Billy Eichner Got Your New Favorite People To Discuss Hannah Montana’s ‘P*ssy’

#Miley Cyrus
Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.10.14 5 Comments

You know that scene in an early episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Chelsea Peretti’s Gina gets an entire room of at-risk youths to chant, “BLACK PEOPLE CAN SELL DRUGS”? Well, this delightful Billy on the Street clip is like that, except replace Gina with Billy Eichner and the role of the teens is performed admirably by two middle-aged women, including my new hero, Elda.

And they’re shouting, “HANNAH MONTANA SHOULD USE HER P*SSY.” Inspiring stuff.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetHANNAH MONTANAMiley Cyrus

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP