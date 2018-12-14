Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two months after Showtime released the first Black Monday trailer — featuring Don Cheadle and an ungodly amount of cocaine — the premium cable network is offering another short glimpse of this series, and oh boy. Above, viewers will get a fleeting eyeful of Cheadle waking up from a dream while clad only in tight purple underwear, which surely doesn’t coincidentally evoke an eggplant emoji. The Oscar-nominated Hotel Rwanda and Avengers star then raves about a dragon that he must chase, so there’s another drug reference for the books.

The series will arrive with a satiric spin while aiming to reimagine what chaotic events may have occurred (Cheadle’s Maurice spilling coke in the NYSE?) leading up to October 19, 1987 and the worst stock market crash in history. From what we’ve seen so far, the 10 episodes take a darkly comic approach, one that makes perhaps too much sense with Preacher team Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive producing and directing the pilot. According to the synopsis, Black Monday tells “the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, and the glass ceiling.”

Originally titled Ball Street, this display of ’80s extravagance also stars Regina Hall, Andrew Rannells, cordless phones, and … coke. Showtime has released this new poster, and Black Monday will premiere on January 20, 2019.