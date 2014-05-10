Billy Eichner Got Your New Favorite People To Discuss Hannah Montana’s ‘P*ssy’

You know that scene in an early episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, when Chelsea Peretti’s Gina gets an entire room of at-risk youths to chant, “BLACK PEOPLE CAN SELL DRUGS”? Well, this delightful Billy on the Street clip is like that, except replace Gina with Billy Eichner and the role of the teens is performed admirably by two middle-aged women, including my new hero, Elda.

And they’re shouting, “HANNAH MONTANA SHOULD USE HER P*SSY.” Inspiring stuff.