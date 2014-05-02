Here’s How Long It Will Take You To Binge-Watch All Of The Shows You’ve Been Wanting To Binge-Watch

Getty

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, torso-sized sodas, BINGE-WATCHING. The latest entry into the Americana pantheon is also the greatest — and it sure beats doing math. Which is (probably) why Nielsen put together the below infographic, which shows you just how long it will take you to watch all of those great TV shows you keep hearing so much about.

Whether you’re looking to catch up on a new series (House of Cards), short-lived classic (Freaks and Geeks), or an all-timer (Breaking Bad, The Wire, etc.), this graphic has you covered. So plan accordingly, and binge responsibly.

UPDATE: If you don’t see the show you’re looking for below, try THIS FOLLOWUP GRAPHIC.

Nielsen Top 10 & Trends