Bill Murray Hijacked ‘Letterman’ Last Night With Martha Stewart Jokes And We’re All The Better For It

#The Late Show #David Letterman #Bill Murray #Letterman
Editorial Director
04.03.14 3 Comments

Andrew shared the only Lady Gaga selfie I’ll ever approve of last night after The Late Show posted a single quick video of Bill Murray meets Lady Gaga last night. Well, now all the footage from the show — where Bill Murray and his bucket list pretty much took things over — is available and per our mandate I’ll be sharing every Bill-related piece of media available.

As much as the idea of The King of Hollywood carrying around a clipboard bucket list pains me, Bill was on his A game last night, half-committing to the bit but fully committing to his banter with Dave. Things kicked off with a monologue tag-in where Bill told a single Putin joke that may or may not have had a punchline, but the appearance peaks in the first thirty seconds of the third video below when Bill goes off on a strange and wonderful Martha Stewart tangent. If you don’t watch anything else do yourself a favor and watch that.

Bill & Dave then transitioned to a brief interview, complete with a clip from Murray’s latest film (Grand Budapest Hotel) that he doesn’t “even know what the movie’s about.” The 2:30 mark on is recommend.

And finally, here’s the full Bill Murray-Gaga video that was pretty much an elaborate ruse to get the audience to migrate venues, but it’s all worth it for the first thirty seconds about Martha Stewart (who had just made an appearance). Because seriously, what is her deal?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#David Letterman#Bill Murray#Letterman
TAGSbill murraydavid lettermanLETTERMANTHE LATE SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP