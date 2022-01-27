The spokesperson for disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is not happy about the upcoming docuseries We Need To Talk About Cosby, which premieres this Sunday, January 30th.

In a statement to People, Cosby’s spokesperson blasted the new series, calling it a “PR hack.”

“Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby has spent more than 50 years standing with the excluded; made it possible for some to be included; standing with the disenfranchised; and standing with those women and men who were denied respectful work …because of race and gender… within the expanses of the entertainment industries.”

The statement comes just days before the W. Kamau Bell series is set to air on Showtime. The docuseries consists of new and archival footage, including interviews with many brave women who have come forward to discuss their harrowing experiences with Bill Cosby over his nearly 60-year career.

Last year, Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, despite being previously sentenced for up to 10 years. The release caused many questionable responses from celebrities, including former co-star Phylicia Rashad. Rapper Kid Cudi called those people “f*cking idiots.”

The spokesperson continues: “Mr. Cosby continues to be the target of numerous media that have, for too many years, distorted and omitted truths … intentionally. Despite media’s repetitive reports of allegations against Mr. Cosby, none have ever been proven in any court of law. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. Mr. Cosby vehemently denies all allegations waged against him. Let’s talk about Bill Cosby. He wants our nation to be what it proclaims itself to be: a democracy.”

The first episode of We Need To Talk About Cosby airs this Sunday, January 30th, at 10 pm ET on Showtime.