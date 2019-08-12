A New Streaming Deal For ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Could Cost HBO Max A Lot Of Money

News & Culture Writer
08.12.19

CBS

After Friends briefly hits theaters next month, it will leave its streaming home at Netflix in 2020 and move to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. The Office, meanwhile, is also leaving the challenged streaming juggernaut for NBC’s forthcoming follow-up to its shuttered Seeso platform. So, to put things plainly, a whole bunch of “classic” broadcast programs are about to be shuffled around amid some massive deals, and now it seems Chuck Lorre’s The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men are about to join the mix.

According to Deadline, WarnerMedia “had been looking to secure Warner Bros. TV’s latest comedy blockbuster” in a deal that many “expected to cross the $1 billion mark.” However, industry sources are now indicating that The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, both of which Lorre co-created, executive produced and showran, are being packaged together in a deal that could “[fetch] as much as $1.5 billion.” The reported price is so high, Deadline notes, because of how limited the pair’s exposure to streaming has been so far. (That, and “stipulations” in Lorre’s deals for each show.)

Whatever ends up happening with these two shows and their potentially costing WarnerMedia a solid chunk of change, one thing is clear: Young Sheldon is the real loser here.

CBS

(Via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Now#Streaming#The Big Bang Theory
TAGSCHUCK LORREhbo maxstreamingTHE BIG BANG THEORYTV NowTwo And A Half Men
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.12.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

08.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP