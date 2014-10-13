Billy Eichner Is Going To War Against Burger King’s ‘Billy On The Street’ Ripoff

There are only two people who should be allowed to scream at strangers on the street: the homeless guy outside the subway station who tries to warn everyone about the pigeons, and Billy Eichner. Yesterday, the Parks and Recreation star was alerted to the fact that a new commercial from Burger King, where happiness is only a drive to Wendy’s away, looks an awful lot like a Billy on the Street segment.
His fans (and Jake Fogelnest and Jon Daly) listened.
Amen. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to find the nearest Burger King and scream obscenities into the drive-thru machine for 20 minutes. So, pretty much a normal Monday.
When I saw the commercial, I thought McDonald’s would be pissed that BK stole its boot shaped processed meat nuggets.
I can get behind most of this, but Satisfries are DELICIOUS. #SadFatGuy
You don’t want to eff’ with the Marvelous Magical Burger King. He is one creepy motherfriendner.
Maybe I’m crazy here, but I really don’t see the comparison/ripoff. It’s just some guy with a microphone standing on the street going “BLLLAAAAHH” … Wait, nope. Nevermind. I see it now.
exactly. even if it did influence the spot, boo hoo Billy you’re not the first “on the street” comedian.
His act is semi-ripoff of a show called “Hits from the streets” anyway. So he doesn’t have much moral high ground to stand on.
+1. So I’m the only person who still remembers that BET show.
Stuttering John and Howard Stern were doing it in the early 90s.
HITS!
Then Al was the original Punk’d guy with Dax.
I meant to say “So I’m not the only person….”
This is total bullshit. its a guy with a microphone. Billy doesnt hold a copyright on that shit. If this were really “stealing an act” then Rodss the Intern would be all in Billy’s shit for stealing his act.
Its sad because neither one of them is funny.
In with my usual, “I despise Billy Eichner, he isn’t funny” post