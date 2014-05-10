Billy Eichner Got Your New Favorite People To Discuss Hannah Montana’s ‘P*ssy’

You know that scene in an early episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Chelsea Peretti’s Gina gets an entire room of at-risk youths to chant, “BLACK PEOPLE CAN SELL DRUGS”? Well, this delightful Billy on the Street clip is like that, except replace Gina with Billy Eichner and the role of the teens is performed admirably by two middle-aged women, including my new hero, Elda.
And they’re shouting, “HANNAH MONTANA SHOULD USE HER P*SSY.” Inspiring stuff.
Dang those nice ladies legitimately changed the way I think about A 21-year old’s vagina.
What an internet we live in!
Howard Johnson is right. That nice young Hannah Ray Cyrus should be able to employ her kitty-kat. Just don’t do it around me.
i don’t really get this guy’s shtick, but i like it
I don’t. Old lady was fun though.
The ending was perfect.