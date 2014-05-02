Here’s How Long It Will Take You To Binge-Watch All Of The Shows You’ve Been Wanting To Binge-Watch

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, torso-sized sodas, BINGE-WATCHING. The latest entry into the Americana pantheon is also the greatest — and it sure beats doing math. Which is (probably) why Nielsen put together the below infographic, which shows you just how long it will take you to watch all of those great TV shows you keep hearing so much about.
Whether you’re looking to catch up on a new series (House of Cards), short-lived classic (Freaks and Geeks), or an all-timer (Breaking Bad, The Wire, etc.), this graphic has you covered. So plan accordingly, and binge responsibly.
UPDATE: If you don’t see the show you’re looking for below, try THIS FOLLOWUP GRAPHIC.
If you just now started binge watching Battlestar Galactica, skip the last three episodes and just make up your own ending. There’s no way it could be worse.
Sorry but if you want to impress me, tell me how long my Leave It To Beaver and Dick Van Dyke Show binges will take.
2.4 well-spent days of Dick Van Dyke.
Well now I can’t watch or see anything after looking at those blinding white globes.
What about The Simpsons?
Not every episode is exactly the same length, but in the right ballpark: 8 days, 9 hours.
I re-watched the series last summer. Took me about a month and a half (averaging about 4-6 episodes a day. Note to anyone trying to tackle the entire series (down years and all), start with the more recent seasons and work backwards. That way it gets progressively better.
Awesome graphic, I’ve actually been curious about this. I got into Game of Thrones right before the third season started and watching 20 hours of it over one weekend made me feel like a tweeker. Sadly I was only high on caffeine and loneliness.
Exactly how I felt with Freaks and geeks. Watched it from Midnight to 2:00PM straight through while slowly downing a 2 liter of Pepsi by myself. It was sad
whhy isn’t community on there? They can just cut out all of the 4th season in terms of added time and state it as “all the Community worth watching”
the crossover appeal speaks to some nerds, who naively fill up their dvrs with those 4 hour long marathons they have on TBS.
the majority of the series isn’t available anywhere except dvds.
I’ve wondered this before, but does anyone else wonder why GoT season only have ten episodes? I get production is expensive, elaborate sets, yadayada you spend that much money every season you can get more than 400 minutes of footage out of it. develop more plot do what you want, don’t make it so short.
I realize its not the best idea in the world, but it couldn’t be that difficult. the stark kids are going to be all grown up by season 8
The problem is the dozens of old Doctor Who eps that simply don’t exist in ANY format any longer.
I binged The Wire and Breaking Bad. You know its a good show when you get up to grab a beer or piss and notice that the fucking sun is coming up.
@Brocky Sorry, but nerds don’t watch that show. All that show does is laugh at how weird nerds are. Plus, nerds don’t watch CBS.
Also it’s in the wrong spot. It should swap places with the Mad Men
I’m surprised the new version isn’t on this list
Edit* and the Wire
BBT is basically nerdsplotation. It’s designed to make the jocks and norms feel good about their low paying jobs because “hey, those smart nerds still can’t get babes, a nice house, or understand people”
PSA:
DO NOT WATCH LOST IF YOU WANT TO AVOID CRUSHING DISAPPOINTMENT AND RAGE, SO MUCH RAGE.
Unless you like it. I liked it
BBT is a show about smart people for dumb people.
I’m so happy i have no interest in the 6 longest.
Neither is for either. I cannot understand the need for people to attach descriptors and put-downs to shows that they personally dislike. I hated Mad Men but I’d never tell someone it was a bad show based purely on my own dislike of it – what makes a show entertaining to one person can make it unappealing to the next.
I’m a fan of both tBBT and Community and some of the humour in the former is exceptionally intelligent if you listen for it. Yeah it’d be improved if it ditched the laugh track but it’s not a bad show by any means and the viewing figures definitely support that assertion.
Where the fuck is Sopranos?
And where is FRINGE?