You may have forgotten, if not forgiven, Bill Maher for comments he made about Stan Lee back in November. As you may recall, shortly after the Marvel honcho passed, the HBO star and political wisenheimer decided to trash comics and comics culture. In a blog post, he joked that the just departed Lee had “inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.” He was attacked by fans and by Lee’s team. Maher doubled down. He was attacked some more. But the feud basically ended there and then.
Over two months later — though given what’s happened since, it feels like it was a long ago century — Maher has decided to reignite the rivalry. On the second episode of the 17th season of Real Time with Bill Maher — which also featured Ann Coulter, who’s currently pissed that the president she bullied into causing the longest government shutdown in American history decided to call it off and save hundreds of thousands of lives — the host returned to the ring, hoping to bait teenagers who’ve been inspired by Black Panther.
Maher was partly, and uncharacteristically, defensive, to a point. He claimed his statements were in “no way an attack on Mr. Lee but took the occasion of his death to express my dismay at people who think comic books are literature and superhero movies are great cinema and who in general are stuck in an everlasting childhood.
“Bragging that you’re all about the Marvel universe,” he added, “is like boasting that your mother still pins your mittens to your sleeves.”
“They can’t all be winners”
I’m pretty sure that’s painted huge on the walls of the Real Time writer’s room, like a “Leave It All On the Field” high school football motto in a locker room.
Bill doesn’t get the difference between comic books and graphic novels… the latter can be beautiful, powerful, and thought-provoking. His ignorance and his loss.
All our heroes have feet of clay. I learned this reading comic books as well as other books and media. Bill is one of the most accurate voices when it comes to Trump and his motives and how he might possibly turn. I love his weekly show. But he has a complete blind spot on this subject and instead of humility he just digs in and launches insults at people who otherwise would agree with most of what he says. It really is mystifying why a pot head and big baseball nut would want to attack someone else’s hobby. He is as foolish as Trump on this subject. If his point is that people need to be aware of what is going on politically then I agree. But a person’s hobby is way of dealing with the stress of life and politics. Its an outlet like his precious pot is. Bill needs to “grow up” and shut up about this issue.