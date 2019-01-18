Netflix

The notoriously secretive Netflix was unusually forthcoming about its data on Thursday. We now know that the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box and stalker-drama You are massive hits, with tens of millions of views for each, and that when given the choice between Frosties and Sugar Puffs, go with the Frosties.

In the interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which has multiple endings and a “trillion” permutations, users are basically able to play God over poor Stefon’s life, right down to picking which cereal he should eat in the morning.

It wasn’t even close.

BREAKING: Per Netflix chief Reed Hastings, 73% of #Bandersnach viewers first chose FROSTIES vs. 27% for SUGAR PUFFS. "That's a level of data transparency we've not seen in our content yet," jokes Saradons on #NFLX earnings interview. — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) January 17, 2019

Netflix also revealed that 73 percent of viewers “chose to ACCEPT the job at Tuckersoft,” and that “of the 5 main endings, the one where Stefan goes on the train with his mum… was the path least traveled.” Still no word on how many people went with the “chop up the dead body” option, probably to protect a lot of identities from the authorities. Meanwhile, the on-brand Brits love their tea.