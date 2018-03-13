Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Hader has been a very busy guy since leaving the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2013, but fans are still looking forward to his return as host this coming weekend. On top of hopefully bringing Stefon back to Studio 8H, Hader is on the promotional trail for his upcoming HBO series, Barry. He also stopped by The Ellen Show to explain how it’s a little weird to return to his old stomping grounds because the former newbies are now seasoned vets of the sketch comedy institution.

For example, Hader tells Ellen about witnessing Kate McKinnon‘s audition, and how he was banished from the studio by Lorne Michaels because he couldn’t keep it together.

“I went to her audition and Lorne Michaels said, ‘You can go to the auditions, but don’t laugh.’ Because you don’t want people to, I don’t know, enjoy the experience? When Kate McKinnon came on, she started her audition and I started laughing so hard that they were like, ‘Get Bill out of here.'”

When asked about the kind of television he liked to watch in his spare time, Hader introduced the lucky audience to the singular thrill of watching Snapped, an Oxygen show about women who reach the end of their ropes murder people. While it is an amazing show, Hader’s hilarious impersonation of the soon to be murdered husband naturally takes the cake.