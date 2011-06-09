Blandly Handsome Person to Play Tom Cruise on TV

Josh Lucas, the blandly handsome, mildly charismatic star of screen gems like Poseidon and Stealth, will fill the tiny platform shoes of Tom Cruise in the TV remake of “The Firm.” The NBC series, slated for a mid-season debut, will pick up a decade after the story told in John Grisham’s novel and the Cruise film.

“The Firm” continues the story of attorney Mitchell McDeere (Lucas) who, as a young associate, brought down the prestigious Memphis law firm of Bendini, Lambert & Locke, which operated as a front for the Chicago mob. After a difficult decade, which included a stay in the Federal Witness Protection program, McDeere and his family now emerge from isolation to reclaim their lives and their future — only to find that past dangers are still lurking and new threats are everywhere. [Press release via Deadline]

Crazy how the mob just doesn’t forget how you screwed them over. “C’mon guys, that was, like, ten years ago that everybody got sent to jail because of me. Can’t we let bygones be bygones? Okay, okay, I’ll get in the car… but no driving to remote locations with pre-dug graves!”