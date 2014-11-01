Bill Maher Responded Last Night To The UC Berkeley Controversy Over His Statements On Islam

Sometimes a controversy just manages to burn bright and hot for a moment before fading away. Other times they just smolder for quite a stretch, flaring up from time to time. I’m starting to think that this is one of the latter controversies.
We covered the EPIC, HEATED, DEADLY debate between Ben Affleck, Bill Maher and Sam Harris a few weeks back. And while Affleck is off playing Batman and Harris is off promoting books, Maher is still in the spotlight as the “guy who hates Islam.” A role that is currently causing a bit of trouble at UC Berkeley. From Deadline:
A group of undergrads at the University of California tasked with selecting the commencement speaker last August invited the outspoken, politically minded, avowed atheist comic/TV show host to deliver their December commencement speech. But after he made provocative comments on his October show to which they objected, that committee of undergrads, who call themselves The Californians, voted to withdraw the invitation they had extended to Maher. The very next day, UC Berkeley told The Californians to peel an eel, because, “This university has not in the past, and will not in the future, shy away from hosting speakers who some deem provocative.”
It didn’t end there, of course. A group of students created a petition on Change.org to stop Maher from speaking in December, gaining close to 5,000 signatures to this point:
Bill Maher is a blatant bigot and racist who has no respect for the values UC Berkeley students and administration stand for. In a time where climate is a priority for all on campus, we cannot invite an individual who himself perpetuates a dangerous learning environment. Bill Maher’s public statements on various religions and cultures are offensive and his dangerous rhetoric has found its way into our campus communities.
Once you start throwing around the words “bigot” and “racist,” you’re pretty much assured a response. Along with the fact that thousands of students are angry and trying to stop you from speaking at their school. That’s a good reason to respond too. Maher’s came via his show Real Time on Friday night, something he hinted at on Twitter to cover any media speculation around the situation.
In typical fashion, the segment didn’t go off without a hitch and featured it’s own heated debate. We’ll get to that in a second though. Take a look at Maher’s response first:
That’s why it pays to have your own TV show, I guess. Especially one that also plays as a comedy show. You can “get away” with those 1,001 nights comments without the entire populace calling for your head the next day. That or people just don’t care that much.
In preparation for the response, petition organizer Khwaja Ahmed posted some tips on countering it on Twitter:
Maher is expected to react to the wide spread student protests at UC-Berkeley against his proposed commencement speech on this weeks “Real Time” show on HBO, Friday at 7PST/ 10EST.
Tweet #NoMaher #RealTime (the show hashtag) during the show and show that the Berkeley and national community will not condone the celebration of hate on campuses across the country. (via)
But a far stronger response was her right on the show itself, when panelist Rula Jebreal had a chance to speak about Maher’s comments and the reaction surrounding them:
It’s pretty clear that Maher has rubbed a lot of folks the wrong way, and not just the way he usually has in the past. There’s also a fairly even share of supporters and detractors, so who knows how far this could go.
Maher isn’t the first to run into trouble in this territory. Fellow Atheist Richard Dawkins has also seen his fair share of controversy from some of his comments pertaining to Islam over the years, almost mirroring what you’re seeing with Maher. Are they bigots and racists? Do we throw those words around too much? And most of all, is this a free speech issue or do the students at UC Berkeley have a point?
Sometimes an informed bigot is an atheist with too much experience.
I remember when Maher used to be the voice of common sense. He needs to get his head out of the ideological ass of post-9/11 America.
It’s always surprising that it takes over a decade to notice that someone’s an asshole. We’ve learned nothing from Carlin.
The petition is not very impressive f these are the best examples of hate speech they can give
“Religions are maintained by people. People who can’t get laid, because sex is the first great earthly pleasure. But if you can’t get that, power is a pretty good second one. And that’s what religion gives to people. Power. Power is sex for people who can’t get or don’t want or aren’t any good at sex itself.
Rational people, anti-religionists, must end their timidity and come out of the closet and assert themselves. And those who consider themselves only moderately religious really need to look in the mirror and realize that the solace and comfort that religion brings you actually comes at a terrible price.
“But I’ve often said that if I had – I have two dogs – if I had two retarded children, I’d be a hero. And yet the dogs, which are pretty much the same thing. What? They’re sweet. They’re loving. They’re kind, but they don’t mentally advance at all. … Dogs are like retarded children.”
‘Islam is the only religion that acts like the mafia that will fucking kill you if you say the wrong thing’
‘Dealing w/ Hamas is like dealing w/ a crazy woman who’s trying to kill u – u can only hold her wrists so long before you have to slap her”
“Talk to women who’ve ever dated an Arab man. The results are not good.”
‘The Muslim world has too much in common with Isis’
“You have to understand, you have to embrace the values of Western civilization. They’re not just different, they are better.”
“For a lack of a better term I would say the feminine values are now the values of America, sensitivity is more important than truth, feelings are more important that facts””
Does he come off as douchbag? Sure. But I don’t see any incitement for violence(well except against Hamas) of anything that would actually be boycot worthy
“You have to understand, you have to embrace the values of Western civilization. They’re not just different, they are better.”
Replace the word “Western civilization” with “White culture” or imagine he’s talking about Jews, not Muslims, and think about what the public and media reaction would be then.
Replace the muslim with conservative and all those students writing the petition would be cheering their asses off
We are all douchbags to some group and we always feel justified in doing so. The important part is whether or not you are actually encouraging violence against this groups. Not just behaving like a douche
“Talk to women who’ve ever dated an Arab man. The results are not good.”
If you’re going to argue for the things you say on the basis it’s about a religion and not a race, probably best to avoid statements that are definitely about a race.
She keeps reiterating that he was invited for a debate, but the students cannot argue back. That he would make his entire commencement speech on this one issue, that really only garnered (pun intended?) attention because of Ben Affleck. They know who Bill Maher is, they’ve got to know that he didn’t just start talking like this during the Affleck episode. If they wanted someone to toss out some life anecdotes and pepper the speech with some politics, but make it amusing and light, they should have asked Colbert or Stewart to speak. She also dropped the, “Well if you were saying this about African Americans and jews, you would be fired.” Affleck dropped something of a similar nature when he was on the show, which to me, is just getting extremely defensive and trying to compare an apple with an orange in order to make yourself the ‘better’ person in the ‘dialogue’.
She also states that she is a ‘secular muslim’ which, if you look it up to get a better understanding of it, is someone that does not impose their beliefs upon anyone and they don’t follow the Qur’an to a T or agree on Sharia law. Essentially, they are born to Muslim parents but do not practice the religion as a whole. They cherry pick what parts they decide to believe in, and as much as Gaza is brought up in the debate, I doubt she would be able to live life as a secular if she were to live there. I can understand why she feels the need to defend what is a huge part of her life, but her sentiment of disliking monologues and only enjoying dialogues is pretty null and void when she was the strongest voice on the panel. Which was only because if anyone tried to jump into the debate, she would shut them down and then proceed to tell them how wrong they were.
All in all, if Maher is such a ‘blatant bigot and racist’ as they deem him to be, why the hell invite him to speak in the first place? Everything else he’s ever said before the Affleck meltdown was fine and proper but when it came to something they couldn’t see eye to eye on, that’s when they decide to go, “Wait a minute…..Nope”?
Pretty much
College is a place for kids to be challenged intellectually and socially. Banning a viewpoint that you find disagreeable is basically the opposite of what the college experience is about. Isn’t there value in understanding that not everyone conforms to your vision of the world?
Perhaps these idiots have yet to read the Bill of Rights. Sadly their education despite getting to Berkeley appears lacking.The idea that you can ban “hate speech” is despicable. Hate speech is never defined; open your ears and deal with it or argue against what you disagree with.B
ut you do not get to silence people who’s view do not coincide with your own.. The whole idea of the 1st Amendment free speech is to give voice especially to views which might be unpopular or against the powerful.
Or maybe they do understand the first amendment and therefore know it applies only to government action and would not be applicable in this scenario. As for the thought that banning a point of view would be antithetical to what college is about, I could certainly agree if this were not about a commencement speech. It would be an entirely different ball game if someone with a controversial view point was being asked to speak on a topic apropos to a particular class, or as a general speech open to whomever on the campus wanted to attend. The idea that you perhaps should exercise a little more discretion in choosing a speaker who is going to address a more or less captive audience upon their graduation is far more reasonable. Personally, I don’t think political speech is appropriate at a commencement, period, whether it matches my own political views or otherwise, it’s not the appropriate venue. I certainly don’t begrudge a group of students not wanting a highly controversial speaker for their own graduation.
I have the same basic opinion on all religions, but Bill got at least one thing right here. He has been bashing Christianity on a near weekly basis for years. I’ve probably read a dozen op-eds or stories on liberal websites where he beats Christian concepts like a woman in Afghanistan, then gone down to the comments to watch his atheist fans cheer. The hypocrisy here is pretty galling. And to call him a racist is an especially disingenuous tactic.
Bottom line for me: all religions have the capacity for extreme violence. However, in 2014 religious hatred and violence is overwhelmingly tied to Islam. Not because the religion or the people who practice it are inherently violent but because all religions, political and social movements, etc. go through phases, changes, or movements. The widespread violence in many Muslim countries, especially against gays, women, and religious minorities knows no equal currently. Not to mention the extremist’s focus on murdering innocent people. This is not an indictment of Muslims, it is a recognition that cultural relativism doesn’t sync with suicide bombers. Not forgetting of course that the number 1 target of Muslim extremists is other Muslims.
I remember when Mr. Rogers was my commencement speaker. We were all pretty surprised at how Anti-Semetic that speech was.
You knew it would be trouble when he took off the cardigan and put on the Nazi armband.
This is such B.S. Mr. Rogers loved all people equally.
Now if you really wanna hear some racist shit, go talk to Henrietta Pussycat after she’s had a few…
You guys did Nazi that coming?
Bigot and racist gets thrown around too much, and “Muslim” is not a race, so that’s just stupid. At the same time, it’s pretty clear views ALL religious people in the same light. He doesn’t care if you’re Osama bin Laden or the little old nun who runs a clothing drive for the homeless. If you have religious motivations, he has no time for you, and will let you know if the smarmiest, most vulgar of terms.
He says he won’t bring up anything controversial. Can we really believe that? Maher’s always seemed like the guy who can’t resist that chance to stay something controversial and take his potshots at religion wherever possible. The problem is, the commencement is about the students, not the B-list celebrity speaker. Why should these kids have to sit there and listen to someone they know thinks they’re idiots or, in the case of Muslim students, dangerous blood-thirsty nut jobs? Would we let Mel Gibson give the speech at Yeshiva or Syracuse?
Also, as a Catholic, it’s kind of annoying that Maher gets into hot water because he’s been making comments about Islam, as if he hasn’t been ripping on the Church forever. I know there are plenty of instance where the Church deserves it, and I don’t take my faith SO seriously that I’m not able to joke or hear jokes made about it. The problem with Maher is that his jokes are often tinged with a real touch of hate and disdain.
Bill pointed out the commencement speech would be about the students and only for the students, as it should be. As for why should they sit there and listen to someone who thinks they’re ‘idiots’ or ‘dangerous, blood-thirsty nut jobs’, remember, this group of undergrads, the same ones who are now calling him a bigot and racist are the ones that invited him there. Not the other way around. They knew exactly who they were inviting, and out of everyone they could invite to give a commencement speech, they chose Maher. So if, as you say, they know he thinks they’re idiots, why invite in the first place?
I think it’s unfortunate that you can’t make very valid criticisms of the Islam religion without it being twisted into irrational prejudice against Muslims.
They are taught to treat women and homosexuals badly. And so are Christians.
These are problems. They are not ethnic problems. They are ideological problems.
So it becomes a very interesting dichotomy that if you’re politically correct you have to defend Islam in it’s entirety, while turning a blind eye to the problems, or defend human rights and be accused of denouncing Islam in it’s entirety.
Agreed. I think the attitude towards muslims should be more akin to the NotallMan attitude instead of the “oh look at those poor innocent victims”
So NotAllMuslims I guess
Maher pulling the “someone I know is *insert ethnicity/religion here*, so I’m clearly not anti-*insert same ethnicity/religion here*” fallacy is the laziest way out of an argument. And it proves that he’s not smart ,just opinionated.
To be fair, he didn’t quote just some random Muslim person that he knew. He quoted Reza Aslan, a highly-regarded expert on religious studies and a vocal critic of Maher and Harris’ argument.
If Reza Aslan says Maher’s ideas aren’t bigoted, maybe they’re not bigoted.
HE’S A STRONG ALLY AGAINST THE WHITE WITCH! FOR NARNIA!
The problem with all religions, including Islam and Christianity both, is that you cannot say that the extremist sects of both are not justified in their actions based on the texts they use. Is killing people who don’t believe promoted in the Koran? Absolutely. Is killing people who don’t believe supported by the Bible? Absolutely. If one is going to believe in these texts, it’s dishonest to say that these extreme sects are not practicing true faith, because they can give textual support that they are just as support can be given that they aren’t. The members of Westboro may be offensive, but at least they are honest. Does the Bible say all non-believers will perish? Yeah. Does it say homosexuality is a sin? Yeah. So although their rhetoric is insulting, they are bluntly stating what most Christians believe but sugarcoat. And if they do not believe it, they are ignoring certain parts of the Bible that obviously preach this.
I wonder how this whole ordeal would be different if Maher had on the night Affleck was on the panel a guest who said “Conservatism is the motherload of bad ideas.” Would there be any controversy? Sure, conservatives would have been offended, but would anyone be calling him a bigot? Would Affleck have gotten so angry or would he sit there in agreement?
Because it is in that same vein that Maher and Harris talked about Islam. They talk about it in the same way we would talk about any other philosophy or set of ideas, be it conservatism or liberalism or capitalism or socialism. We should be able to engage religious philosophies critically in the same way we engage every other philosophy.
That being said, I do not entirely agree with Harris’ and Maher’s argument. Yes, it is true that it is hard to be a woman or a homosexual in the Muslim world. The same is also true of central Africa. And Russia. And (sadly) most parts of the world, regardless of if the predominant religion is Islam or something else. If anything, they have the order backwards – Islam is not the source of the awfulness, but the justification for it.
But does that mean I think Maher and Harris bigots? Well, no, I just disagree with them. Calling them out as bigots only serves as a way to ignore their argument. Besides, has the “Shut up, you’re _____ist” argument ever done anything but inflame opinions? We should be promoting critical thinking, not that vulgar mistake of dreaming we are persecuted whenever we are contradicted.
I think Bill Maher’s fame is indirectly proportional to his critical thinking skills. As his fame grows his thinking narrows. I have agreed with many of his views on religion and politics in the past. However, it seems that he has degenerated in to a pseudo intellectual,political pundit and blowhard. Painting 1 billion Muslim people as extremists is sophomoric at best. Not all people that follow a religious doctrine take it literally. I am an atheist myself and I know many kind caring religious people. I don’t agree with their belief system and I may think it’s ridiculous but there is much more complexity in people than their religious and political beliefs. Bill Maher’s hubris has convinced him that he is on the same intellectual level as some of his guests and that’s why this woman clearly showed him what being smart really is. Keep in mind he is a very talented entertainer but that’s where it ends. Bill Maher does not have the power to change much of anything.
Why can’t the team of Bill’s writers come up with a simple, straight forward response to accusations of stereotyping all Muslims as ISIS sympathizers? In actuality, he quoted statistics of survey where vast majority of surveyed Muslims expressed approval of the application of harshest aspects of sharia laws (which ISIS is imposing on territories which they hold.) Bill can’t seem to respond to his accusers by simply re-stating in different words that he is just quoting statistics of attitude. And to add an example of, say hypothetical survey among Christians who would not personally kill the abortion doctors for religious reasons, but in vast majority would sympathize with those who do so. Then, in principle, the Christians would not be any “better” than the killers whose actions they approve.
F*cked that is a strong taek.
You are invited to read the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
And you are invited to go fuck yourself.
The Protocols were proved to be an anti-Semitic hoax back in 1921. I’m honestly stunned that there’s anyone out there who’s so fucking stupid they’d still be shilling for them. Jesus, I don’t even think the neo-Nazis are peddling that bullshit anymore.
Speaking of “irony”… I absolutely loved hearing Maher say “in your world, either I say exactly what you want me to say, or else I’m a bigot”. Has he ever actually watched his own show?!?… because I think that quote pretty much sums up every episode of his show since Obama has been elected!
The group of students that invited Bill Maher to speak and then attempted to revoke his invitation after the Affleck incident are idiots. He didn’t just start talking about this out of nowhere within the past month. This has been one of his major issues for quite some time now.
What commencement speech has Ms. Jebreal attended that’s a debate? All of these speeches are one sided, hence the term speech. Though it is very laughable to listen to Maher try to assert the left and liberals are somehow the guardians and gatekeepers of free speech. The vast majority of attacks on free speech are from the left and have been for years now.
“The vast majority of attacks on free speech are from the left and have been for years now.”
What? Any evidence to back that up?
I remember a White House Press Secretary recently warning that “all Americans need to watch what they say, watch what they do.” (Do you remember who said that? Hint: He was working for a Republican.)
Come on: any evidence? What evil liberals are suppressing free speech? Is it the ACLU?
Oh, is it the hippies that run Berkeley? The ones who’ve insisted Maher should come even though they disagree with him?
Wait, I found some evidence:
[www.northjersey.com]
Look at that liberal politician, making anyone who objects with him move to a separate area to stage their protest. What a liberally liberal!
Found some more for you:
[readersupportednews.org]
Another liberal politician having protestors arrested in violation of their free speech rights!
The left really is cracking down!
Yeah those are sure to be Republican voters attacking him…
[www.theglobeandmail.com]
[www.nationalreview.com]
[online.wsj.com]
And countless other times conservative speakers are attacked during their speeches or prevented from speaking by left wing thugs.
Yeah those are sure to be Republican voters attacking him…
What? Those are Republican politicians literally preventing liberal critics from speaking out against them.
And your counter examples of how the American left is cracking down on free speech are (1) Ann Coulter having a speaking appearance cancelled IN FUCKING CANADA?, (2) a Muslim group at Yale that objected to a speech THAT WAS NOT CANCELLED BY THE YALE ADMINISTRATION, and (3) a whole host of shit that has happened IN OTHER FUCKING COUNTRIES.
Jesus Christ, you are the biggest moron on the entire internet if you think the official actions of two Republican governors and the spokesman for a Republican administration shutting down dissent from Americans are somehow less threatening to free speech in America than a single student group at Yale who didn’t get their way and a whole bunch of shit that happened in other countries.
Congratulations. I thought you were an idiot before the follow up, but that really settled it.
And if you think I’m a mean leftie trying to stifle your free speech, I’m far from it. Hell, I’d be willing to pay good money to broadcast your stupid arguments nationwide if you’d let me, because it would show that conservatives are nothing but whiny, bitchy little know-nothings.
Kids at Berkeley should take on special courses where they learn the difference between racism and bigotry so they can stop throwing them in the same category all the time.
That’s the problem when you lump a bunch of words in while teaching “Buzzwords 101.” I’m just glad they knew enough not to call him a homophobe or misogynist.
I thought traditionally to be invited to a commencement speech you had to be someone that had a profound impact on society and the world for the betterment of mankind. What is Maher’s example going to be? Hang out at Caroline’s or The Laugh Factory on open mike night until you land a major comedy special and become rich and famous. Live a self-indulgent, self-important life style and pretend to care about people who are not rich and famous and exploit the economic and political divide for millions of dollars.
Just because you don’t appreciate what he’s contributed to the zeitgeist doesn’t mean he hasn’t contributed.
And also, Malala Yousafzai can’t really be at every 2nd or 3rd tier college in America all in the same month. So, you know….you have to kind of aim lower sometimes.
There’s something like 4,600 degree granting schools in the US, assuming they each had only one graduation (and affiliated commencement speaker) per year, you still need to come up with a lot of ‘profound impact on humanity’ level speakers. I just saw a graduation ceremony earlier this year where the speaker was an undersecretary for a mid level technical manager at US CERT. At least most graduates have heard of the network Maher works for.
What exactly has he contributed besides being extremely opinionated? There are scores of circus barkers on cable TV and radio now. Why should we aim lower? I think the next generation of leaders and professionals need a far greater example of what it means to pursue true greatness and effect profound and positive change in our world.
It’s quite okay to be bigoted at philosophies. We do it all the time when we condemn hate groups. But a religion is not a race, and shouldn’t be defined as such. Muslims and jews like to call themselves a race, because it marginalized their regions’ nonbelievers by pretending they don’t exist in that community.
This woman whoever she is, is an idiot. She thinks Islam is a race (which it’s not), she thinks anyone who says something she doesn’t like should be silenced and she’s in denial about the reality of Islamic states in the middle east. Bill Maher never said all Muslims are evil or that all Muslim countries are fucked up. Indonesia is the largest Muslim majority country in the world and it doesn’t suffer from the problems of Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Iran. Bill’s whole point was that Muslim fucktards in the middle east give all Muslims a bad name, the same way Westboro Baptist Church and Terry Jones give all Christians a bad name. The onus is on non-crazy Muslims, like this woman claims to be, to call out the crazies and denounce them and make it known they don’t represent the majority of Muslims.
Snowball V, please stop playing this sophomoric game of semantics with the word “bigot”. It does not apply to strictly race it also applies to other forms of discrimination such as gender, socioeconomic status and religion. Also Bill Maher did say that all Muslims are complicit in terrorism just by virtue of some statistic that he happened to agree with. Not all religious people take their religion literally. It’s really sad that celebrity worshiping sycophants like yourself give this guy way to much credibility. Like I said before I’ve agreed with many of his points of view in the past, but his incredible hubris is turning him in to a pseudo-intellectual and blowhard who thinks he is smarter than he really is. He does not deserve to speak at Berkeley strictly because of his remarks on Muslims but the fact that he, in the final analysis, is just a comedian who has had no profound impact on making our world a better place. In fact, he is making millions of dollars pretending to care about people that are not wealthy or famous by exploiting the economic and political divide. Just like all the other pundits and circus barkers on cable TV and radio.This woman cleaned his clock, notice how he “had to move on”.
He “had to move on” because she wasn’t interested in debate, she didn’t want to hear any opposing opinions to her own and letting her ramble on when she’s clearly uninformed on the topic is bad TV. Of course Bill Maher is a douche but on this subject he’s right on the money
yeah fuck Religion
Saying this again, and will continue to say it until people stop throwing around the “Freedom of Speech” argument.
Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequence. Maher has the right to say whatever he wants. Students have the right to ask that his engagement be canceled. The school has the right to tell the students to stick it. And on, and on, and on. Maher also had the right to make his controversial comments after 9-11, viewers had the right to threaten a boycott, and advertisers and ABC had the right to choose sides.
Freedom of speech means you don’t go to jail, and pretty much that’s it. Anyone offended by whatever has been said have the right to act however they (legally) see fit.
The only time people scream “Freedom of speech!” is when someone says something they agree with and get taken to task. News flash – they have the same freedom to be pissed off that you do. That’s how freedom WORKS, genius. As long as nobody is incarcerated for words, the freedom still exists.
Snowball V, I respectfully disagree once again. She repeatedly offered to continue the debate when he was cutting her off. Watch the video. Once again he is dead wrong by making sweeping generalizations about 1 billion people who are not even members of the same cultures who are Muslim. That argument is on the level of a freshman in high school. She’s spot on when she says that if he made those remarks about blacks,jews or others he would be off the air. Now that he is not getting his usual idol worship and receiving some opposition he’s avoiding it like the pussy that he actually is.
You know what? If I were the administration I’d give the students what they wanted. I would resend his invitation immediately!….. And then invite Ann Coulter in his place.