‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: ‘Cuanto’

“Cuanto” is Spanish for “how much?” As in, “How much money are you going to foolishly offer the authorities before they shoot you in the head?” or “how much of this episode of Boardwalk Empire could you predict before it happened?” The answers: not enough and much of it! But despite feeling like Miss Cleo, if Miss Cleo was really good at guessing what happens in prestigious HBO dramas, “Cuanto” was a lively episode and a solid midway point for the final season.
Yes, the flashbacks are still around and still frustratingly inessential, but the actor who plays Young Nucky Thompson is doing a fine job, and the transitions to and away from those scenes weren’t nearly as jarring as they’ve been in the first three episodes. There are solid shifts from then to now (well, “now”), from Nucky and Eli being thick as thieves to Nucky and Eli talking for the first time in months (years?) when Capone orders the younger Thompson to call his brother in Atlantic City.
He’s got a problem, you see, and that problem is named “Charles.”
Luciano pays Chicago a visit in order to convince Cocaine, I mean, Capone to join his criminal organization. Capone’s having none of it, but he is willing to listen to his guest’s story about the man once known as Nelson Van Alden. Back in season one, he and Jimmy were both arrested by the former Prohibition agent, and even though Luciano’s face is damaged, his mind isn’t, and he knows who the Cigar Store Indian in Al’s gang is. That leads to a tremendously tense scene where Capone sticks his symbolic penis in Mueller’s mouth and tells Herc from The Wire to count to 30.
If Mueller can’t convince him that he’s not a no-good rat in time, BOOM.
Michael Shannon’s at his best when he plays to Capone’s ego. The only thing he hates more than hearing someone call his friend a “jerk” is being undermined, something Mueller reminds his boss before he gets filled with lead or, worse, stabbed to death by the Empire State Building (“When you see an Empire State Building in act one…”). As a f*ck you to Luciano, Capone calls Nucky to warn him of the danger that’s brewing. And to think, Nucky WAS having such a nice night getting drunk with Margaret, who’s an entirely person now than she was seven years ago (for instance, she’s able to say the word “nipple” without shame). Then the guys in Chicago just HAD to give him a ring, and Sally just HAD to get shot. Poor Sally. The last person she spoke to in the United States was that horndog Mickey Doyle. That’s a fate you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy, and Patricia Arquette will be missed.
But back in Jersey, Nucky and Margaret were bringing out the best in each other. There’s a lived-in breeziness to their conversations that Nucky isn’t able to have with anything else, with the possible exception of Sally. She sees him for what he truly is: someone who’s so full of secrets and schemes that you can see straight through him. But Nucky walking away from Margaret, after he gives her a place to stay in Atlantic City that isn’t his bed, that’s a new development. He’s up to something, and while you knew someone was going to get beaten with Al’s gift and Sally wasn’t going to make it when she was stopped for being out past curfew, I’m not sure what that “something” is yet.
I’m soiling my pants in anticipation.
I don’t agree that the episode was predictable.
I didn’t see Van Alden talking himself out of trouble, didn’t know I’d be sorry for Sally (“All I evarh did in this worl …BANG!), and if you had told me that I’d ever be glad to see old sourpussed Margaret again I would have laughed. New Margaret and Nucky had some fantastic chemistry. Love how almost comfortable she is with the idea of putting a hit on the widow shaking her down.
I really expected a 17 minute scene of Chalky bedding down in a barn or something, or 20 minutes of Eli’s son on his first day on the job at the DA’s. So glad I was wrong on both counts. If they keep this up I will be very, very sad to see BE end.
You just wrote everything that I was thinking. The sole exception being that I didn’t feel sorry for Sally at all. Her character bored me.
I was on board with hating this season, what with the 7 year time lapse, and flashbacks, but once I let go of my expectations of what I wanted Season 5 to be, I’ve actually been enjoying it quite a bit.
Just came here to say, “I think I soiled myself”. Classic Van Alden.
While we can argue over whether or not the flashback scenes are worthwhile, or the use (misuse?) of Chalky & Dr Narcisse this season, one thing we can certainly agree upon: This season has seen the most disappointing use of the letter “N” for Nudity in the history of television. First, the flabby crazy ladies, and now Nucky’s Dad’s ass.
Flexing.
Ian Hart is credited in this episode only for a shot of his ass.
So we are in Late June early July of 1931. I expect Mickey Doyle to be gunned down in the next week or two, and possibly the introduction of Mad Dog.
I can’t wait for Mickey’s death. I really hope it’s that homeless boy he picked to load trucks (that’s totally not Tommy) that kills him.
Still too much I don’t care about for a final season. Last week it was Chalky in the house. This week if was Cuba, which could have just as easily been one brief call with Nucky and the final second in half the time. Also caring even less about the flashbacks. Maybe the series got picked for another season and they just haven’t told us yet. Otherwise this is painfully disappointing.
I can’t help feeling that the entire Cuba story line is a waste, going back to last season. I saw The Godfather II, I saw “Che”, I’m not interested in that stuff, when Capone is so tweaked on Bolivian marching powder, Jordan Belfort must be watching the series and thinking “damn he should probably dial it back.”
The flashbacks should have been of the stuff that happened the past 7 years, not of Nucky sweeping the porch.
Great improvement over last episode my only problem was the flashbacks because it slowed the momentum (especially in between the Capone, Luciano, and van Alden stuff really though?). I used to hate Margaret with a passion but shiiiiidddddd I like this new, fun Margaret and if I were Nucky I would’ve dicked her down before the thought of Sally even crossed my mind but that’s a tv show for you. Bring on that final four and to be honest, if they’re going to keep up with Nucky flashbacks I almost would prefer a single episode for all that jazz.
I like the flashbacks. I mean, I can understand people wanting an explosive final season but I like what they are doing. It feels like a slow winding down. Nucky’s life is basically falling apart. He has lost his family. He has lost his friends and partners. He has lost most of his money. Prohibition is coming to an end. He is struggling to pull together the Bacardi deal and that is going nowhere. He seems a little overly fond of his own product. His life is in danger and his only help is Al Capone, who is heading for a fall as well. All these things are a direct result of the choices he made in life. The flashbacks show why he made those choices so you see both the cause and effect.
@jasonburchfield But we already knew all this. We knew about his dad and that he started off with the commodore. I haven’t gotten one thing from the flashbacks that added anything to my understanding of the character. What’s more, the Nucky you describe is essentially the same person we saw in the very first episode. Margaret said as much during this one.
The flashbacks may be intended to trick people into thinking they are learning something new about the character or why he’s done the things he’s done, but they don’t-in any way. The character has always been defined by several things, his work for the commodore, his dead wife, his terrible father. Earlier on, there were some tie-ins with Jimmy. What’s so frustrating we learned more from the episode where Nucky burned the old family house down than we have from all these flashbacks combined.
I agree at this narrative assessment of the flashbacks, though I feel there are far too many of them that is slowing down the momentum and, more importantly, shelving other storylines and relegating too many principle characters to background roles.
I thought this episode was solid. Winter seems more invested in character service than fan service. And that’s fine with me.
We’ve got four episodes left and I just want to remind everyone of those essential Jillian scenes from two weeks ago. WHERE WILL THEY GO WITH HER NEXT IF AT ALL!!!
@BurnsyFan66 You get it.
Are you being sarcastic, Enrico? I can’t decipher the tone of your comments.
With only four episodes left, it’s important that every character gets developed. I know how writers can phone it in during the final season of shows, so I went ahead and broke down how the episodes should play out to help focus on what’s really vital to this series:
Episode 5.5: Starts with Nucky flashback, he builds a wooden box around a bucket so that his house can have a fancy indoor bathroom. Present day, Nucky’s bodyguard tries to explain to him that Sally is dead, but the message is lost in translation… Nucky boards plane to Cuba. Ralph Capone hides henchmen’s dead body in a beer barrel just as Elliot Ness shows up to bust up the warehouse. Ness smashed barrel with axe and guts fall out, hilarity ensues. Flashback – Nucky takes a crap in his new toilet. Present Day – Gillian helps another lady get dressed, reminisces about Jimmy for ten minutes. Narcisse reads paper, sees that Chalky has escaped, drinks his expresso and pensively looks out his window. Nucky flees Cuba after getting shot at getting off plane. Flashback – Nucky dumps his poop bucket out his mom’s garden. Credits.
Episode 5.6: George Mueller wakes up a drunk Eli. They banter about how Eli is not drunk, just hung over – it is the funniest scene of the whole season and they are not seen again until the series finale. Flashback – Nucky finds another young girl to swoon over and kiss horses for. Her name is Gillian. Present Day – Mickey Doyle loses ten bucks on the stock market and hires young Willie Thompson as his lawyer to sue Wall Street. Willie has internal conflict about what to do. Flashback – Commodore asks Nucky to introduce him to his friend Gillian. Present Day – New character is introduced, I forget his name, but he is related to the Kennedy’s and they spend a lot of time developing his character. Flashback – Commodore bangs Gillian.
Episode 5.7: Chalky shows up to Narcisse’s residence. Narcisse pretends he’s not home and Chalky goes away. Their storyline is wrapped up neatly. Flashback – Heartbroken Nucky confides in his dad about what happened with Gillian. His dad asks if he can get a date! Present Day – We check in with Van Alden’s ex, Lucy Danziger, because fans really want to see what she’s been up to. She’s been working at a mercantile store. But plot twist… the store was once owned by a friend of Meyer Lanskey. Margaret offers Rothstein’s wife a deal, she takes it. They have tea and talk about the weather indicating that “there’s a storm coming”. Flashback – Nucky gives up on women and focuses on making money, he delivers newspapers. Present Day – Charlie Luciano orders hit on Al Capone.
Episode 5.8 (series finale): Flashback – Nucky gets mugged on his route by some local tuffs, who in turn get some cotton candy with his money. He decides crime pays. Present Day – Anticipating a hit, drunken Eli fires on someone knocking on his door, who in turn returns fire… Mueller and Eli kill each other. In retaliation, Al Capone climatically sets off to go kill Luciano and is anti-climatically arrested by Elliot Ness in the lobby. When no other character shows up to interact with an institutionalized Gillian, she drowns herself in the bathtub. Willie loses his case against Wall Street and is executed by Mickie Doyle in anger. An aging Johnny Torrio has a drawn out monologue about outliving his competitors, he dies in his sleep. Flashback – Nucky runs into an apologetic Gillian, they make love, she gets pregnant with his son Jimmy. The End.
I think that about ties up EVERY important loose end on this show.
@BurnsyFan66 THESE SCENES ARE PARAMOUNT!!!
No need to remind me! What they are going to do with her is all I think about. Hopefully, they add her to all those flashbacks, so we can waste time seeing Commodore get his rape on!
Can’t wait to see what they do with Narcisse and Eli’s son’s crucial storylines as well.
At this point, it’s feeling like 40% of the season has been young Nucky. I don’t find the transitions any more or less jarring than the were in the first episode, but I do find them increasingly irrelevant.
Nucky starts working for the mob. WE GET IT.
Although, credit where credit is do, “I’ll buy you a cornball.”
“Okay.” was pretty great after the fight as kids.
Also, I assume the word “different” was intended to go in this sentence:
“Margaret, who’s an entirely person now than she was seven years ago”
I think Nucky gets out as the mob takes shape. No point in working for the mob as a non-Italian.
There were more Little Nucky flashbacks then ever! I feel like we’re just being trolled at this point. I guess I wouldn’t be so butthurt had I known going into the Final Season that they would waste 4 episodes of time on flashback garbage.
@Cuneform if Doyle = Duffy then he dies before Luciano’s power grab.
No question, they are wasting too much time. This is going to be slapped together in 7 minutes of screen time. I’m already working my up to being pissed.
Maybe the series finale will be a flashback episode?
The ultimate fuck you.
I was hoping that there would be a flashback of St V-day’s massacre, Rothstein’s murder, etc. But I guess every flashback will about yound Nucky Thompson.
I feel the same way. Their are so many great characters in this show. Instead of focusing on them we get stuffed with flashbacks and more Margaret.
@Cuneform right, they skipped over all the good stuff!
If they were just gonna give up, I don’t see why they didn’t hand the reins over to some show runners who wanted to stick with it… hopefully, we get a spin off regarding those missing 7 years: Chicago Empire.
It’s True Blood final season all over again, although this time it’s happening to a show that has actual plotlines to resolve and is instead just treading water.
Also, if Doyle lives through the finale, especially after we missed Rothstein’s murder, the VD Massacre and the stock market crash, I am going to come un-fucking-glued.