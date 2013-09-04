Bill Maher Went On ‘The Tonight Show’ And Ripped On Jay Leno To His Face

Bill Maher appeared on The Tonight Show last night and took the opportunity to get a few things off his chest. He ripped on Jay Leno on his own show for effectively getting fired twice – Leno leaves the flagship late night talk show in February of 2014 – and also for taking Conan’s job as Tonight Show host away from him back in 2010. He then took some time to rip into orange-coiffed jowel-magnet Donald Trump, with whom Bill has been feuding with for quite a while now.
Speaking about Trump, Maher said: “Like I could give a damn if this moron ever does my show. We had a feud because he became a presidential candidate and [Trump became] this insufferable racist. That’s why we had a feud: because he was a one-issue candidate, all about the birth certificate.” Bill continued, “‘Cause a black guy getting into college, Jay — something fishy there.”
In this clip, Bill talks about Leno getting canned twice…
… and while here, he lays it all out about his dislike of Trump.
(h/t: NBC)
Does he mention that he’s an atheist?
Why is that relevant?
Exactly
When does he not mention it?
Trump is an atheist?
I guess this would have made more sense on a Ricky Gervais post.
Bill Maher vs Donald Trump is the real world equivalent of Freddy vs. Jason. They’re both ugly, they both spread suffering and evil where ever they go, and ey’re both monsters. However, even though there is no upside for the human race in this fight, it will be entertaining.
Can’t really compare the two.
Trump is a billion dollar gorilla who can buy influence at will, a brat that always gets his way.
Maher is a mosquito, buzzing around annoying the heck out of you. Sure he could have malaria, but most of the time all you get is a spot you have to scratch.
He’s a wealthy tv star with a national forum and makes huge bucks playing giant concert venues who makes a living being a snobby East Coast crypto misogynist. Is he a billionaire? No, he’s not a billionaire but Bill Maher isn’t exactly strapped for cash either. However, I must agree on your assertian that Bill Maher is indeed a pest. I believe that the instinct to jump to Bill Maher’s defense some people have comes from the fact that politics are so fucking charged up that when Bill Maher says one thing that makes the other side look dumb so people forget the seven other things shitty things he said on the same day. It’s the Aunt Helen effect, she made you cookies so you forget she’s a racist.
Amen, Cursor. I would add that it’s a little bit of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” at work there, especially when he rags on a right-winger.
Sometime the enemy of your enemy is just an asshole, and you have no friend in that fight. Kind of like Syria….
The only instinct I have about jumping to Bill Maher’s defense is because Trump is who he is, and everyone should be against him.
Bill Maher may not be the best comedian, but he’s pretty solid for a political comedian and actually talks about real issues on his show. So few cover the things he does on his show and so few have level, rational debates as well.
Maher ‘ripping’ Leno like Andy Samberg ‘roasted’ people at the Franco Roast. “NBC fired you twice when you were number one- you must be an awful person” sounds more like ripping NBC to me…
Except Samberg was funnier.
So true….ergo…you must be a racialist….
So, Maher only kinda ripped Leno. Lame.
Also, I enjoy Bill Maher. Sometimes his assholeness becomes too much for me, but I enjoy watching watching Real Time
Real Time is a good show. Maher can cross the smug line a little too often, but he’s harmless.
uproxxers are just idiots.
I concur with dissident. Uproxx readers have a stick up their ass.
Leno and Maher in one room together? The douchebaggery must’ve been palpable.
Maher and Leno: 2 people that somehow still have shows on the air.
Making fun of Leno for the shit with Conan from three years ago? That taek is both strong and fresh.
For some reason, your comment made me think of a Korean douche.
Funny, I had the same thought.
Unpopular opinion here, but I think Leno is becoming slightly more likeable in his “home stretch” now. His show is still god awful, but I am enjoying his “don’t really care” attitude more. Sometimes – SOMETIMES – he even reminds me that he used to be a good comedian.
You’re right. He’s rich as hell and 60 years old and knows he has no reason to put up with this shit any more.
Jay Leno has the worst poker face in the world when it comes to people talking shit about him. He might as well have steam coming out of his ears.