Big Mouth is an extremely funny and terribly gross Netflix show about adolescents doing somewhat familiar — but also disturbing — things while growing up. It’s also a cartoon, which is why there’s child nudity and hormone monsters and no one gets too weirded out about the whole thing.

The show has some huge fans in pop culture, as Nick Kroll and John Mulaney have a lot of friends in entertainment and also happen to have made a great product for Netflix. But as fans binge season two, it seems there isn’t a bigger fan of Big Mouth than rapper Lil Yachty. He’s tweeted about the show a number of times, and his affection for the show is starting to pay off.