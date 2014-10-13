Billy Eichner Is Going To War Against Burger King’s ‘Billy On The Street’ Ripoff

#Burger King
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.13.14 13 Comments

There are only two people who should be allowed to scream at strangers on the street: the homeless guy outside the subway station who tries to warn everyone about the pigeons, and Billy Eichner. Yesterday, the Parks and Recreation star was alerted to the fact that a new commercial from Burger King, where happiness is only a drive to Wendy’s away, looks an awful lot like a Billy on the Street segment.

His fans (and Jake Fogelnest and Jon Daly) listened.

https://twitter.com/albz/status/521472916371030016

https://twitter.com/B_Kuhle/status/521480078510010368

https://twitter.com/JAYDONGIEUX/status/521482150194200578

Amen. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to find the nearest Burger King and scream obscenities into the drive-thru machine for 20 minutes. So, pretty much a normal Monday.

TOPICS#Burger King
TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetBURGER KING

