Billy Eichner Is Going To War Against Burger King’s ‘Billy On The Street’ Ripoff

There are only two people who should be allowed to scream at strangers on the street: the homeless guy outside the subway station who tries to warn everyone about the pigeons, and Billy Eichner. Yesterday, the Parks and Recreation star was alerted to the fact that a new commercial from Burger King, where happiness is only a drive to Wendy’s away, looks an awful lot like a Billy on the Street segment.

Hey @BurgerKing-thanks for stealing my act for ur new commercial!! Except its not as funny & everyone knows u stole it. GET YOUR OWN IDEAS. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Oh and @BurgerKing once you're done stealing my comedy please stop making people morbidly obese!!! Thanks so much!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

Please tweet @BurgerKing & tell them to stop stealing from #BillyOntheStreet. Then I'm going over there & I'm gonna FLAME BROIL HIS DICK. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2014

His fans (and Jake Fogelnest and Jon Daly) listened.

Shame on @BurgerKing for ripping off @billyeichner. Also, way to dodge how you let the guy from Digital Underground fuck in your bathroom. — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) October 13, 2014

YO @BurgerKing and the ad agency that stole @billyeichner 's stuff: You just pissed off thousands of unemployed young people. #HorseMeatKing — Jon Daly (@jondaly) October 13, 2014

First @BurgerKing relocates to Canada to dodge U.S. taxes, then they go and rip off @billyeichner in a campaign to spread heart disease. — Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) October 13, 2014

You done pissed off the Internet @BurgerKing and what's worse is they're @billyeichner fans! $2 scrap meat nuggets isn't gonna save you now — MackPlays (@MackPlays) October 13, 2014

Amen. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to find the nearest Burger King and scream obscenities into the drive-thru machine for 20 minutes. So, pretty much a normal Monday.