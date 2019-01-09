NETFLIX

The longer people watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the more endings they find (flowcharts help). But when even the director of the interactive film can’t remember all of the scenes, a little help from Netflix is necessary. Leading fans back down the rabbit hole to discover another secret, weird outcome, the streaming service wrote on Twitter, “[T]hink you’ve seen everything there is to see in bandersnatch? try picking up the family photo, ~twice~”:

According to those who have chosen to pick up the photo twice, there’s quite a nice surprise. You’ll be able to see a cameo from Bandersnatch author Jerome F. Davies – who suddenly appears in Stefan’s dream and makes him go back and pick up his book instead.

That’s the same Jerome F. Davies who “went cuckoo” and cut his wife’s head off. The (fictional) author was supposed to be played by (real-life) writer Warren Ellis, but his schedule wouldn’t allow it. “True story: I was asked to play the role of the mysterious author Jerome F Davies in BLACK MIRROR: BANDERSNATCH,” he wrote. “They asked me in late March 2018, for an early April shoot. Three days, and one of the days had not yet been specified. Six hours’ train travel a day to get to the location and back… To burn three days, with the possibility that the floating day (the actual filming day) would be one I couldn’t do.” The role instead went to video game developer Jeff Minter.