You may have forgotten, if not forgiven, Bill Maher for comments he made about Stan Lee back in November. As you may recall, shortly after the Marvel honcho passed, the HBO star and political wisenheimer decided to trash comics and comics culture. In a blog post, he joked that the just departed Lee had “inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.” He was attacked by fans and by Lee’s team. Maher doubled down. He was attacked some more. But the feud basically ended there and then.

Over two months later — though given what’s happened since, it feels like it was a long ago century — Maher has decided to reignite the rivalry. On the second episode of the 17th season of Real Time with Bill Maher — which also featured Ann Coulter, who’s currently pissed that the president she bullied into causing the longest government shutdown in American history decided to call it off and save hundreds of thousands of lives — the host returned to the ring, hoping to bait teenagers who’ve been inspired by Black Panther.

Maher was partly, and uncharacteristically, defensive, to a point. He claimed his statements were in “no way an attack on Mr. Lee but took the occasion of his death to express my dismay at people who think comic books are literature and superhero movies are great cinema and who in general are stuck in an everlasting childhood.

“Bragging that you’re all about the Marvel universe,” he added, “is like boasting that your mother still pins your mittens to your sleeves.”