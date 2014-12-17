Black Smithers And Other Early ‘Simpsons’ Characters That Look Different Now

The very first episode of The Simpsons, “Simpsons Roasting On an Open Fire,” which premiered 25 years ago today, introduced not only America’s favorite family, but also Mr. Largo, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders, Waylon Smithers, Mr. Burns, Moe, Barney, Milhouse, and Santa’s Little Helper. That’s a remarkable, world-building achievement, all in 22 brief minutes that spends most of its time on Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Most of the character’s now well-known personality quirks are there from the beginning (although Homer’s less dumb, Moe’s more sympathetic, etc.), but the animation has drastically changed over the years. Here are some fan favorites who look very different now than they did back then..
Waylon Smithers
Lou
Barney Gumble
Blackwashed Lou. Balances out.
I had heard from one of the producer’s who went around to college campuses and talked about the Simpsons back in the late 90s that Smither’s appearance in the early episodes was due to one of many problems they had with their animation process.
Some of which were so severe they delayed the premiere of the series from fall to 25 years ago today.
The original animation was done by Klasky-Csupo (Rugrats, a few other Nickelodeon shows) and the producers hated it, because it looked too cartoony.
I read that James L. Brooks and Gabor Csupo got into a shouting match, with Brooks claiming the animation “looks like shit”, and made them re-do a lot of it.
The first season DVD actually has some of the original animation as a bonus feature. It’s all rubbery limbs and whistle mouths. Terrible.
Old Barney looks a little like Solomon Grundy.
In a show with so few black characters, it makes sense to switch. Cop has power, Smithers is basically a servant.
Pierce’s brother from Community is basically a ripoff of original Smithers.
That Ralph Wiggum kind of sounds like Rocky from Rocky and Bullwinkle
or like Nelson Muntz
I read somewhere that since Smithers was incepted as gay from the begining, they made him white so as to not double stereotype the character (black and gay) and avoid accusations and such.
Don’t forget about chief wiggum. He had black hair at first, then later it turned blue. But that may have been an aging thing.
Also Drederick Tatum used to look different.
and Ms Hoover had blue hair as well.
I remember most of these, but man I was not aware Sideshow Bob looked so different.
It was all those rakes he stepped on…
Blonde Barney is the zodiac killer.