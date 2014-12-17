Black Smithers And Other Early ‘Simpsons’ Characters That Look Different Now

12.17.14
The very first episode of The Simpsons, “Simpsons Roasting On an Open Fire,” which premiered 25 years ago today, introduced not only America’s favorite family, but also Mr. Largo, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders, Waylon Smithers, Mr. Burns, Moe, Barney, Milhouse, and Santa’s Little Helper. That’s a remarkable, world-building achievement, all in 22 brief minutes that spends most of its time on Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Most of the character’s now well-known personality quirks are there from the beginning (although Homer’s less dumb, Moe’s more sympathetic, etc.), but the animation has drastically changed over the years. Here are some fan favorites who look very different now than they did back then..

Waylon Smithers

Sideshow Bob

Lou

Barney Gumble

