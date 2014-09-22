‘Boardwalk Empire’ Final Season Discussion: ‘What Jesus Said’

Now THAT’S more like it. After a typically slow start to the season, “What Jesus Said” had nearly everything you’d want from an episode of Boardwalk Empire. Chalky scowling? Check. Joe “Look Out, Itchy, He’s Irish” Kennedy being a general delight? Check. The return of the mustache-twirling Dr. Narcisse? Check. Kitty? Check. Flashbacks that weren’t painful to watch? Check. These guys?
CHECK. A stray B-plot (or E-plot?) connecting to the larger story this season is trying to tell? Check.
About that last one: I had the same look on my face as Nucky when he saw Margaret, who too often feels like she’s on an entirely different show, at the end of the episode. Sometimes you wonder if we’re still checking in on some characters because there are stories left to tell, or if it’s because Gretchen Mol’s contract hasn’t run out yet, but to their credit, the writers found a clever way of getting the Thompsons in the same room again. After Arnold Rothstein died, money in his account was still being withdrawn, to the tune of $111,000. Now Arnold’s wife, Carolyn, wants that dough back, and she’s coming after another woman with a “notorious husband” and less-than-convincing innocence act to get it. And so Margaret comes back to Nucky, who’s initially disappointed that she’s not his first wife Mabel, before that million-dollar Buscemi Smile crept out.
If only Chalky had some of that money — he could use it. Together with Milton, they broke into the home belonging to a mother and her daughter, who kept stringing the two uninvited guests along with their lies. When is the father coming back? Where is the safe? Why is Milton so scared of telephones? All those questions were answered, eventually (except the telephone one): the man of the house is long gone, and while the safe is hidden upstairs, there’s nothing but Liberty bonds in it. Milton is all set to kill the teenage girl, until the paternal instincts of Chalky, who’s still reeling from the death of his daughter, kicked in and he struck his partner in the neck with a hammer. Like Nucky, Chalky’s a confused mess; unlike Nucky, he’s not a runaway fugitive with nowhere to go and no Veal Parmesan on his plate.
Meanwhile, there’s no sign of Van Alden or Eli this week — they’re too busy hanging out with old ladies and their yappy dogs in elevators — but we did get the season debut of Dr. Narcisse. He’s up in Harlem, running his brothel and wanting only to keep what’s his, well, his, but Luciano and Siegel have other plans, plans that ended with a room full of dead prostitutes and a war on the horizon.
“What Jesus Said” was an episode largely about connections, about the ones Nucky’s trying to form (Kennedy), the ones he’s trying to keep (Sally, making the world’s most expensive phone call from Cuba), and the ones that have re-entered his life (Margaret) or might some day soon (Chalky, I hope). It certainly connected with me, and because I don’t want to end this review with a “cute” line like that, here’s some dude in a fez jerking off in a booth.
Never let Mickey Doyle run a club. Never.
It’s kind of reminded me of season 4 of Arrested Development so far. They decided to do this big time jump, and then they have to spend so much precious time catching the viewer up on what they’ve missed. I’m not hating it so far, but the first three episodes haven’t kept my full attention.
Also, I’m pissed that Rothstein died in between seasons. Yeah, yeah, real life history whatever, but he was great, and it seemed like a shitty send off.
They introduced a really interesting plotline last week with Luciano and Lanksky’s hit out on Nucky, and that wasn’t acknowledged AT ALL this week. In fact, just think back on the episode – Did anything happen? We learned what the deal was with Margaret and Rothstein, but that was it. Other than that, everything just stood still. An absurd amount of time was spent on those boring-ass flashbacks, the Chalky home invasion thing started out intense but went on way, way too long and didn’t really advance anything, and the Joe Kennedy thing also managed to be boring, even though the guy that plays Kennedy is great.
You just get the feeling that they’re missing out on so much potential. The stuff going on in Chicago with Van Alden and Eli is easily the most compelling plotline at the moment, and all that’s gotten so far was three or four scenes last episode. The writers of this show just seem to not give a fuck anymore, like they had lost all passion for the show after last season and just lazily threw this season together in order to get the show over with.
My prediction, Margarette will be the one to kill Nucky on the last episode.
I think the kid Mickey hired towards the end of the episode, “Seven,” is Jimmy’s son and he will kill Nucky at the end of the series.
Nucky will live.
As long as she zaps herself, too, I’ll be OK with that.
The most amazing thing about this episode is that no one killed Mickey Doyle at any point during the 7 year time jump.
He’s gonna be the one character to get out of this season alive and it’s going to be hilarious.
So far, I find myself wishing HBO had just killed it, and not given the show 8 more episodes. And I’ve always been a fan. As others have said, it just has never been the same since Jimmy’s demise. Toward the end of season 2, it really felt like this show was hitting it’s stride. Season 3 was ok, but not as good as what came before. That trend continued in season 4, and now it has just completely fallen apart. Sooooo much time spent on storylines that no one in their right mind gives a fuck about. What a shame.
This series hasn’t been right since Michael Pitt left. Don’t know what happened, but it was bad. Also not enough humor in the series. Often too ponderous and heavy.
Cool story bro
Have we been told why Chalky was locked up? I feel like I missed the explanation.
Oh good, thanks!
Nope, we haven’t been told, yet.
More Chicago! Less flashbacks! Child Nucky obviously doesn’t make a deadly mistake. I’d rather see child Chalky pretending to read, his voice dropping when he was 8 and getting his face cut in what I assume was a horrible whittling accident.
This season is not moving at a pace that suggests there are only 5 episodes left in the show’s entire run. Michael K. Williams and the guy that played his sidekick (?) Buck are both great actors, but the whole home invasion/hostage thing was boring and took up way too much time this episode. We’re 3 episodes into the last 8 of the series and I feel like there’s been zero displacement so far in the plot. I realize the first half of Boardwalk Empire seasons tend to be a slow burn before the fireworks start, but given that this is a shortened season (that should, ideally, also tie together everything in the story) they need to pick up the pace.
They might as well squander their precious last few hours on Chalky and Co.’s pointless hostage drama. How about a whole big to-do about boring Margaret’s trouble? I wish they’d put 20 minutes of something that happened to Eli’s son at the DA’s office.
I mean, none of us want to see Van Alden or Eli, anyway, right?
I’ll forgive the flashbacks because at least they’re about a character I give a sh#t about.
This show is the definition of slow burn, nothing quick happens this early in the season, even a truncated season such as this one.
I agree that the hostage situation was way too drawn out. It could’ve been taken care of much quicker.
I feel like I’m being trolled. Do we need the flashbacks and Margaret’s self centered pious act . Thank god chalky killed that stooge. I couldn’t take another episode of “you said you dun heard bout the telephone”. So many characters and story lines and I see shit
Trying to extort money from Nucky…good luck with that, Milk Hater.
He was going to kill Fern? Maybe it’s all the Kurt Sutter I’ve ingested over the years but I thought that Milton was going to rape her in front of the mother.
Why did they spend what felt like half the episode on the Chalky plot when they could have gotten to the same point in about 5 minutes. I mean I love Chalky and love watching him work but I’d like to see him do something besides peeking out a blind.
Good god this is a plodding final season. I feel like they’re going to pull out a huge deus ex machina to wrap this all up in the final episode(s). I can’t believe HBO signed off on this, this was a critically acclaimed series and they’re making True Blood’s final season look good compared to this.
Lol true blood? Really?
It’s no where near as bad as Dexter, but the time gap hasn’t worked well. Masters of Sex accomplished a two-year jump in the middle of this season and handled it very well. I would have loved another 5 seasons, mostly focusing on Capone, Van Alden, Chalky, Luciano, etc.
This episode stunk, just like the first few of this season. This is the FINAL season and you’ve skipped 7 years, why the hell are you constantly flashing back? So far nothing has happened and I’m worried that this is going to turn out like Dexter’s final season
More like ‘Bored’walk Empire… amiright?!
I’m getting that final season of Dexter vibe, in the sense that they should be pulling out all the stops but ultimately plod along. 5 more episodes… lose the flashbacks and start the killing spree for the love of Richard!!
@JoshK Yeah but with less episodes and this being their last season, they don’t really have time for this slow of a burn.
It’s always a slow burn for Boardwalk. There are very few HOLY SHIT moments in the first half of their seasons. But the plots are beginning to intersect, so I expect the killing sprees to begin very, very soon.