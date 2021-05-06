After bringing home an Emmy for The Morning Show, Billy Crudup and Apple TV are joining forces again for a new series, Hello Tomorrow, from executive producer and NBA star Blake Griffin. Labeled as a “dramedy,” the new series will go into production after Crudup wraps season two of The Morning Show, which is scheduled to arrive later this year. Instead of playing a morning anchor, Hello Tomorrow will feature Crudup in a more sci-fi role as a door-to-door salesman trying to convince people to live on the moon. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

From writers and creators Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen (Bloodline), the half-hour dramedy is set in a retro-future world and centers on a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup will lead the cast as Jack, a talented and ambitious salesman whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his co-workers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

This latest move follows an Emmy win for Crudup in The Morning Show, and on that same subject, one of that show’s producers previously floated a theory as to why the show was so harshly dinged.

“I thought there were a lot of Apple haters who just wanted Apple to fail,” The Morning Show producer Mimi Leder told The Verge. “The reviews felt like an attack on Apple.”

