Remember how HBO’s 2017 miniseries Big Little Lies ended, it seemed, with everything tied up in a neat little package? And then remember how HBO went and announced a second season anyway? Well, here’s proof that there’s more of what you assumed would be a standalone: The second season teaser dropped on social media today, and not only are all the award-gobbling leads back but they’re joined by Meryl Streep. Meryl Streep wouldn’t sign up for something that only exists to make money, right? She has three Oscars!

The teaser really does only tease at the further adventures of the “Monterey Five,” namely Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) — five California women who [SPOILER!] covered up their involvement in the murder of Celeste’s abusive husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). The miniseries, like the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel, ended with them getting away it, lounging happily on the beach, without a care in the world.

Little did they know their one-off miniseries would win some Emmys, hoover up ratings and social media bandwidth, and thus necessitate a follow-up. Enter Queen Meryl, as Perry’s mother, who it appears has come to town to poke around, doing Streep’s thing where she acts doddering and oblivious but is secretly out to get them.

Will Streep wind up doing her best Lt. Columbo, pretending to be a friendly idiot while quietly entrapping her guilty prey? Or should we just hold out hope for the Columbo reboot starring Natasha Lyonne pitched on Twitter? We’ll find out when the new batch of episodes begins on June 9.