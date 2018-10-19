My God, There’s A Lot Of Coke In This ‘Black Monday’ Trailer

10.19.18

Over the decades, Wall Street analysts have debated the definitive causes of the worst stock market crash in history. We may never know the precise set of chaotic events that occurred on October 19, 1987, but Showtime is offering up the Black Monday series as a satiric send-up to reimagine how things played out. And from the looks of the above trailer, it sure looks like there was a lot of cocaine, cordless phones, and Don Cheadle to blame. Indeed, the Avengers and Hotel Rwanda star appears to have an eight-ball of a time across 10 darkly comedic episodes, beginning with a pilot directed by Preacher team Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Yes, that eight-ball remark was lame, but consider that the series was originally called Ball Street, and we’re in decent company in going too far. Fittingly, the series aims to tell “the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, and the glass ceiling.” Mystery solved!

The series also stars Regina Hall and Andrew Rannells, both also in over-the-top mode during this celebration/take-down of ’80s extravagance. If you missed it, Showtime also dropped a short teaser in late September. Catch it below.

Black Monday will arrive on Showtime in January 2019.

