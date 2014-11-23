Bill Cosby Allegedly Made Some Odd Requests When He Stopped By ‘The Late Show’ Over The Years

The entire Bill Cosby scandal is a mess. A story that just keeps popping up with new details, odder stories, and newer accusations at every turn. This alleged incident from The Late Show With David Letterman is probably one of the oddest yet.
Luckily it has little to do with any new rape accusations. Instead it involves Cosby’s odd backstage habits and requests during his visits to Letterman over the years. This could be something we’d write and talk about even if there wasn’t a darker side to the story. From The New York Daily News:
“He’d include as a request, before he arrived, that the young girls, interns and assistants, all had to gather around in the green room backstage and sit down and watch him eat curry,” our stunned source explains. “No one would say anything, and he would sit silently eating and make us watch and want us to watch.”
The Daily News’ source added that everyone allegedly hated the ritual, but were asked to do it anyway because “that’s what [Cosby] wanted.” I can’t imagine the horror that came along with having to watch Bill Cosby eat curry in silence. The smell alone is enough to make me hate life, so I can’t imagine being stuck in a green room with it and an aging comedian.
I think we all can understand why this story has come to light now. That part makes sense. The part that doesn’t is how it could exist in reality. This is some Black Lodge level junk, with just enough detail to make you think it is true. If I had to give a definitive opinion on this, I’d say it isn’t true or is at least a deformed version of the truth.
In terms of backstage behavior, silently eating curry while a bunch of interns stare at you is pretty low on the list. I’d say Def Leppard and even the guys from Air Supply had wilder times backstage. Maybe not as funny, though.
(Via Daily News / Business Insider)
Yes odd, but so?
so he is obviously a curry-loving rapist!!
ARE YOU BLIND!?!?!
They meant Adrianne Curry.
*Spit take.
MF makes the articles worth reading.
Is it bad that I try to guess what you’ll say down here?
@aRobertsg if you find yourself guessing correctly just take the cyanide, for it is too late for you
It`s the bathroom ritual after eating the curry,where things take a turn for the worse.
the cos’ gets what the cos’ wants, willingly or unwillingly.
Sounds like a control thing and power play. He knew he couldn’t get the “entertainment” he wanted and was used to, so he would settle for humiliating young pretty women in whatever way he could.
I can’t wait until I have enough power to demand interns watch me eat food.
You make me want to play the video game of this. Maybe it’s a New Vegas mod.
@Aeyos Cot
The power you seek is in the circle of curry…
Wait, what?
This has gotta be bullshit. Why would letterman allow his staff to be wasted like that, during a taping no less. The mental image is admittedly hilarious though.
If it isn’t BS, I want more examples of this kind of actor narcissism RIGHT FRIGGIN NOW!
You act like this isn’t a common practice among Hollywood.
For instance, everyone knows Jennifer Lawrance makes interns watch as she squishes grapes with her bare feet.
But are any of them Skyping this to Quentin Tarantino at the same time?
Holy shit.
It’s really weird when you do something that is actually MORE creepy than dressing up as a clown at birthday parties and then raping and murdering a bunch of teenage boys and burying them in the basement.
I think the rapes are probably totally true at this point….but I REALLY hope this one isn’t. What the fuck, dude?
*Meanwhile, after the Late show…*
Cosby: “Where’s my entourage? The Cos is heading to the loo! Boopbiddy-bop!”
Seriously I am really hung up on this.
How the hell do you even have the confidence, no matter who you are, to even broach that subject and make that request?
I can’t imagine being a goddamn king of a country and not being incredibly ashamed to say “I need you to assemble some girls to watch me eat.”
You don’t like the smell of curry? Suddenly I hate you more than Bill Cosby. It is delicious food with a delicious scent.
I came to post the same thing…Roberts, you bologna-loving monster!
I do love bologna…Come get me.
Nahh, I get this. He makes them watch him eat so he can gauge which are the hungriest. Their saliva would betray them, ya see. Turns out all those years spent hocking pudding pops were in reality a decades long experiment to study the eating habits of young women. Those were the good years, the “sit on my lap little girl and put this into your mouth” years. He was compiling his own Larousse Gastronomique. Except instead of recipes for delicious french tarts it contained dosage instructions based on 42 individual factors including stomach size, butt to titty ratio (you want it just right), age, eye color, and current distance from dominant parent.
Allegedly.
So sick and tired of this media bullshit. Wherever I got if I just want to hear about important news or read a nice article about the thing I love most, TV, I have to hear random accusations.
It’s like people just discovered the other day that it’s legal to just say things, no one will stop you so just say whatever you want. You don’t have to have evidence, no one is going to cross examine your story. They’re going to eat it and spit it out all over the fucking place for page views or ratings.
I don’t want to live in this country anymore. Let’s just have a reality show where all of Cosby’s alleged victims get to chase him down on an island and drown him in jello they made under the supervision of a psychotic sweary chef. At least that will be a ratings bonanza and will prevent anyone from having any sort of informed conversation about shit that’s important.
I can see what you’re saying here, but this isn’t a new practice. I don’t like writing about the Cosby thing, but it’s the bigger media story right now and I have to to an extent. You see how many people lap it up.
This particular story was at least fun because away from the creepiness surrounding him, it’s a weird, behind the scenes Hollywood story. There’s tons of them to go around and I usually like that stuff anyway.
The big difference today is that you have a choice to find and read what you like. I don’t particularly enjoy a lot of the things I write about when I’m not writing about them, so I usually don’t read them. Sometimes I do, though.
What I’m trying to say is that I’m all for a Cosby death rodeo. Rape or no rape, I’d pay to see it.
That seems like some Jenna Maroney shit.
“Don’t you look away from me!”
That is serial killer creepy….
Was there any sort of Q & A after the meal was finished? “Mr. Cosby, what did you think of the 7th street curry?”
“Zim bop, hoobidy klop, this curry is among the top”
My favorite part of that article is the Black Lodge reference.