now. Spend more time focusing on TBBT now that it’s 2 1/2’s final season…FINALLY.
@Jodi J, please don’t take this the wrong way but I suspect there are a lot of things beyond Parks & Recreation that you don’t get.
Gabby don’t take this wrong but your the dictionary definition of a female dog!:0)
Her the dictionary definition? Aw, my sad.
No wonder you people like this show. You have no sense of humor.
Snotto man, you have no sense.
What a coincidence, your an arrogant asshole and you like a show designed for such folks.
The nice thing about being an asshole is not having to apologize for being better than people like you.
Wow Penny, you really told me!
Who the fuck are these losers and why won’t they go back to whatever replaced Television Without Pity??
Wow great comeback Gabby!
@Penny, so do tell, how did you and your clan of CBS interns – I mean, fans of The Big Bang Theory – come across this article? I assume you are all banking some OT for working the night shift in the comments.
BBT fanatics are pathetic. Yeesh, try harder at defending your shitty show.
CBS’s CEO only made like $60mil last year, times are tough over at the eye
To everyone that hates Parks and Recreation…
[24.media.tumblr.com]
Oh, it’s on now… DON’T START WITH RETTA
the big bang theory is the best show in the 21st its like friends and will and grace with more science no one can replace it you can relate to any character how can u do that with any other comedy show hmmm!!!….
This reads like something submitted to evidence in a stalker’s trial. Just freaking nutso.
^^^^^^^ assholes
@Verbal Kunt You are the best
Wow, what an incredible rebuttal. Go fuck yourself, moron.
I rather tuck you Snotto.
Or fuck
This is like watching a drunk fat guy trying to walk on ice.
He just keeps falling down in a heap, staggering to his feet, and then face-planting. Again and again.
Aw, he just racked himself on a fire hydrant. Sad.
Both of you must have experience.
@Penny, dear, isn’t The Big Bang Theory on TBS right now? Some fan you are.
Oh that’s right Parks and Recreation isn’t in syndication nationwide, more bitterness from their bitter fans!
@Penny, Parks and Recreation is shown in blocks almost every day of the week on FXX and Esquire. I know it’s hard for you to imagine life beyond “the Eye.”
@Otto Man … I mean Snotto Man…hahahahahahahahHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahah!!!!!!!!!1!!111!!!!!!!!1!!!!!!!!!111111111!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
THAT SHIT IS FUNNY…!1!! YOU CANT GET THAT KINDA HUMER ON PARKS AND REC YOU FAGGIT @Penny PWNd you!1!!!
@Verbal Kunt I literally laughed for 20 seconds
Parks and Rec is sporadically funny…..just like Big Bang Theory……
….but Big Bang Theory has Penny in panties (boy shorts) and a bra….vs. Parks got rid of “Anne”……so
+ 1/2 to BBT
don’t forget about Donna…
Hopefully they mean “delayed the start of season 8” the way strangling someone to death “delays the continuation of life”
Awesome comment!
PAY THEM!
Don’t let your Greed make you an out of work has been Actor like so many before you!
I’ll keep that in mind.
Who are you talking to, dude? Do you think the stars of the show are reading this?
Man, it’s almost like the fans of Big Bang Theory are all child-like simpletons.
@Jerry St.James, I like how you capitalized “Actor.” It’s so very “Screen Actors Guild Awards” of you.
I love the random capitalization Of random words – makes your Post that much More poignant…
As if Parks and Rec could ever be compared to BBT! BBT is, by far, superior! I say pay them what they want! All the money being made off of the show in merchandising, not to mention, syndication, is plenty enough to allow it!
I’m pretty sure he did just compare Parks and Recs to BBT, so, yeah, it happened.
But you’re right that people shouldn’t compare them. One is a brilliant program that has racked up critical acclaim and Emmy nominations. The other is an idiotic program about how them there science nerds is all real funny.
Wow Koogler, I’m impressed that you rely on critics, aren’t these the same folks who think Woody Allen movies are great?
Zing.
I’m dumbfounded by the flood of BBT fans. I imagined that anyone who watches that show doesn’t possess the mental capabilities to use the internet.
Parks and Rec is not better than BBT, it’s not worse either, it’s just different. Anyone who thinks that it’s better fails to really understand why people enjoy BBT and should keep their personal opinions to themselves. It’s a lot like saying Vanilla is better than Chocolate or vice-versa. You’ll never convince anyone or change their mind by stating preferences so stick to the facts.
So the comments section on a TV blog is not the forum for sharing one’s opinions regarding TV shows? Duly noted.
@TimWhatleyDDS
I think you truley fail to understand why people enjoy the BBT – it’s because people who enjoy it got hit in the head with a brick dropped from 10+ stories.
Touche salesman. I guess I was giving them too much credit in thinking the brick was only dropped from 5 stories up.
I tried hard to like parks, but that show is a cluster fuck of nothing!
I will be attending the taping of the season premiere on August 5. With all this news, I wonder if it will be happening on that day or not…
Sorry to hear that. Was attending part of some sort of court sentence?
What a cruel judge…
@AYCE I would’ve appealed that decision all the way to the supreme court
They need to get over themselves. Really a half a million per episode? greedy little snots.
Its not greed, its getting a percentage increase cause the company makes billions off of the show and its merchandise. Dont be nieve
That the same as Neve Campbell?
The Big Bang Theory is the best show on television. Give the actors all what they ask for and get the show back on asap.
Why should we give the actors anything?
Wait a second — is this a ransom demand? Is that why all you weirdos bum-rushed the website today? To take us hostage for the salary negotiations?
@fancrshr and @AYCE, you are doing some fine work here. Kudos :)
Wow you two.might get blown later on!!!
Isn’t fancrshr and AYCE dreamy?
I can’t tell if @Penny’s Hot is just really young, or really stupid. Both?
A lot of people love that show including myself. How many millions is enough????
How do you guys feel about the previous “most watched comedy” Two And A Half Men? How about the musical stylings of one of the best selling artists of all time, Britney Spears? A mass of supporters does not indicate a quality in the product.
BBT is better than Parks & Rec. I watched Parks & Rec and it couldn’t hold my attention like BBT and no it wasn’t because lack of the laugh track.
It’s the shiny things in Leonard and Sheldon’s apartment that catches your eye, admit it…
So it’s clear which shows fans on here are arrogant assailed and who’s aren’t. Yes,we aren’t interested in a show with Amy Poehler having the same stupid expression on her face that she had for every year she was on SNL and she has whenever she and Fey host award shows. We get it you love your show, just don’t act like assailed if we don’t.
Asssholes not assailed, stupid spell correct
I think the is hope for this one. I hope she sticks around for a few days
We haven’t even begun to show you what assholes we can be.
Seriously, go fuck yourself and your retarded little nerd-minstrel show.
No, I’ve seen what assholes your are, I don’t think you can get any assholier than you already are Snotto girl.
Get it?
“Snotto” instead of “Otto” and — wait for it — “girl” because his name says “Man.”
“Snotto girl.” Oh, man.
Maybe we better give “Big Bang Theory” another chance. This guy really seems to know what’s funny.
Look ma, Tweedle Dee showed up to rescue Tweedle Dum!
By the way genius, I actually have a well rounded sense of humor or humour depending on how you Nazi’s prefer it, I grew up on Monty Python and Benny Hill and thought that SCTV was actually better than SNL,also am a fan of MST3K, and their new adventure Laugh Traxs. So don’t waste your time putting me in your preconceived box.
It sounds like you really want the assholes to think you’re cool.
@Penny, for someone who doesn’t care what people think, you’re spending an awfully large chunk of your evening trying to convince us how wonderful you are.
Really? I don’t need to convince people, they know I’m wonderful, your still a bitch though!
@Penny, you seem to think I am going to be offended by your description. But I’d rather be a bitch than a small-minded, Yahoo! Groups dwelling ignoramus who watches crappy sitcoms that have to pump in fake laughs to fill twenty-two minutes every week.
The Tide Rolls hard in this one
Guys I finally get it. The show’s called The Big Bang Theory. It’s so funny because there’s a bunch of nerds and this hot girl so they want to BANG her, aaaand there’s also a science theory called the BIG BANG THEORY. IT”S A PLAY ON WORDS! I FINALLY UNDERSTAND! THIS SHOW IS THE GREATEST THING SINCE SLICED BREAD!!!!!!! PUNCTUATIONPUNCTUATION!!!!!!
Woody Allen movie get critical acclaim and win Oscars, they still blow!
Best comparison to The Big Bang Theory I’ve seen yet.
I find it surprising the entire BBT fan club is partial to Uproxx. On second thought, no I don’t.
It’s a rather shitty show, on a network of super shitty shows. Y’all better go find your inhalers before you have an incident.
NO … Parks and recreation is NOT BETTER ……..
DERP DERP DERPITY DERP. BAZINGA!
LOUD NOISES!
Hi I’m Amy Poehler, I have the same dumb expression I’ve had since Saturday Night Live! We can’t film before a live audience because we aren’t able to use cue cards because it would look obvious like it did when we were on SNL. Durr.
Hey dummy, I’ll give you a chance to rethink your comment.
2 of the star have had longer careers than Miss I have the same dumb expression all the time Poehler, Galecki was on Rosanne and Bialik was the star of Blossom, Simon Helberg has been in lots of films before BBT.
Too bad they your still an asshole.
That not they
Waiting on the blast from the 90s “oh snap!”
@Otto Man
@Penny pwn’d you AGAIN!1!!!!111! uu are soooooo dumbshit stoopid why dont you just go cry urself 2 sleep while you jack off to amy poler’s stoopid face and fat ass! We’ll be looking at Mayim Bialik – SHE’S HOT
Wow, what’s happening here?
Judging by the level of intelligence in the comments, I’m guessing someone linked to the article on a Yahoo! forum or else it’s “free internet access day” at a county fair somewhere.
I used to this BBT was just a mediocre show, but now that I’ve seen it has this intense loyalty from the stupidest people in this country, I’m starting to think it might actually be evil.
Look in the mirror,wait maybe you shouldn’t, I would want your suicide on my conscience.
Well I can say this much, there’s more wit on their writing staff than on P and R.
In fact the only good character is the Libertarian guy.
Oh snap? Ok whatever floats your boat there Trigger. Must be a Jerry Springer fan!
@Otto Man
What @Penny meant was that ur so uglyyyyyyyyyyy that if u new how uglyyyyyyyyy u actully r ud kill urself!!1!!!11!!111!!!!!!1!1!
This guy should be WRITING for BBT!!!!!111!!!!1!!!1!!
lol – almost forgot
The tide…. and we’re stuck in the mud flats!
This is the saddest tide yet.
Holy Hell! Shit just got real up in here didn’t it. where the hell is my Michael Jackson eating popcorn meme when I need it.
Personally, I’ve never watched anything on “Netlix,” and I’m not convinced Parks and Recreation is even on the same level, let alone better. :P
Personally I think you look like white bread with a smiley face.
But it not freaking me out, or just know its no good for you, it has no nutritional value or value at a for that fact.
@Amelia Shepard, sorry to hear “Netlix” has left you unsatisfied. Have you tried xhamster?
And yet ten times better than you chubbychaser.
If I’m sad then you must be pathetic.
Those last two comments are gold.
One weak comment, then fourteen full minutes of brainstorming, followed by an even weaker second try. I’m surprised he didn’t come back a half hour later with a zinger about how the jerk store called and they ran out of you!
@Otto Man Then stop waving it around like a feather duster!
@Otto Man
The dumb comback store called and they said that you bought everything they had!!!!1111!!!!!1!!!!!!
@Otto Man Wait, are you saying Seinfeld is better than BBT! Whose is the stupid chubbychaser now?!!? Definitely not Garry and Elaine!11!
@Otto Man – I was so not going to use the “jerk store” quote because Seinfeld was not funny and not witty like Big Bang Theory. No one can compete with Sheldon. He’s soo awesome. What I was going to say was that the white bread store called to say they ran out of you!. See because white bread and you also has no nutritional value or value at a for that fact. Coherence! Strong suit of mine white bread man.
BAZINGA!!
Is Netlix like an on-demand porn site that focuses on oral sex? And if so, where do I acquire it?
Wow, this shit is amazing. I know I’m late to the party, but all this Otto Man-fancrshr-Penny’s Hot action is fantastic. I have nothing original to add, BBT is garbage for dumb people while Parks n Rec is only one of countless shows that are superior, but @Penny’s Hot has forced my hand. I seriously have to ask, are you a young child? Cuz that’s the only way I could forgive all the stupid shit you’ve been writing here.
@Otto Man n @fancrshr, carry on my wayward sons, hopefully these idiots will learn when you are done.
No show is better than TBBT my kids love it and so do i, my whole fam watches it, and the arent rich people arguing about money. Cbs makes billions off of TBBT and pay them less than 1% the actors deserve more cause without them there is no show, i went to a filming and was part of the live audience that shit is funny as hell. Its the number one show on tv. All other shows suck ass compared to TBBT. Just saying all you haters can just shut up
Wow I thought you libs didn’t like using those offensive words?!
I forgot liberals like the old “do as I say not as I do” trick.
That’s relevant.
You subject your children to that show? Jesus, lady, if I knew who you were, I’d call CPS over that one.
Like he’s canceling the constitution? Figures your that way.
Wait, did you really turn this into a discussion about Obama? REALLY?
Obama needs to be held accountable for #BAZINGAGHAZI ,, IMO
IMPEACH ODUMMER!1!!!111!!!1!1!1 HES TRYING TO DESTROY TV JUST LIKE HE DESTROYED AMERICA!!!11!!1!!!1!
I didn’t realize Big Bang Theory was a conservative show, but I guess since it’s whole deal is “duh, look at what losers these smart people are” it makes sense that it appeals to people who think climate change is a hoax and evolution is a plot from the devil.
*its
I think the BBT fans’ spelling skills might be contagious.
@Koogler Think about it man,”The Big Bang Theory, Bazinga” is just an anagram for “Tag B.H.O. Betraying Bengahzi”
Hells yeah Pennys hot. Hey Obummer! Keep yur dirty gubiment hands OFF MY BAZINGA!!
I REALLY hate that you’re using part of my username. I’ve been here for over 5 years, damnit!
I find Parks and Rec boring and enjoy BBT. Does that mean my opinion is any better than yours? Absolutely not. As for their demand for more money. The actors/actresses should be able to negotiate and get the most money they can. Are they worth a mil per episode? That is not for us to decide.
It seems many are just jealous because they don’t make that kind of cash. At the end of the day it is only a television show.
And for the record, I hold two masters and don’t think of myself as one of the stupidest people in the country, but Otto may disagree.
Watch out Phillip,chubbychaser err I mean Fancrshr is stalking you, he knows where you live, he might come and scratch your eyes out.
No, they just said that he likes fat girls. I mean, he’s a fan of BBT so he very well may be fat so I shouldn’t speak too soon…
Dear lord, please let them never make another episode of this TV cancer.
Jeez man. What happened to this site? Are we really getting into troll wars over the Big Bang Theory? They aren’t even good trolls. Nobody really likes BBT. How could they? It’s terrible.
I guess having the #2 rated prime time show (behind Sunday Night Football) means you are correct. No one likes BBT.
Shoo, troll! You aren’t fooling anyone.
So we’ve confirmed that BBT is catnip for trolls.
I like how the Big Bang Theory fans are rushing here in anger to create accounts, read the piece and make comments — paying Uproxx more and more ad revenue with each and every page view.
Keep throwing money at them, BBT Posse! That’ll learn ’em!
Maybe the site can cut out the usual clickbait by dedicating at least one post each week to trolling BBT fans. This one post has to have paid the Uproxx’s rent for the next couple months, right? (I do not understand how the internet works)
Big Bang Theory is one of my favorite shows. BBT is Better than Parks & Rec and many. man, many other shows. Hope they come to a deal because I love this show.
The Big Bang Theory is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being I’ve ever known in my life.
The Big Bang Theory smells like fresh cookies…
The Big Bang Theory will make your bed for you every morning
The Big Bang Theory will cure male-pattern baldness and erectile dysfunction.
The Big Bang Theory is all that keeps the terrorists at bay. Watch, for it is your duty as an American.
The Big Bang Theory is always there for you, even when no one else is.