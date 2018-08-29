The Hormone Monsters Attack In The ‘Big Mouth’ Season 2 Teaser

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix: the home of poop-based programming!

American Vandal season two (September 14) follows documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund as they hunt for the elusive “Turd Burglar,” while in the first clip from the second season of gross-out animated series Big Mouth, the Hormone Monster tries to, um, expel Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, and Jay.

Now I’m scared for what’s going to happen on Stranger Things…

Anyway, most of the cast from Big Mouth‘s surprisingly great first season is returning, including John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele (make that, OSCAR WINNER Jordan Peele), Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein, as well as newcomers Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis. Nick Kroll (who we recently interviewed about his new film Operation Finale and, of course, pants-pooping) told Splitsider that season two is “not a fresh restart — everything that’s happened to our kids we remember and use. I think puberty is literally a constant state of change and flux but we also think there are great stories to continue telling about that exact period of time. If and when we get to do more seasons and stories, change will be reflected eventually in that.”

But don’t worry, life is still a f*cked up mess.

Netflix also released some new images.