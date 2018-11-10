‘Big Mouth’ Superfan Lil Yachty Really Wants To Join The Show In Season Three

11.09.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Big Mouth is an extremely funny and terribly gross Netflix show about adolescents doing somewhat familiar — but also disturbing — things while growing up. It’s also a cartoon, which is why there’s child nudity and hormone monsters and no one gets too weirded out about the whole thing.

The show has some huge fans in pop culture, as Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have a lot of friends in entertainment and also happen to have made a great product for Netflix. But as fans binge season two, it seems there isn’t a bigger fan of Big Mouth than rapper Lil Yachty. He’s tweeted about the show a number of times, and his affection for the show is starting to pay off.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSBIG MOUTHLil YachtyNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP